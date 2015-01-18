Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal: As it happened

18:00. Thank you for joining me today, I enjoyed the live commentary and I hope you did too! Have a nice night, there will be plenty of football coverage here on VAVEL over the coming days and weeks, so stay tuned!

17:58. The Man Of The Match has to be Santi Cazorla, he was excellent today for the team, both defensively and going forward. A goal and an assist for the magician, who gave City defenders a hard time as they tried to quell the threat posed by both him and Alexis.

17:57. Credit has to go to Arsene Wenger for the way he set up his side, to give City possession but sit deep and defend well enough to ensure they had few chances.

17:56. City's unbeaten run of 12 league matches comes to an end, as they were beaten by an Arsenal side who were simply better than them on the day.

17:55. Arsenal move back up to within a point of the top four, after Tottenham's win yesterday meant they were sitting in 6th place before kick-off.

90+4: The referee blows the whistle, and that's it! FULL-TIME: Manchester City 0-2 Arsenal. Wenger's men win a crucial away fixture in Manchester, with a cool and composed performance.

90+3: Arsenal holding onto ball possession efficiently now, as they see out the last few seconds of the game.

90+2: Arsenal fans meanwhile, they're singing and enjoying the atmosphere in Manchester.

90+1: Cameras show the City supporters walking out of the stadium now, they know the result, they are certainly not happy with today's performance.

90: The fourth official has signalled for 4 minutes of stoppage time to play, but is it too late for City?

87: Silva threads through a pass towards Dzeko, but Ospina is equal to the Bosnian's powerful effort on-goal.

85: Alexis has had to work tirelessly for the team today, and although he has not scored or made an assist today, has worked hard nonetheless. Both defensively, and going forward. Ramsey will be happy, he got a solid game under his belt.

84: Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey are the two Arsenal players to be coming off today, as Kieran Gibbs and Mathieu Flamini jog onto the pitch and will see out the rest of this match.

83: The resulting corner came of nothing, as Arsenal dealt with the danger appropriately.

82: City have a corner-kick again now, Ramsey's down on the pitch not looking injured, but rather tired. It's to be expected, given the fact that he has been out since the middle of December with a hamstring injury, and has been forced to put in a massive shift today.

81: Ramsey does well to hold up play with no team-mates in space arriving to support him, he weaves past a challenge before Zabaleta rushes towards him and closes him down.

79: Better from Ospina, who comfortably catches a dangerous cross at his near post to relieve the pressure off his team-mates.

77: Ospina comes off his line, and does a one-handed punch clear of his box as City push men forward once more. That looked slightly nervy, but he got the job done nonetheless.

76: Wow! Great skill from Cazorla, after a good defensive challenge aswell. He does well to dispossess the hosts on the edge of the area, before getting the ball at his feet, weaving past challenges, nutmegging players before being fouled. A cheeky grin at the end afterwards, by the magician.

74: Monreal then makes up for his earlier mistake, with a defensive header away to safety.

73: Monreal panics un-necessarily with Ospina calling to come out and collect Lampard's lofted pass, he tries to clear the danger but manages to slice the ball over the bar and out for a City corner-kick. The Colombian goalkeeper has a word with his left-back, who apologises ahead of the set-piece.

72: Navas goes close to goal, but Ospina deals with the danger, from close range at his near post.

71: Chance! A good stop from Hart, but he probably should have caught the shot aswell. Alexis weaves his way past the City defence once more, before unleashing a shot on-goal, the English 'keeper parried but only towards Bellerin, who was offside.

69: Cazorla on the ball, on the counter attack with team-mates running to his left and right. Demichelis with a vital standing block, to deny the Spaniard from going beyond him and perhaps having a shot on-goal.

68: Navas' corner-kick delivery is dealt with by the Arsenal defenders - City have got to throw some players forward, but Arsenal are pushing them backwards and now making it awkward for the hosts.

67: Giroud takes his chance with a header past Hart into the bottom corner of the net, but you have to question the marking made by the City players. It simply was not good enough, gave the French striker too much space, and he punished them with style. 2-0 to Arsenal, City are down and almost out.

66: Cazorla stands over the costless-kick, hands on hips. A teasing delivery into the box, Giroud lurking next to Fernando.... GOAL! ARSENAL DOUBLE THEIR LEAD! OLIVIER GIROUD!

65: Jovetic gives away a costless-kick, as he brings down Alexis with the Chilean getting ready to slot through a ball to another team-mate. This gives Arsene Wenger the time to make a change, with Oxlade-Chamberlain coming off for Rosicky now.

