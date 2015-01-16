Burnley - Crystal Palace: Burnley host relegation rivals at Turf Moor

Sean Dyche's Burnley will be hoping to extend their unbeaten run in the league to four games on Saturday, as they prepare to host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor.

Burnley have lost just one of their last six home games, climbing out of the relegation zone in the process - and Dyche's men will be looking to move above their opponents Palace, with three points on Saturday. They will, however, go into the game on the back of an FA Cup defeat to Tottenham, who came from two goals behind to see off Burnley 4-2.

A few months ago, it seemed unlikely that Burnley would ever get any Premier League points, and inconceivable that they would make a charge to get out of the relegation places. Alas, that is exactly what Dyche has achieved, but despite them being in seventeenth place with 20 points from 21 games, all at Turf Moor know there is a lot of hard work ahead. At home, however, they will fancy their chances against Alan Pardew's Palace.

Life at Selhurst Park on his return could not have gone much rosier for ex-Newcastle United manager Pardew. After crushing Dover Athletic 4-0 in the FA Cup, the Englishman masterminded an unlikely Palace win over Tottenham Hotspur last weekend. His side saw off Mauricio Pochettino's men to record a 2-1 victory and collect a much-needed three points.

"We have to put all that admiration to one side and beat them" - Alan Pardew

Pardew was full of praise for Burnley in his pre-match conference this week, however, suggesting that Dyche has worked wonders with his side: "Sean has instilled in Burnley a great attitude, work-rate and commitment and no shortage of skill either – a couple of their players are top class, that’s how you get out of the Championship." Pardew insisted, however, that praise only goes so far, and that it will be put aside when it matters: “But we have to put all that admiration to one side and make sure we beat them.”

Burnley boss Dyche will be hoping that Jason Shackell and Kieran Trippier will be fit as Turf Moor prepares to host Palace, but Stephen Ward, Matt Taylor and Kevin Long are all sidelined.

Yaya Sanogo looks set to make his Crystal Palace debut after completing his loan move from Arsenal. He will face stiff competition up front from Marouane Chamakh, while James McArthur is fit once more.

Wilfried Zaha could be handed a starting position by Pardew, but there is good news for the Palace boss in that he has no new injury concerns.