Score match Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool Live

17:10. Back to today's action in Birmingham - Liverpool run out the winners via Borini and Lambert's strikes and that is enough to lift them up into 7th, four points off of 4th placed Southampton. For now though, that's all from VAVEL UK's live match coverage. Thank you for joining us and we hope you enjoyed the game's commentary. Make sure to follow @VAVELLiverpool for up-to-date coverage of everything going on with the Merseyside club. Thank you again and enjoy the rest of your evening.

17:05. Barclays' Premier League matchday 22 full-time scores: Swansea City 0-5 Chelsea, Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Manchester United, Tottenham 2-1 Sunderland, Leicester City 0-1 Stoke City, Burnley 2-3 Crystal Palace.

17:03. Plenty of promise for Rodgers and his side, and we'll have plenty more post-match reaction as it comes. Keep your eyes peeled on the @VAVELLiverpool Twitter feed for all the Reds' related content, but here's today's other final scores..

17:00. A fine win for Liverpool, who are unbeaten in eight games in all competitions, and that's their third successive away win courtesy of goals in either half from Fabio Borini and Rickie Lambert. It could well have been different. The Reds had more cutting edge in the first-half, but should have taken advantage of their chances, with Raheem Sterling wasting a gilt-edged opportunity. Villa soon began to pile on the pressure and it seemed as though an equaliser was on it's way, but substitute Rickie Lambert popped up with the goal to seal the win with a fine strike from outside the box.

FT: Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool.

90+4' Ibe does well to cut to the byline but Coutinho can't quite direct his cut back goalwards. Just as it looks like it may be the last attack of the game, Delph hits a terrific swerving volley from range up the other end of the pitch, but Mignolet manages to catch it well.

90+2' Villa putting on some late pressure but Mignolet catches yet another cross with ease. For all his criticisms and his early nerves, the Belgian has had a good day in the Liverpool goal and if he keeps the home side out for two more minutes, it'll mean the Reds have kept three successive away clean sheets - all of which he has played in.

90' You'll Never Walk Alone ringing around Villa Park as this game comes to a close. There'll be four minutes added on before the final whistle though.

89' Costless-kick for the home side, and Delph hits it into towards Hutton from the right, but his backwards header flies over harmlessly.

88' Can hits a powerful effort, but it flies just over Guzan's crossbar. There would have been little stopping that. Terrific effort from the young German.

87' Enrique's cross is deflected for a corner. The Scotsman has been very impressive for Villa, who have performed well throughout. Unfortunately for Paul Lambert and co. they have struggled in the final third as they have all season and it looks as though their 11 goal tally is going to stay at just that.

85' Markovic tries to find Lambert at the far post with a chipped pass but it's half-hearted and Guzan comes out to grasp. Still 0-2 at Villa Park as the clock ticks down.

84' Final substitution for Liverpool - Sterling off for Ibe.

83' Villa not too disheartened, as Gil plays it inside to Weimann but it's cleared. Moments later, Delph tries to clip an effort towards the far top corner after Benteke teed him up.

82' Harsh booking from Clattenburg for Lambert, for celebrating passionately with the away fans - despite Sanchez escaping a booking for continuous fouls all game.

81' Henderson takes the resulting set-piece, but it's flicked away. They recuperate the ball, Sterling finds Lambert after Delph gifting him possession and from just outside the box he drills it into the far bottom corner to take all the pressure off. Are the three points all Liverpool's?

79' GOAL! Rickie Lambert, it's 0-2 to Liverpool.

77' Sanchez forces a throw, after knocking Coutinho off of the ball. Enrique takes, before Okore puts it out for a second throw, which the Spanish full-back takes. He cuts it into Lucas, who shoots from 25-yards and it's a curling strike towards the bottom corner but Guzan palms it around the right-hand post.

76' Liverpool need to keep the ball here, and they're trying just that until Henderson tries to spread it to Enrique, but Hutton reads it and heads back to Guzan.

75' Somehow still 0-1 to Liverpool here, despite a bombardment from the hosts. Markvoic cuts it back for Lambert to cross, but his low delivery is gathered by Guzan.

