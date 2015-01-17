Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace: Pardew's perfect start at Palace continues

The Eagles secured a stunning comeback win after trailing 2-0 to their relegation rivals at a snowy Turf Moor. With the win, the Eagles continue their climb up the league as they are in 12th on 23 points. Burnley are in 17th and are above the relegation zone by just one point.

It was the second successive match in which Burnley have surrendered a 2-0 advantage, having been beaten 4-2 by Tottenham Hotspur in the FA Cup on Wednesday.

Ben Mee handed Burnley the perfect start as he arrived at the back post to head home Kieran Trippier’s corner from the left as Palace’s keeper Julian Speroni was caught in out of position.

Danny Ings then doubled their lead after 16 minutes as Scott Arfield played in after Joel Ward failed to see out the ball on the flank. Ings latched onto the through ball and rolled home his third goal in his last three PL games, to make it 2-0 to Burnely.

Palace provided themselves with a lifeline before halftime as Wilfried Zaha whipped in a great cross from the right was half cleared but Gayle was on hand to finish superbly for his ninth goal of the season. 2-1 as the Eagles were right back in it.

In the second half, Palace were level within three minutes as Puncheon surged towards goal and drilled home a low shot from 25 yards out. 2-2 as the away side were rampant. Then the Eagles did go ahead as Gayle finished three minutes from time to seal all three points for the Eagles after a wonderful comeback.

Burnley's next match is against Sunderland while Crystal Palace's next match is against Everton. Both matches are on January 31st.