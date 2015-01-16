Leicester City - Stoke City: Foxes' big-spending needs to pay dividends

As Nigel Pearson's Leicester City prepare to host Stoke City on Saturday, all at the club will know that the Foxes have not been afraid to throw the cash at potential transfer targets, in order to try drag themselves out of the relegation zone.

On Friday, Leicester broke their club record - set last summer with the £8million signing of Leonardo Ulloa - by purchasing Croatian striker Andrej Kramaric for £9million. They have also had a bid turned down for Mainz 05's Shinji Okazaki, and the message is clear: they are not scared of spending if it achieves the required goal of lifting Leicester off the bottom of the Premier League table, where they have accumulated 17 points from 21 games.

"We know it will be a very tough game" - Nigel Pearson

Pearson has been complimentary about his side's opponents on Saturday, suggesting that they are a model for all developing clubs: "It's a tough game. Whenever you look at Stoke as a football club, they are very well managed,” Pearson told Leicester’s official website. The Foxes' boss further praised their strength, suggesting it will be a tighty-contest game: "They are one of the Premier League’s success stories and we know it will be a very tough game. They are a very strong, physical presence but they also have some talented footballers."

Leicester will go into the game full of confidence, however, as they continue their mini-revival in recent weeks. Leicester are unbeath in four games in all competitions - including a 1-0 victory over Newcastle United in the FA Cup, and a 2-2 draw with Liverpool on New Year's Day - while last weekend they scrapped to a 1-0 victory over fellow strugglers Aston Villa. Three points against Stoke on Saturday could see them off the bottom of the table for the first time in two months.

"Away from home, I would like to think there will be more opportunities" - Mark Hughes

Stoke manager Mark Hughes is out for blood in his side's battle against bottom-side Leicester on Saturday. Pearson's side saw off Stoke 1-0 back in September, but Hughes believes that they stole the game, and that the tables will turn this time around: "On the day we lost the game, I don’t think we played particularly badly and Leicester had very few opportunities to have a strike on our goal and one of the few they did, they scored. They then shut up shop and we didn’t have the where-with-all to break them down. Away from home, I would like to think there will be more opportunities for us going the other way as the away team", Hughes said.

Stoke come into the game after an abject performance against Arsenal in which they were always second best. Dispatched 3-0, courtesy of a brace and an assist from the in-form Alexis Sanchez, the result leaves them in eleventh place, wandering in mid-table mediocrity. Hughes will not feel that relegation is a possibility, but nor will the fans feel as if their side can push onwards. A result against Leicester might at least give them something to cheer about.

The home side will have new signing Andrej Kramaric available after he was successfully granted a work permit, but suspended Matty James is definitely not in contention.

Leicester have further doubts in the form of Esteban Cambiasso and Dean Hamond, but Danny Drinkwater could return after suffering a groin problem and being sidelined for two games.

For Mark Hughes' Stoke, Victor Moses could also play after having recovered from his thigh problem. Erik Pieters is, however, a doubt, but Steven Nzonzi could return after overcoming his injury.