Mourinho named Portuguese Manager of the Century

Jose Mourinho travelled to Estoril to pick up his latest award as the Portuguese Football Federation celebrated its 100th anniversary to regard the former Real Madrid and Porto manager as the Portuguese Manager of the Century. He can boast title triumphs in England, Italy and Spain but he ranks the prizes won with Porto as his greatest achievements, where he won his first UEFA Champions League as a manager.

He won the Premier League twice in his first spell with The Blues before claiming two Serie A titles and the treble during the 2009-10 campaign with Inter Milan and a La Liga trophy triumph with Real Madrid.

When asked about his greatest achievements: "Obviously the titles that I won with Porto in this context are the most important in my career because they were titles won with a Portuguese team for Portuguese soccer. With Porto, it was a unique case because that was winning a Champions League final with nine Portuguese players. Would I like to see it happen again? Yes I would, yes."

Mourinho’s Porto side beat AS Monaco 3-0 in the 2004 final – he also won the Portuguese Cup, UEFA Cup and Portuguese Super Cup - and as he chases four trophies with Chelsea this year, the 51-year-old is happy to fly the flag for his homeland.

He added: "It represents a sensation that I have not only reached so many goals in my career but also in some way have contributed to Portuguese football.''

In ten seasons of club management, Mourinho has led his club to win its domestic league seven times, the Champions League twice and the UEFA Cup once.

STAT: Between 2003 and 2012, Mourinho did not go a single calendar year without winning at least one trophy.

His trophy successes, are as follows:

Porto (2002-04)

Primeira Liga: 2002-03, 2003-04

Taça de Portugal: 2002-03

Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2003

UEFA Cup: 2002-03

UEFA Champions League: 2003-04

Chelsea (2004-07, 2013-present)

Premier League: 2004-05, 2005-06,

FA Cup: 2006-07

Football League Cup: 2004-05, 2006-07

FA Community Shield: 2005

Inter Milan (2008-2010)

Serie A: 2008-0, 2009-10

Coppa Italia: 2009-10

Supercoppa Italiana: 2008

UEFA Champions League: 2009-10

Real Madrid (2010-2013)

La Liga: 2011-12

Copa del Rey: 2010-11

Supercopa de España: 2012