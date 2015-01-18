Aston Villa 0-2 Liverpool: Five things we learned

Liverpool continued their revival in form on Saturday as they came away from Villa Park with the three points.

The Reds gave themselves the lead on the 26th minute when Fabio Borini's outstretched leg pushed Jordan Henderson's splendid cross past Brad Guzan for the game's opening goal. From there on, Brendan Rodgers' side dominated and Raheem Sterling should have made it two, but his decision-making to go for the extravagant chipped finish when one-on-one with American stopper Guzan was ill-judged.

Paul Lambert's Aston Villa were relatively meek up until the hour mark, but still found themselves with a number of half-chances and certainly posed a threat on the counter. Carles Gil's introduction livened up the home supporters and his new team-mates and coincided with a 20-minute bombardment of pressure from the hosts, but fantastic team defending and some good saves from Simon Mignolet ensured Christian Benteke didn't score, whilst Nathan Baker missed a couple of decent opportunities from set-pieces as Villa's misery in front of goal continued.

Eventually, their hopes of taking points away from Liverpool were distinguished by substitute Rickie Lambert who drove home from 16-yards, finding the bottom corner with a well-executed finish in a game where the visitors thoroughly deserved the victory they came out with.

Things are finally starting to look good for Rodgers and co, who are one of the form teams in the league after a poor start to the campaign, and here's five things we learned as Liverpool overcame Aston Villa 2-0:

1. Markovic and Can are for the now and the future.

Too often, signings from abroad are quickly written off even if their lack of impact early on into a new career has been blightened by injuries, a struggle to adapt to different cultures and playing styles or managerial decisions. Emre Can and Lazar Markovic were victims of that early on into their Anfield careers. After totalling £30 million between them, more was expected immediately despite their tender ages of 20-years-of-age respectively. Fast forward to the new year however, and Can and Markovic are as instrumental in Liverpool's fine run of form as any other player. In the 3-4-3 formation which Rodgers has adopted, Markovic has been increasingly impressive in a wing-back role whilst Can has fit seamlessly into the side as a right-sided centre-back in the back three. Despite having to adjust to unaccustomed positions, the two have been stand-outs in the past couple of games. Can's composure, physicality and passing from the back has been a joy to look and he has been an integral part of the recent solidity in the defence. Markovic, meanwhile, has been thrilling to look both surging forward with driving dribbling runs and working hard to track back and chip in defensively, too. He adds pace, trickery and endeavour in abundance - a perfect Rodgers player, you could say. Whilst they are merely six months into their careers at Liverpool, things are looking very bright and the futures of the German and the Serbian are amongst the most exciting in the current crop. Long may their rich vein of form continue.

2. Henderson excels without Gerrard.

Captain-in-waiting, midfielder Jordan Henderson thrived once more as Steven Gerrard was forced to look from the sidelines with a hamstring injury. The 24-year-old was thoroughly impressive in a central role, controlling things with a fine range of passing and displaying his superb creativity. It was the former-Sunderland man who created the first goal, after a quick-witted throw-in involving Markovic and Raheem Sterling - Henderson curled the ball beautifully into the path of Borini who lay in waiting inside the box. That took his personal tally to seven assists in all competitions. Not bad for someone who has so far had an inconsistent season, but one thing is becoming clearer and clearer by each game. Henderson is much better in the absence of skipper Gerrard. Pushing forward and getting about the pitch with his endless energy, Henderson put in one of his best performances this season (alongside his performance versus Swansea after Christmas) and demonstrated exactly why he is set to take over the mantle from Gerrard in a couple of months' time. He put in a fine all-rounded display and was crucial to the Reds' victory as he didn't have to cover for Gerrard's declining vitality. Leading by example, there's plenty more to come from Henderson not just this season, but when he dons the armband.

3. Sakho settles the back-line.

The back-three came under substantial pressure for a large part of the second-half, but dealt with it all. With Glen Johnson and Dejan Lovren having only played 90 minutes in total between them since a 3-0 loss at Manchester United (in which they both featured) - the Reds seem to have finally found a settled defence and at the heart of it, is £18 million Frenchman Mamadou Sakho. Situated on the left, Sakho was absolutely superb against Villa as he made a number of effective and eye-catching sliding tackles, adding to his usual range of excellent passes and his assurance in possession. Whilst it may be coincidental to some, Liverpool have conceded a goal every 113 mins in the Premier League with Mamadou Sakho on the pitch this season and only every 60 mins without him. Clearly, from looking Sakho in recent games, the ex-Paris Saint Germain centre-back makes a fine, and undroppable, partnership with Martin Skrtel and Emre Can in a defensive trio. Whilst Villa's front-line is hardly the meanest in the league, it certainly has it's threats - with Benteke and Agbonlahor having enjoyed recent visits to Anfield, but this was different. Despite a barrage of crosses and high balls up into the box from the hour mark onwards, it was all dealt with. Simon Mignolet even got in on the act with a solid performance, perhaps his best of the season. In the 3-4-3, Liverpool have finally found a strong defence, with two consecutive clean sheets and three in the last eight (conceding just seven goals in total) whilst utilising the system. Things are finally looking settled at the back, and even Rodgers has been astounded by the impact that Sakho has made; singing his praises after the full-time whistle. As long as the defence remains the same, Liverpool's top four charge is well and truly on course.

4. Borini could still play a part.

After coming in for fierce criticism throughout his Liverpool career, Fabio Borini has had a bit-part role throughout the 2014-15 campaign. Sometimes finding himself the sole striker and at other times not even finding himself in the matchday squad, Borini stamped his mark on Rodgers' blueprints with a goal against Villa on Saturday. When Daniel Sturridge returns, he will obviously assume the role of the main man, but Borini certainly staked a claim for a role in the coming games before the English international does return. After starting, but not really impressing, versus Sunderland - the Italian's movement and energy up front was exactly what the visitors needed. They looked more like the Liverpool of last season in the final third as a result, and Borini's vibrance should not go unnoticed. He may not be in the long-term plans, but he is more than capable enough of doing a job short-term and he's surely the man to lead the line versus Chelsea on Tuesday night.

5. Incredible half-time lead record continues, as does the form.

66 games leading at half-time, 55 wins, 0 losses. That's the outstanding record that the Reds boast when going into the break with the advantage in their last 66 Premier League encounters. In addition, since a 2-2 draw at home to Arsenal, Liverpool have now taken four wins from five in the league - with West Ham United yet to play before January ends. Over such a busy festive period, it is a fantastic feat to be looking at the possibility of taking 16 from 18 points (should Rodgers' side take victory over the Hammers on the 31st, that is). Despite a blemish against Leicester City, throwing away a comfortable two-goal lead, Liverpool have looked better and better with each passing week - all thanks to Rodgers' tactical innovation to adopt a 3-4-3, with wing-backs, Can in defence and Sterling up-front for the first few matches. The gamble has paid off and as a result, the Reds are back in the mix. With a few months left and other top four teams still looking inconsistent, Champions League qualification is far from out of reach.