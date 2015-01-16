Suggested XI for Hull City v West Ham

In light of the injury crisis which continues to tamper Hull's survival chances, here is a suggested XI for Steve Bruce to think about as six first team players sit on the sidelines injured. Players such as Andy Robertson, Mohamed Diame, Nikica Jelavic and Abel Hernandez are all out for at least six weeks, meaning Hull have quite a depleted side. The potential starting eleven for the Tigers could be...

GK - Allan McGregor

The Scot has been impressive for Hull this season, despite missing around six weeks himself with an injury, the 'keeper has been strong for The Tigers. Notable performances include his penalty save against West Brom which secured the club a point and managing to keep a clean sheet against Liverpool at Anfield.

CB - James Chester

Another who has impressed this season, as key defenders such as Michael Dawson sat on the sidelines injured, Chester stepped up and has been key in both areas of the pitch. He's scored crucial goals this season such as the winner over QPR at the start of the season and he grabbed the second in the Boxing Day win over Sunderland. He's a pivotal part of Bruce's famed three at the back formation.

CB - Curtis Davies

Club Captain Davies has been strong ever since his move last summer, although he hasn't been as strong this season as he was last. He was dropped by Bruce in the run up to Christmas as he wasn't impressing, and this seems to have had the desired effect on the Englishman, he's improved since then and looks to become the key man at the back again for Hull.

CB - Michael Dawson

Brother of City legend Andy, the summer signing from Spurs has missed a lot of games this season due to injury, he's currently on the comeback from an injury and has been on the bench for the last couple of games. He could be vital this weekend as Hull look to cope with the likes of Andy Carroll and Enner Valencia. He's got the experience and power The Tigers need to keep them at bay.

LM - Robbie Brady

The young Irishman has been exciting so far this season, there have been calls from some that should Hull go down, he's a player who needs to remain in the Premier League. He has the pace and power to deal with whatever West Ham want to throw at City. With him and Ahmed Emlohamady on the wings, Hull are real threats. He'll be glad to be back in his natural position after playing up front last week at West Brom.

CM - Jake Livermore

Livermore has become somewhat of a key figure in the Hull side, rarely missing a game the summer signing from Spurs has really impressed City fans. He likes to hold the ball up instead of going forward, and forged a strong partnership with fellow ex-Spurs man Tom Huddlestone last season. However this hasn't really been transferred to this season yet.

CM - Stephen Quinn

An unlikely hero for Hull, he, along with a few other Hull players, was dubbed a 'Championship' standard player. But the Irishman has really proved his doubters wrong and is one of the first names on the team sheet. Deputising for the injured Mohamed Diame, Quinn has even managed to keep Tom Huddlestone out of the starting XI in some games. His electrifying play makes him exciting to look.

CM - Tom Huddlestone

This game is going to be won or lost in the midfield, as West Ham have Mark Noble and Kevin Nolan, two tough tackling midfielders who'll cut out a lot of Hull's creativity. Hull however have that sort of player in Huddlestone, he's a no nonsense defensive midfielder who likes to get stuck in and plays well just in front of the back three. When he and Diame start together, not a lot gets past them, but with Diame injured the responsibility sits on his shoulders.

RM - Ahmed Elmohamady

Operating more as a wing back, Elmohamady is somewhat of a fan favourite at the KC Stadium. The Egyptian is ever present his season and likes to run at defenders. His tireless work ethic and creativity mean he's a vital part of Hull's side, running up and down his wing all game and rarely making an error. His error last week in back passing the ball to McGregor means he'll be looking to redeem himself.

CF - Gaston Ramirez

The loanee from Southampton, Ramirez has only just returned to training this week after a groin problem. His problem appears to be inconsistency, on some days Ramirez is the star man, other times he appears to fade away and not do anything noteworthy. However recently he's been a top performer as he will sit behind the main striker and try to supply him with the ball.

ST - Sone Aluko

As both main striking options Nikica Jelavic and Abel Hernandez sit out injured, up steps Sone Aluko, who's proven before he can get goals. Netting the equaliser at Everton in December being a proving point. As Hull's striker crisis continues to plague Bruce, Aluko will be out to prove he can be a worthy replacement. His power and ability mean he can be very dangerous and he could cause West Ham some real issues.

Bench - Steve Harper, Harry Maguire, Alex Bruce, Tom Ince, David Meyler, Maynor Figueroa, Yannick Sagbo