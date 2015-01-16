Tottenham Hotspur - Sunderland: Defoe set for debut against former club

As Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham Hotspur side prepare to host Sunderland on Saturday, one name will be on everyone's lips: Jermain Defore. The 32-year-old will make his debut for Gus Poyet's side, with the added twist being that it will be against his former club.

"I am not worried, we have to work hard" - Mauricio Pochettino

Pochettino will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways in the Premier League after defeat to Crystal Palace last weekend. The 2-1 defeat was a stumbling block in an otherwise successful run - indeed it was their first loss in seven league fixtures. The Argentine was upbeat despite the fact that Tottenham are battling on three fronts - meaning a congestion of fixtures: "It is a challenge for us. It is important that you have a strong squad because you need the players to play. I am not worried, we have to work hard and analyse every decision and go game by game," he said.

Spurs have struggled this season, but due to a lack of consistency from the top teams, still find themselves in sixth place, and just four points off Manchester United in the last Champions League spot. The players will also come into Saturday's match full of confidence, after overcoming a 2-0 deficit to run out 4-2 winners in the FA Cup on Wednesday. Everyone at White Hart Lane will be hoping they can take that form into the game against Sunderland and pick up another three points.

The desperation at Sunderland is palpable, as this week they moved to secure the signing of Defoe on a staggering £70,000 per week, and with a three-and-a-half year contract. In the twilight of his career, this could be seen as risky business on Sunderland's part, but there is a sudden worry of late that relegation is becoming a distinct possibiliy.

"We need to find balance" - Gus Poyet

Black Cats' boss Poyet has stressed the importance of his side finding a "balance" at White Hart Lane, ultimately proving that they are also threat going forward: "We need to find balance, it's not all about defending and shape, we need to find the balance to be able to go the other way," he said. Poyet seems confident that Defoe will bring that added edge to the forward line: "We need to find a way to play with two strikers now we've got Jermain, things are going to change slowly - step-by-step."

Goals have arguably been Sunderland's biggest problem this season, with only 18 in 21 games. As a result, they find themselves flirting with the bottom three - just one point ahead of the dreaded drop zone. A 1-0 defeat to Liverpool last weekend highlighted - if it was needed - Sunderland's attacking deficiances. Poyet moved to buy the reliable Defoe from Toronto FC, but will it be enough to keep the Black Cats safe?

After fielding a weakened side for the FA Cup tie mid-week, Mauricio Pochettino will recall his big guns to action as they prepare for the visit of Sunderland on Saturday. Amongst them, Tottenham's leading light this season, Harry Kane. Spurs fans will be hoping he continues his prolific form.

The manager, however, does have some problems. Vlad Chiriches, Younes Kaboul and Federico Fazio are all doubts for the game - the former with a back injury, with the other two players forced out through ilness.

For the away side, Liam Bridcutt is suspended after receiving a red card in the defeat to Liverpool, but there is good news for Gus Poyet in that striker Steven Fletcher returns to the fold.

Sunderland's new signing Jermain Defoe is expected to start, with all eyes around White Hart Lane firmly locked on the ex-Tottenham man.