74' Anything could happen in these final 15 minutes, but the visitors you sense really need another goal as Villa win another corner. Gil takes, but Benteke's costless header from 10-yards is wide of the mark.

72' Liverpool, presumably, looking to shut up shop and see this lead out. A dangerous tactic and perhaps bringing on a player like Ibe or Lallana and attacking the home side would have been a better change. At the minute, the visitors are simply inviting pressure from those in claret and blue.

71' Benteke tries an acrobatic effort from Hutton's cross, with Liverpool hanging on by the skin of their teeth. Lambert replaces Borini as Rodgers looks to change things, and Enrique is also on - replacing Moreno. Strange decision.

70' Villa putting the Reds under seige, but Baker fluffs his lines inside the box - completely missing a shot. Meanwhile, Lambert is prepared to enter the field of play.

68' Great defending from Henderson to track back and hammer it away as Gil slides in inside the area. Villa looking increasingly likely to score a goal here, as Skrtel does well with a last-ditch tackle to hook it away from goal.

67' Probably not the time for Rickie Lambert to come on here, but he's obviously in Rodgers' plans after being sent to warm up down the touchline. Could we be about to see the 32-year-old?

66' Pressure from Borini on Baker forces a throw-in inside his own halfand Sterling and Markovic link up well, before feeding Henderson. He moves towards the by-line and crosses into the box, but it's close enough for Guzan to collect.

64' Looming sense that the visitors may be made to regret their missed chances here, but Lucas picks out Moreno down the left in space. He cuts it back to Borini at the edge of the box but he shoots 10-yards high and 10-yards wide of Guzan's goal.

63' Coutinho is dispossessed by Hutton at the halfway line and Villa really are increasing in confidence here. The Reds need to do something to keep the fans quiet, which Markovic does briefly - racing 50-yards up the pitch before winning a throw.

61' Another corner, which Delph delivers but it's headed away. Villa arre initially forced away, until Delph hooks it high back into the box. After a knockdown, it falls to Benteke who spins and fires on goal but Mignolet palms it away impeccably. He then does well to rise and punch away Weimann's header back into the six-yard box. Great goalkeeping.

59' Good substitutes at the right time for the hosts, and that's given the crowd a real lift. Liverpool have been the better team on a whole, but Villa can certainly cause them problems.

58' Villa subs: Gil and Weimann on, Cleverley and Westwood off. Very forward-thinking.

57' Liverpool just struggling with their end product, despite Henderson winning a throw near the left corner flag from a neat cross. They're much better going forward and Lambert knows that as he prepares a double change.

56' Poor from Borini, after Henderson's 40-yard pass picks him out downfield. The Italian has teammates running to his left, but doesn't look across and Okore manages to pressure him enough into running it out across the byline.

55' Henderson gives away possession but it's not utilised. What looked like an awful cross from Cissokho fell to Hutton, who headed it back to Benteke in the centre, but Mignolet comes to claim.

54' Should have been another booking in quick succession for the home team, again for a foul on Sterling. Sanchez catches him extremely high, clashing his studs into the 20-year-old's mouth, but escapes uncautioned despite his previous fouls in this game.

52' First booking of the afternoon as Okore is deceived by Sterling's quick feet to touch it past him and he goes straight through the youngster on the follow through. Obvious caution for the defender.

50' Henderson crosses into the six-yard box from the left side and it's hit high towards the back post. Skrtel rises above Okore and directs it past everyone inside the area, but Guzan gets a fingertip to it to push it onto the post and from the rebound, Henderson is offside as he drills a shot towards Guzan. Very unlucky for the Reds, but a great save nonetheless.

49' Villa working the ball about the pitch nicely, until Sanchez is caught in possession by Coutinho. He feeds Borini who races away, but he hesitates long enough to allow Baker to slide in and put it out for a corner.

48' Another corner, as Agbonlahor's cross is deflected out by Markovic. From the cross, Mignolet catches Westwood's cross before dropping it. Clattenburg is quick to blow his whistle, but that's a questionable decision as the Belgian seemed to drop the ball under little pressure or impediment, if any.

