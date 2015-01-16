West Ham v Hull City: Injury hit Hull take on high-flying Hammers

Hull City travel to West Ham on Sunday afternoon with six first-team players out due to injury, and they face a Hammers side who are perhaps exceeding expectations and are vying for a place amongst Europe's elite.

Steve Bruce's biggest problem is that both of his main striking options, Nikica Jelavic and Abel Hernandez face up to six weeks out with respective injuries. His only option is Nigerian forward Sone Aluko, who's got an outside chance of starting after coming back from injury issues himself. Both he and Gaston Ramirez return for the visitors.

STAT: Hull have had the second fewest shots on-target this season, with 61. Only Aston Villa are below them, with 56.

With the January transfer window already upon us, Bruce has tried to keep his cards close to his chest. However, it has been hard considering the fact that he has missed out on Yaya Sanogo, who joined Crystal Palace on a loan deal from Arsenal, whilst Jermain Defoe sealed a switch back to England to join Sunderland on a three-and-a-half year deal.

The Tigers, have been linked with Blackburn's Rudy Gestede this week, but Bruce has already quashed the claims, stating that this is a "non starter", and costless agent Shola Ameobi, who left Newcastle last summer. That being said, a striker is vitally important for them in the current window.

West Ham will be going into this game brimming with confidence as they've only lost one of their last nine home games and they've only lost to Hull once in their last eight meetings, with West Ham winning five of the previous matches. But manager Sam Allardyce acknowledges it won't be as easy as it seems.

In the pre-match press conference, Allardyce had this to say: "It's difficult to say how Hull will set up because when a team is struggling and you have so many injuries, you try different ways of playing. They will be difficult to break down and difficult to beat when they come here."

Bruce meanwhile, when asked about the injury crisis at the club, said this: "Frustrating. I don't think I've ever had it this bad during my managerial career. For one thing, you can't use it as an excuse."

TEAM NEWS:

West Ham -

The hosts may be able to call on defensive duo Winston Reid and Guy Demel, who have been out with ankle and muscle problems respectively. Reid watched on during their FA Cup third round replay win over Everton during midweek, whilst Demel has been out of action since the start of the new year.

Top scorer Diafra Sakho pulled out of the African Cup of Nations with a back problem, and is expected to be out for at least a few weeks. Defensive-midfielder Cheikhou Kouyaté meanwhile, is away with Senegal at the tournament, which starts on Saturday.

Hull -

There is almost a full team of injuries, for Steve Bruce's men ahead of the match at Upton Park. Mohamed Diame (knee) has no set return date back to training, but his knee is no longer in a cast and he is expected to step up his rehabilation process, to get back to 100% fitness. Liam Rosenior is currently out for three months with a serious hamstring injury, whilst Robert Snodgrass is not expected to be fit until the start of the 2015-16 season after dislocating his kneecap during their opening day win over QPR.

The full scale of the Hull injury problem at the moment:

FINAL THOUGHTS: Hull travel to east London sitting at the top of the relegation zone ahead of kick-off, and are in significant danger of dropping into the nPower Championship. With that being said, if their striker issues are resolved in the current window, they should be safe.

West Ham will look to control the game and will be confident of getting another three points under their belt, but should not be complacent against a Hull side, whose biggest enemy is consistency.