Manchester City - Arsenal: Predicted Manchester City XI

Manchester City's Predicted Starting Line-Up:

Goalkeeper: Joe Hart - The match against Everton is surely going to be something Hart will forget as he looks to be in goal for this very important match against The Gunners and will play a huge role.

RB: Pablo Zabaleta - The right choice and the undisputable one in Manuel's side, the Argentine is hoping for a better game and to be rock-solid in defense.

CB: Martin Demichelis - As Mangala is reportedly set to be amongst the substitutes' bench, it is only wise that the experienced Argentine centre-back would be the right choice for such a big match against Arsenal.

CB: Vincent Kompany - The leader and captain of Pellegrini's side should be set to control this side and truly show why is one of the best defenders in the Premier League; against an attacking Arsenal side with something to prove.

LB: Gael Clichy - It is a debate in terms of whetever Kolarov or the Frenchman is the better choice, Pellegrini might choose Clichy over the Serbian for this match following his recent defensive showings of late.

CDM: Fernando - With Yaya Touré out because of his international duty with the Ivory Coast at the Africa Cup of Nations, the Brazilian holding midfielder is set to replace the void until the Ivorian comes back from the tournament.

CDM: Fernandinho - He will link up well with his Brazilian counterpart as they look to take control in the midfield to stop Alexis Sanchez and company from wrecking havoc at The Ethiad.

LM: James Milner - He has played well on the flanks in recent matches with the club so he is looking to do the same against Arsenal. A new contract, is it on the cards for the experienced midfielder?

CAM: David Silva - The Spaniard will look to play in the playmaker role as per usual, where he has flourished in recent weeks. He is hoping to provide and be the main star for the side this Sunday as he looks to repeat his magic following his return from injury.

RM: Jesus Navas - Manuel Pellegrini has revealed he will be without Nasri for at least three weeks due to a calf meaning the pacey Spaniard winger will fill in the void during that time, which is still a valuable replacement for the Frenchman.

ST: Sergio Aguero - Having recovered from injury that he suffered last month during their 1-0 win over Everton, the Argentine is looking to make his first start following that injury as he looks to provide the same breathtaking performances that saw him become top scorer of the Premier League and became the star of the side as they look to close their gap to league leaders, Chelsea.