47' Villa enjoying the better of the early stages here, as Cissokho wins a corner at the Holte End. Westwood takes, sending it towards the back post, but Mignolet catches with aplomb.

47' Continuining with the overload of stats, Liverpool have gone 65 Premier League games without defeat after leading at half-time (W54, D11) but this is one is far from over as the hosts look to respond quickly in this second-half.

46' We're back in action at Villa Park. No substitutes just yet for either side, but the Reds' have won their last two away league games 1-0 and they are the only team, alongside QPR, not to have drawn a Premier League away game this season. If Liverpool keep a clean sheet, they'll record three in succession away from home in the league for the first time since 2008.

15:58. We'll have live coverage of the second-half with you in a couple of moments, as Aston Villa look to turn around Liverpool's 1-0 lead.

15:55. Yes, those scores are correct - Chelsea are FOUR goals ahead away at Swansea City courtesy of braces from both Oscar and Diego Costa in South Wales.

15:53. Scores elsewhere in the Premier League: Burnley 2-1 Crystal Palace, Queens Park Rangers 0-0 Manchester United, Leicester City 0-0 Stoke City, Tottenham 1-1 Sunderland, Swansea City 0-4 Chelsea.

15:50. A decent first 45 minute's worth of football so far at Villa Park. A solid start from Liverpool and they were full value for their lead, which Fabio Borini gave them after a great cross from Jordan Henderson and a lapse in concentration from the Villa back-four. Going forward, the visitors have been very fluid and like the side of last season, but Paul Lambert's side have their threats too. Alan Hutton has found the ball at his feet on more than a few occasions as he tries to find space down the right, but he's yet to find that cross to carve the Reds apart. Simon Mignolet has yet to be truly tested, bar a speculative Carlos Sanchez effort from 40-yards out. Only one goal in for now though, and it's Liverpool with the single goal lead over Aston Villa.

HT: Aston Villa 0-1 Liverpool.

45+1' Just the single added minute onto this first-half, and Westwood sends a deep cross into the box which Okore flicks on, but Mignolet does well to catch.

45' Encouragement for Villa, but the away side are so much neater in possession going forward. Coutinho, with terrific footwork, wins a cheap foul from Westwood but is dispossessed seconds after. On the break, Moreno's lapse in concentration allows Hutton to cross - but Mignolet comes off his line to hook clear.

43' Slowly approaching half-time with Lambert's side looking to cause a blow to Liverpool's hopes. Westwood finds a delicious through ball to Cleverley after Delph's flick, but the on-loan midfielder's attempted dink over Mignolet is mis-hit and flies over the bar, rather than hitting the back of the net.

41' Almost an error from Mignolet. Sanchez shoots from 40-yards and it swerves to the left late, causing the Belgian to change direction and he almost drops the shot over the line but nervously, he recovers.

40' Corner for Villa as Skrtel ensures Agbonlahor can't get a header away on goal. Delph takes and it's a problematic delivery, but Mignolet gets enough on it to direct it clear of a danger.

38' Should be two-nil Liverpool here. Sterling finds himself one-on-one after the ball drops kindly for him but the 20-year-old tries to be too clever and lob Guzan, but the American reads it easily. Poor finish from the youngster, should have gone hard and low.

37' Borini wins a foul out of Sanchez, waiting for him to put pressure through the back of him and falling to the ground. From it, Coutinho is bright in the build-up as he makes space and finds Borini in the box but tightly-marked by Baker, he can only fire a shot high and wide.

35' Game becoming just a bit scrappy as the Reds see out this Villa revival. Sakho has been absolutely superb at the back for Liverpool as he shields the ball out of play.

33' It's from a central area but Westwood looks for a teammate. It's well-defended by the visitors though, before Can wins a costless-kick out of Okore to take away the pressure.

32' The ball almost falls to Benteke in the box, but Sakho does well to intervene. Didn't quite drop for the Belgian, but Villa are probing here. They have a costless-kick around 30-yards from goal, which Westwood will take.

