Leicester City 0-1 Stoke City: Bojan strike ends Foxes' unbeaten run

A moment of inspiration from former Barcelona man Bojan Krkic was enough for Stoke City to see off a disappointing Leicester at the King Power Stadium.

The hosts dominated the first half with Jeffrey Schlupp, Jamie Vardy and David Nugent all passing up good opportunities to score, but the visitors rallied in the second half and could have won by more than the eventual one-goal scoreline. Bojan turned past a defender at the edge of the area to bury an accurate shot into the bottom corner with just under half an hour to play, but there was never much hint of a fightback and the home side stay rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table as a result.

Leicester made four changes with Danny Drinkwater, Andy King, Schlupp and Vardy all brought into the starting eleven, with new signing Andrej Kramaric brought straight onto the bench alongside Leonardo Ulloa. With Ryan Shawcross injured, Marc Wilson and Philipp Wollscheid started at the heart of the defence for the visitors, the German having joined the Potters on loan at the beginning of the January transfer window.

The first half was, in truth, lacking in quality and while both sides managed to forge attacks, neither truly looked like scoring in the opening 45. Schlupp was a constant thorn in Stoke's right-hand side but had little support, and the 22-year-old had a half-hearted penalty appeal turned away after unleashing a half-volley into a defender's chest from the edge of the area; any handball decision would have been a harsh one.

Mame Biram Diouf was momentarily too slow to the ball on more than one occasion, and had the ball taken off his foot by Simpson after good work from Victor Moses down the right hand side. It was a fairly rare foray forwards from the visitors, who saw their best chance of the half go begging as Wollscheid failed to connect properly with a corner, nodding a scuffed header just wide of the left post.

The major creative forces Riyad Mahrez and Bojan were both frustratingly quiet in the first half, and their teammates struggled for fluency as a result. Marcin Wasilewski's attempted bicycle kick from a corner was easily held by Begovic, who was similarly untroubled by weak efforts from Vardy and Anthony Knockaert, while Nugent curled a first-time shot over the bar from the edge of the area.

If Leicester dominated the first half, it was Stoke who came flying out of the blocks in the second and they should have been ahead almost straight away. Moses cut across the pitch from left to right and played through Marko Arnautovic, who had made a good run in behind the defence. He took a touch to set himself but lashed the ball high into the side netting when most would have backed him to score.

Vardy worked hard to beat Asmir Begovic to the ball at the other end but found himself lacking the control to capitalise, while bearded keeper Ben Hamer puller off the save of the game to deny Stephen N'Zonzi's rasping volley from ripping the net off the goalposts. However, just after the hour mark, Bojan - who improved significantly in the second half - delivered the game's defining moment. Some good play down the right wing resulted in Walters finding some space at the corner of the area and he played the ball into the Spaniard's feet near the penalty area. He could have fed in Schlupp but chose instead to twist and turn around his man before directing an incisive left-footed shot into the bottom right corner.

Leicester brought on record signing Kramaric and top scorer Ulloa in an attempt to pull the game back but there was no real fighback and Stoke could have sealed the win late on when another substitute, Peter Crouch, attempted an audacious half volley from 45 yards out with Hamer off his line. His shot only worried the side netting with the keeper back-pedalling, but the visitors held on for a deserved win.