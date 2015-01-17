QPR 0-2 Manchester United: Van Gaal's men secure crucial three points at Loftus Road

Manchester United bounced back from their 1-0 loss at home against Southampton to beat relegation threatened QPR 2-0 at Loftus Road.

It was an even first half, with both sides having numerous chances. United's first chance came in the 8th minute when Ángel Di María's left footed shot from outside the box flew just wide of the right post. Falcao was then denied by Robert Green in the 13th minute, as his left footed shot from the left side of the six yard box was palmed clear of danger by the former England international.

United controlled the opening half an hour, but it was QPR's Charlie Austin who came closest to breaking the deadlock, forcing De Gea into aerial heroics. QPR did nothing with the resulting corner, and it remained scoreless as halftime approached.

At half time, Louis Van Gaal switched from a 3-1-4-2 to a 4-4-2 and with the introduction of Wilson in the 57th minute allowed the Dutchman to alter to a 4-4-2 with a diamond.

In the second half, United had their first big chance with Radamel Falcao making a great run to meet Angel Di Maria‘s gorgeous cross, only to be stymied by QPR’s star keeper Robert Green in the 56th minute.

3 minutes later, subsitute Marouane Fellaini found the back of the net. After some neat interplay from Wayne Rooney, the Utd captian passed the ball to Antonio Valencia, who set up the Belgian to finish and strike it past Robert Green. This gave the Belgian his 3rd goal of the season.

QPR had chances as well from December's Premier League Player of the Month Charlie Austin as he had two great efforts in his attempt to put Redknapp's side in front. The first chance came after Zamora had robbed Jonny Evans of the ball in the channel and fed in Austin, who shot was well saved by De Gea.

James Wilson gave the game another moment when he slotted past Green in the 90th minute from what was a mostly lackluster match.

Manchester United's next match will be a FA Cup Fourth Round match against Cambridge United on Friday and then takes on Leicester City on the 31st in league action while QPR takes on Stoke City on the same day.