30' Coutinho fantastically dummies a cross-field ball and he plays a one-two with Moreno, the recipient of the pass, before finding Markovic across the other side of the pitch. He crosses it into the in-running Coutinho but his header is central enough not to trouble Guzan too much.

29' Westwood finds Delph who strides forward before looking for Hutton out wide, but as Moreno shepherds him - Sakho comes across to clear into the travelling contingent of Liverpool fans. Great tackle from the Frenchman.

28' Borini seizes upon a loose ball but can't find Henderson with the pass. The Italian does well to pressure Cissokho and win a throw-in, which he quickly puts out of play to hand back to Villa.

27' Liverpool's front-line full of confidence now. Costless-flowing and full of movement, but Coutinho's movement is quite well-timed as he receives Sterling's through ball to him and is flagged up for offside.

26' Cleverley's dangerous cross is well cut out, but back to that goal - Henderson's delivery was inch-perfect. Make sure to look out for that on Match of the Day tonight.

25' That's only his second goal in a Liverpool shirt and it was a fine, accomplished finish from Borini - who rewards his manager for starting him again. Advantage to Brendan Rodgers as we approach the half-an-hour mark.

24' Westwood is late on Sterling with a stamp on top of his foot and from the costless-kick, Markovic wins a throw-in out of Cissokho on the left. The Serbian finds an inside pass to Henderson, who plays a delicious ball into Borini in the middle and he sticks out a foot to put it past Guzan. Excellent team goal, despite protests for an offside.

24' GOAL! Liverpool make the breakthrough, and it's Fabio Borini. 0-1.

22' Terrific defending from Agbonlahor to quell the threat of Borini. After Coutinho flicks it on to Sterling inside the area, he finds the Italian forward but his chest control takes it away from him and Agbonlahor is back at the byline to shield the ball out of play for a goal-kick.

21' Coutinho with some neat footwork wins a throw-in and it's worked across to the opposite flank, but Borini is well dispossessed by Sanchez. The hosts break and again look for the outlet down the right-hand side through Hutton, and he tries to find Benteke, but he can't get a good connection on the header and it goes out of play for a throw-in.

19' Hutton feels as if he was fouled in the middle of the park but Clattenburg plays on, allowing Moreno to surge through the centre and almost fine tune a through ball for Sterling. Guzan does well to thwart the youngster by racing off his line.

17' Borini sends a through ball for Moreno and with Liverpool three-on-two, the Spaniard drills one past Guzan but after a few seconds, is called offside by the linesman. The left wing-back should have left it for Sterling, who was in an onside position and could have made more of the situation.

16' The Reds almost finding the right pass through the middle, but they haven't quite found it yet. Meanwhile, the Villains will find joy down the flanks if they are to trouble Liverpool from anywhere. Benteke gets the game's first shot on target, as Hutton sends a ball into him, but it's weak and easy for Mignolet to claim.

14' Liverpool just trying to make an impression going forward, but the hosts certainly posing a threat on the counter. Henderson does well to cut out Agbonlahor and the Reds break away, but Sterling can't quite get to Borini's pass inside the box as Hutton comes across to block his path.

12' Still goalless here, but each side is slowly easing their way into the game. Moreno sends a decent ball into Borini, who makes a run between the two central defenders, but struggles to bring it under his control and it goes out for a goal-kick.

11' Henderson's delivery from the costless-kick was promising, with Skrtel lurking at the back post, but it's cleared. The clearance falls to Mignolet and under pressure from Agbonlahor, his kicks flies into the stands.

10' Westwood takes the corner but Lucas heads away at the near post. On the counter, it's worked to Sterling down the left and he cuts inside to Coutinho who tries to work himself some space. His pass inside is blocked and after struggling to find a breakthrough, Sanchez hacks down Coutinho from behind for a costless-kick 30-yards from goal.

9' Plenty of space for the hosts to exploit at the back and Sanchez fires a teasing ball into the box towards Benteke, which Can is forced to flick away.

8' Coutinho wins a corner out of Sanchez near the corner flag and the Brazilian whips it in, but it's easily headed clear and as Moreno tries to send it back up the pitch, it's hit too high and goes out of play.

