5 for 5: Five talking points from Chelsea's "perfect" performance at Swansea

Jose Mourinho was more than delighted with his side's thumping of Swansea at the Liberty Stadium, hailing it "the perfect game". With so much to analyse, we look at the 5 main talking points as Chelsea stretched their lead at the top to five points, albeit with Manchester City having a game in hand as they host Arsenal during one of Sunday's Premier League games.



Petr Cech starts once again:

With Thibaut Courtois preferred on the bench as he continues to nurse an minor injured thumb, Petr Cech stepped in with no problem whatsoever. The Blues legend was not troubled too much throughout the match and kept his 225th clean sheet since arriving at Chelsea in 2004, his 165th in the Premier League. With a third straight appearance, Cech continues to give his boss the headache of choosing between the veteran and his young star, Courtois.



Gary Cahill returns to the starting XI:



Gary Cahill has been a major topic as the season has progressed, failing to reach the level he performed at in his previous seasons at the club. Many Chelsea fans have called for the demotion of Cahill to the bench and got their wish last week as Zouma replaced the English international. Returning to the lineup today, Cahill looked solid, apart from one or two small errors, and his partnership with John Terry is one that should not be overlooked without a doubt.



Diego Costa cannot stop scoring:

He is a machine. Diego Costa leads the league goal-scoring tally with 17 so far this campaign and does not look like slowing down any time soon as he scored a brace against the Welsh side, who gave him too much time and space, to devastating effect. The Brazilian-born, Spanish striker seems to have found a team he loves to score against, with five goals in two games against Swansea and his all-around play benefited the side. Proving to be well worth his price-tag already, who knows how many goals Diego Costa will have come May.

Oscar silences his critics:



The Brazilian creative midfielder has come under a lot of criticism over the past few months, but it has to be acknowledged that he put in one of his best performances in a Chelsea shirt during the 5-0 romp. He, like his team-mate Costa, scored twice in the comfortable victory, and was involved in some fantastic football throughout. He opened the scoring after just 50 seconds on the clock, he was a midfielder who was sitting just behind the lone striker role, taking both of his goals very well.

It was a much needed performance for Oscar and the confidence stemming from the match could prove pivotal in weeks and months to come.



Chelsea's away form improves:

Perhaps the biggest talking point of them all, Chelsea's away form. After today, it could possibly have turned around after a very poor spell in previous months. With recent draws at Sunderland and Southampton accompanying losses away to Tottenham and Newcastle, the Blues were the very opposite of their form at home. A 5-0 win at the Liberty Stadium, one of the most difficult grounds to play at in the Premier League, speaks for itself and may just prove the title credentials of Jose Mourinho's side. Not only does the win instill further confidence into the team but the lead at the top is now 5 points, with pressure on Man City to beat Arsenal tomorrow.