Newcastle United 1-2 Southampton: Elia double leads Saints to victory

Southampton defeated Newcastle United 2-1 thanks to a brace from Eljero Elia in Saturday evening's Premier League encounter. Yoann Gouffran's equaliser for Newcastle turned out to be only a consolation in a disappointing loss for the managerless Magpies.

The only notable chances for the hosts came in the 11th minute, the first from Ayoze Perez, who registered the first shot on target with a timid effort which was saved with ease by Saints goalkeeper Fraser Forster.

The second was a dipping volley from outside the area by Gouffran, which despite being straight at Forster, caused the goalkeeper a problem due to the power and movement on the strike.

Minutes later, Southampton took the lead with their first real chance through the on-loan Dutch winger Elia. James Ward-Prowse latched onto a Graziano Pelle flick and played a ball in behind the Newcastle defence for the Dutchman to chase and finish the ball underneath goalkeeper Tim Krul.

It only took Newcastle 15 minutes to find an equaliser through Gouffran. The Frenchman put pressure on the Saints defence as a through ball looked set to be claimed by Forster, but a failed clearance by Florin Gardos deflected into the net off of Gouffran.

Just before half-time Newcastle had a penalty appeal turned down after Moussa Sissoko went down from a challenge by Nathaniel Clyne, however replays showed that the referee made the correct decision.

In addition to that, they went agonisingly close to taking the lead as Perez steered a shot from a Remy Cabella cross just wide of the goal.

The start of the second half was very tense, with neither side breaking into their opponent's final third and creating any dangerous chances to threaten the opposing defence.

Newcastle were having the majority of possession but could do nothing with it due to a lack of creativity from John Carver's side.

They were made to pay by a clincial Southampton as Elia grabbed his second of the game to put his side in front. The winger got on the end of a flick on by substitute Shane Long, and finished the ball into the bottom corner via a deflection by Daryl Janmaat.

Paul Dummett should have tested Forster for the first time in the second half or maybe even put the ball into the back of the net. as he puts a costless header from a corner wide of the goal to the attending Newcastle fans' dissapointment.

Newcastle were piling the pressure on as the final whistle edged ever closer to the ears of those inside St James' Park.

For the second time of the game, they had a penalty appeal turned down. Substitute Emmanuel Riviere's volley struck the arm of Saints captain Jose Fonte, who claimed that it wasn't intentional and seemed to know little about the event.

Unfortunately for Newcastle, they could not find their way past a robust Southampton defence to score an equaliser and gain a point from what proved to be a tough game.

This win for Southampton helped them regain third place and Newcastle dropped into the bottom half of the table into 11th place, a spot ahead of former manager Alan Pardew's Crystal Palace.