7' Good play from Villa as Delph works it to Hutton on the flank from the centre of midfield, the defender sends a ball towards the six-yard box and Skrtel slices his clearance, prompting a frenzy, but fortunately for the Slovakian, watches Mignolet claim the loose ball at his far post.

5' Goals elsewhere in the Premier League as Oscar hands Chelsea the lead over Swansea at the Liberty, and Jan Vertonghen's deflected effort has given Spurs the initiative versus Sunderland but there's not been any clear chances on goal at Villa Park just yet.

4' Another costless-kick as Markovic fouls Agbonlahor, but this time Westwood sends a dangerous delivery into the box and Baker rises at the penalty spot to head it, but can only direct his effort wide of Mignolet's goal.

3' Can catches Agbonlahor with a strong challenge and Clattenburg gives the foul. From the costless-kick the home side try to work the ball around in the Reds' half, but after being forced back, Hutton's long ball up to Benteke gives away possession.

2' The visitors dominating the ball early on and Coutinho pushes the ball out to Moreno, who is in space on the edge of the area but his shot is blocked. From the corner, today's Liverpool captain Henderson sends a ball into the box and it drifts high over everyone and into the path of Coutinho at the back post but his side-footed volley is wide of Guzan's left-hand post. Promising signs for Rodgers.

1' We're underway, as Borini and Coutinho - decked out in a bright yellow kit - get the ball rolling from the halfway line.

14:59. The players are out on the pitch, led by Jordan Henderson and Gabby Agbonlahor. Raheem Sterling has completed more take-ons (64) & more key passes (49) than any other player aged 21 and under across Europe's top 5 leagues, according to Squawka. Will the 20-year-old play an important role today given that he is "refreshed and ready" in the words of Brendan Rodgers?

14:57. We're just minutes away from kick-off in today's game. Will we see the sponsored fans' protest in the Holte End for the first eight minutes? We'll soon find out. Live minute-by-minute match commentary of Aston Villa - Liverpool coming your way next.

14:54. Rodgers, whose two wins against Lambert came at Villa Park, added: "We know it will be tough for us but we're on a run of four wins away from home so we've got good confidence and momentum in the team. We'll go there positive that we can get a good result, but also respect that Paul's team will be difficult to beat."

14:51. Rodgers meanwhile is all too familiar with the threat that Villa pose. He will be wary of Lambert's side, having only beaten a team he has managed twice in seven meetings and the Northern Irishman told reporters on Thursday: "They may not score a lot of goals, which has been highlighted, but they don't concede many either. I think they're in the top five in the league for goals against. So it tells you everything, it will be a difficult game as it was earlier in the season when we conceded from a sloppy corner and then weren't able to get the breakthrough."

14:48. American goalkeeper Brad Guzan accepts that he and his teammates will battle through their current drought in their efforts to stave relegation. Their run of six games is the current worst in the division, whilst they have scored one goal and had four players sent off during that spell. But Guzan insists: "It's the time of your life to be a professional footballer. We are very fortunate to do what we do. So it's not about nerves, it's about relishing the challenges and accepting the responsibility as players, as staff and as a club. We have to accept that challenge and find a way to fight through it, and that's what we're going to do."

14:45. An interesting stat - the average age of this Liverpool XI is 23.6, which is the youngest in the Barclays Premier League. The oldest starter is Martin Skrtel, at 30.

14:42. Villa boss Paul Lambert recently addressed the matter by saying: "Can we keep him? Yes. With Fabian it will not be about money. He's not a money-orientated guy. He just wants to play football. It would be a major boost if we can get him to stay. It would send out a great message. Him turning around and staying would be a massive statement. We're still talking to Fabian. Hopefully we can get something done. It would be great for us if we could do it. Having him back is a massive plus. If he keeps progressing and doing what he's doing he's in for a big career."

14:39. Today's two teams have been involved in much transfer speculation over Villa midfielder Delph, who returns from a three-game suspension to start today. According to rumours, the Englishman is holding out on a new £50,000-a-week deal at Villa Park, with Rodgers reportedly interested in sealing his services and fears that a transfer window bid of around £8m could force the issue.

14:37. We are told that Balotelli's absence today is not tactical. Yesterday news broke of the Italian's desire to stay and prove himself at Anfield, but his absence today is merely coincidental and is due to illness. You can read more on his urge to fight for his place at Liverpool here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/438076-balotelli-i-will-stay-and-fight.html.

14:34. We're less than half-an-hour away from kick-off at Villa Park. Liverpool have won their last three Premier League visits here but they have never won four consecutive top-flight matches at Aston Villa. Can they make history here today? Send your full-time score predictions into @VAVELLiverpool.

14:32. Rodgers, looking for a third away win in a row for the first time this season, continued: "We saw it in last year’s run, everyone was talking about the pressure, will we have the power, will we have this or that, but we embraced it and we loved it and it is something that I’d like to think any team of mine would do."

14:29. Brendan Rodgers is upbeat on his side's run in for the second-half of the season. The Ulsterman's side have lost just one of their last nine Premier League fixtures (W5, D3, L1) and in his first two years, his side have collected 84 points post-January, five more than Chelsea and the same number as Manchester City. Despite a rocky start to the current campaign, the Liverpool boss is confident they can replicate similar form down the home stretch this season too. "We want to win and if you’re going to be winning over a period of time then the second part of the season is where you have to enjoy your football," said Rodgers. "As a manager I always enjoy coming into this period as there is always trophies or positions up for grabs and it is dealing with that pressure and how the team is set up to play to cope with that pressure."

14:26. In the Reds' camp however, it has been confirmed that promising young Spanish playmaker Suso has departed the club for AC Milan. You can read more about the deal, which was announced by the two clubs earlier today, here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/438223-liverpool-confirm-susos-ac-milan-switch.html

14:23. "We're determined, as a group, to get ourselves back on track. We'll be giving it everything we've got to do this on Saturday," said Cleverley. "I think it will help us a bit that they'll probably try and come and attack us. In the last four or five games, we've come up against teams who have sat back with 10 or 11 players behind the ball and at times we've found it tough to break them down. Hopefully Liverpool will come out and attack us. We did well at Anfield. We got the three points there and hopefully we can do the same on Saturday."

14:21. Villa's goals have certainly dried up this season, their total of 11 goals from 21 games is the third lowest in top-flight history; Derby had 10 goals at the same stage in 2007-08, while Leicester scored eight times in 1977-78. Regardless, on-loan Manchester United midfielder Tom Cleverley believes today's opponents and their playing style could play in their favour.

14:19. In fact, Paul Lambert's side have played for seven hours and 12 minutes since last scoring in the Premier League (Benteke's strike against Manchester United on 20 December).

14:17. Whilst we're on the subject of goals, Christian Benteke starts up front for Villa. The Belgian has only scored twice in his last 13 league appearances but he has registered four goals in as many games against Liverpool.

14:15. Two big casualties for Liverpool. Steven Gerrard has scored 12 Premier League goals vs. Aston Villa, more than against any other side whilst Mario Balotelli has scored four goals in three Premier League games against the Villans – twice as many goals as he has against any other opponent.

14:13. For Paul Lambert's hosts, new signing Carles Gil sits on the bench but Fabian Delph returns. As expected pre-game, no further changes but ex-Red Aly Cissokho, who was on loan at Anfield from Valencia last season, starts at left back.

14:10. For the visitors, Jordon Ibe comes straight into the matchday squad after being recalled from his loan at Derby County and Jordan Williams gets a spot on the bench having made his debut in the Capital One Cup earlier this season. In bigger news, Adam Lallana returns early from his New Year's Day injury and is an option from the sidelines - but there are no places for Mario Balotelli and Steven Gerrard, the latter whom has not recovered from the hamstring injury he sustained against Sunderland and the Italian is reportedly suffering from illness. In terms of the starters, Fabio Borini starts upfront for the second successive game and Raheem Sterling comes in after his break in the only change. There is no place in the 18 for Dejan Lovren, but we'll have more to come on that when Brendan Rodgers speaks to the cameras.

14:08. Liverpool Bench: Ward, Enrique, Manquillo, Lallana, Ibe, Williams, Lambert.

14:06. Aston Villa Bench: Given, Bacuna, Weimann, Richardson, Gil, N’Zogbia, Lowton.

14:04. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Markovic, Moreno, Lucas, Henderson, Sterling, Coutinho, Borini.

14:02. Aston Villa XI: Guzan, Hutton, Okore, Baker, Cissokho, Sanchez, Westwood, Delph, Cleverley, Agbonlahor, Benteke.

14:00. The team news is in. Stay tuned.

13:59. We're only an hour away from kick off in today's Premier League game; Aston Villa - Liverpool. We'll have today's team line-ups with you when they're announced momentarily.

13:56. In other Villa news Paul Lambert has had to call upon his supporters not to carry through with their plans to empty out the Holte End for the opening eight minutes of today's clash, despite concern and frustration over the Midlands club's results and it's direction. He said: "I understand the fans' frustrations, but we'll have a better chance of winning a game of football if they don't do it, if they stick with the lads, no matter how hard it gets at times. When the stadium is behind the players it's a great place to play football, and we've a better chance of winning if they don't do it. Whoever has planned it, I hope the guy next to them tries to keep them on their seat."

13:52. Villa's brand-new signing Carles Gil, who joined from Valencia in a £3.2 million move this week, could feature today. The Spain Under-21 international, who spent the past two seasons on loan at Elche, has scored one goal in eight La Liga games for Valencia this term and joined on a four-and-a-half year deal in mid-week. Known as a box-to-box midfielder, his talents come in the form of creativity, vision and movement - something which Lambert's side have long lacked. You can read more on the move here: https://www.vavel.com/en/international-football/spain-la-liga/436310-aston-villa-secures-the-services-of-carles-gil.html

13:49. Today's referee is Mark Clattenburg, the 39-year-old official from County Durham. He has been in charge of one previous Liverpool game this season, against Southampton on the opening day - a game the Reds won 2-1. The last Liverpool away game he officiated, was the infamous 3-3 away draw at Crystal Palace. He also refereed in this exact fixture last season, when Daniel Sturridge's skilful effort split the two teams in a 1-0 away win.

13:45. Liverpool team news: The Reds are expected to be without skipper Steven Gerrard for today's game, who is also unlikely to be available for the upcoming Capital One Cup semi final first leg versus Chelsea on Tuesday night. Adam Lallana (thigh) and Joe Allen (knee) will also be out for the visitors, whilst the game comes too soon for long-term absentees Jon Flanagan and Daniel Sturridge. Glen Johnson (thigh) and Brad Jones (thigh) could both be back into contention. Raheem Sterling will return to the starting side, after missing his side's last two fixtures against Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon.

13:42. Aston Villa team news: Fabian Delph returns after suspension and Nathan Baker is set to return following a lengthy absence, but Ciaran Clark serves a one-match ban following his red card for two bookable offences against the Foxes and Joe Cole looks set to sit out with a hamstring strain. New signing Carles Gil could be given a first start for the club but long-term injuries to Ron Vlaar, Philippe Senderos and Libor Kozak keeps them out.

13:39. You can keep further up-to-date with Liverpool Football Club and all our news and opinion pieces, as well as our match coverage by following our official Twitter account: @VAVELLiverpool.

13:37. And again, another opinion piece from me - Charlie Malam - on whether Liverpool will persist with the 3-4-3/3-4-1-2 formation when Daniel Sturridge finally returns in a couple of weeks. Will they keep the current system, or switch? More tactical analysis here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/435681-will-liverpool-keep-the-3-4-3-when-daniel-sturridge-returns.html

13:35. New writer Calum Paton jotted his views on whether Liverpool would be right to let go of Brazilian defensive midfielder Lucas, in his first piece for VAVEL. Check it out here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/436858-are-liverpool-right-to-let-lucas-leave.html?utm_source=dlvr.it&utm_medium=twitter

13:33. Myself, Charlie Malam, on whether Jordan Henderson is ready for the full-time captaincy after Steven Gerrard leaves in June - https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/436239-a-changing-of-the-guard-is-jordan-henderson-ready-for-full-time-captaincy.html

13:31. VAVEL UK's Mosope Ominiyi on how the Reds should utilise the talents of Emre Can. In the midfield or a defensive trio? More: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/436608-should-emre-can-be-used-in-midfield-or-a-defensive-three.html

13:29. Oussama Assaidi has left for Al-Ahli in a £4.75m deal. Good business by the club to make £2.3m profit on the Moroccan. Read more on the Reds' first outgoing transfer of the January window here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/436191-liverpool-confirms-permanent-transfer-of-assaidi-to-al-ahli-club.html

13:27. Teenager Jordon Ibe is set for a loan recall from Derby County. More here: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/437412-jordon-ibe-set-for-derby-county-loan-recall.html

13:25. There's been plenty of goings on in the world of Liverpool recently. Here's a round-up of the biggest Reds-related news and opinion pieces from the past few days...

13:23. In their previous meeting earlier this season, Villa ran out the winners on Liverpool's turf once again. Gabby Agbonlahor's 9th minute strike along with a battling performance saw Villa snatch the victory. Paul Lambert's side took a further 10 games until they took their next win, a 2-1 defeat of Leicester. Here are the highlights of Liverpool 0-1 Aston Villa:

13:19. In total, Liverpool have a good record against the Villains - with 88 wins to Villa's 55. At Villa Park, the hosts have won 38 times, whilst Liverpool have won on 32 occasions and the two have shared 21 draws.

13:16. The two sides have had a mixed head-to-head history of late. At Anfield, Liverpool have not beaten Villa since 2010-11, but they have won on four of their last five visits to Birmingham. In fact, the Reds have lost just once at Villa Park since February 1998, a 1-0 defeat in May 2011, meaning 16 unbeaten league games.

13:14. The Reds have had a poor start to the season but have stopped the rot recently, losing just once in the last 13 in all competitions. In fact, Liverpool sit top of the 'last five' form table at the minute - with three wins and two draws. They have the opportunity to win three games on the trot for the first time this season, if they can take three points away from Villa Park.

13:11. Liverpool, meanwhile, ran out 1-0 winners away at Sunderland in their previous league game. A fine first-half attacking performance was enough for the Reds to overcome Gus Poyet's toothless Black Cats. A combination of Lazar Markovic's fine individual run and good play-on from the referee allowed the Serbian to bundle the ball over the line by nutmegging Costel Pantilimon and despite the 20-year-old crashing the bar with a spectacular effort and Fabio Borini and Steven Gerrard also coming close, it was just the single goal that saw Brendan Rodgers take the three points at the Stadium of Light. Here are the highlights from Sunderland 0-1 Liverpool:

13:08. Villa boss Paul Lambert told reporters post-match: "We have to put it right, we have to do better in the last third. We have to keep working hard and hopefully it will come. We need creative lads to help the group. We have to do a lot better in the final third."

13:06. Villa's home form has been poor, having taken just two wins from 10 league games, but they suffered a disappointing defeat to bottom of the table Leicester City on the road last time out. Paul Konchesky's goal on the verge of half-time was the only difference between the two teams. The left-back volleyed in from 18-yards and a poor visiting side had Brad Guzan to thank for keeping it to just a single goal deficit. The American keeper did well to keep out Matty James's diving header, pushing it over the cross bar, before parrying Marc Albrighton's shot away from goal. Here are the game's highlights:

13:03. Today's hosts come into the game in poor form, having failed to score in five successive games in all competitions. Paul Lambert's Villa side do sit 13th in the table, but only five points off bottom. Despite playing 21 games so far this season, they have scored just 11 goals and have one of the worst goal differences in the league with -12.

13:01. The Premier League table on match day 22, going into today's ties:

13:00. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live match coverage of today's English Premier League encounter between Aston Villa and Liverpool at Upton Park. Today's game kicks off at 3pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.