63: Cameras show that Tomas Rosicky is warming up on the touchline, getting ready to come on for Arsenal. Meanwhile, Zabaleta's cross is too close to the goalkeeper as Ospina comes out and comfortably smothers the danger.

62: City making their second substitution of the match now, with experienced English midfielder Frank Lampard coming off the bench to replace Fernandinho in a smart move by Pellegrini, as the Brazilian has already been booked.

59: CLOSE! City almost equalise! The game has well and truly opened up now, City are looking hungry for a goal and almost got one. Navas springs a teasing cross into the box but a lucky last-gasp touch from Koscielny sends the ball trickling out of Aguero's reach across the box.

56: Bellerin is given a booking for an earlier challenge from the referee.

55: Fernando unleashes an ambitious effort on the edge of the area, but Cazorla throws himself in-front of the attempted shot as Arsenal clear.

52: Fernandinho was booked for the challenge on Oxlade-Chamberlain, and he could have no real complaints for a cynical foul.

51: Great skill by The Ox, making up for his early mistake to beat Kompany and Fernandinho to the ball before he is brought down by the Brazilian midfielder. Costless-kick given.

49: Oxlade-Chamberlain has a golden opportunity to run at his marker, with a loose ball up in the air, but he fails to make the right decision and the danger is dealt with. He's not happy with himself, unlucky though.

48: City are beginning to bombard Arsenal going forward now, looking very dangerous.

46: Close! Aguero curls a teasing effort goalwards from an awkward angle, forcing a diving stop from Ospina at his far post.

45: The second-half has begun, City make the only change of the game so far as Milner is replaced by Stevan Jovetic.

17:00. The two teams are out of the tunnel and ready for the second-half, which is scheduled to start in a few minutes time.

16:55. City have not offered much going forward, but I have a feeling that they will bombard the visitors in the second 45.

16:50. HALF-TIME: Manchester City 0-1 Arsenal: The visitors have been composed on the ball, solid defensively and have taken their chance when they got it. The only question that remains, where is the real Arsenal and what have they done with them? All joking aside, Wenger's men have played admirably so far and hit Pellegrini's side effectively and efficiently, without seeing much ball possession.

45+1: The Gunners partially clear their lines, as the referee looks at his look, before blowing his whistle to signal the end of the first-half at The Ethiad.

45+1: Arsenal needlessly give the ball away in midfield, and City counter attack with men rushing forward in numbers. Coquelin does well to hold them off, City have a corner with just seconds left to play. The Frenchman is seen shouting at his team-mates, telling them to get into position and concentrate, their job is not done yet.

45: The fourth official signals for just one minute of stoppage time to be played at the end of the first-half.

44: Bellerin does well on the flank again to try and stop Milner rushing at him, as Arsenal hoof the ball clear.

40: Kompany is now in the referee's book with a yellow card, for a deliberate bodycheck on Giroud. He's not happy with the decision, but the referee uses the totting up process, with the fact that the Belgian has already given away a foul earlier on for the penalty.

39: Corner is dealt with by Arsenal's defenders, who hoof the ball clear and try to pass their way out of danger. Smart play by Ramsey, Alexis and Oxlade-Chamberlain, but Ramsey gets ahead of himself and is in an offside position as The Gunners keep hold of possession.

38: Smart block by Monreal, who sticks a leg out and stops the attempted ball by Navas. The ball trickles out for a corner-kick, to be taken.

37: Second yellow card of the game, is brandished to Aaron Ramsey after a late sliding lunge on Aguero, 35 yards out. He argues that it's his first foul, but walks away when he realises that he's not going to convince the referee to change his decision.

35: The corner is drilled into the box by Navas, but Kompany's attempted header is dealt with by Cazorla who heads the ball clear. Alexis sprints out towards the ball, a brave approach to block not one but two crosses back into the box as Oxlade-Chamberlain breaks forward with the ball at his feet.

34: Aguero does well to beat his man on the byline, before winning a corner in the process.

32: Arsenal quell the potential danger as they see the ball out of play for a goal-kick, as Zabaleta and Silva attempt to start up build-up play.

29: Mertesacker with a neat drag-back to beat Aguero, is met by cheers from the visiting Arsenal supporters in the ground.

27: Zabaleta is not happy with the official's decision to award Arsenal a throw-in, after he goes on the overlap and plays a neat one-two near the byline.

26: Good closing down of Silva by Alexis and Cazorla in midfield, both players rush back and pressure him into making a mistake. This is what Arsenal should be doing more often.

23: Cazorla steps up to take the penalty... GOAL! Arsenal ahead! The Spaniard scores from the penalty spot, although Hart guessed the right way, was unable to stop the strike from hitting the back of the net. 1-0 to the visitors, and it's been deserved after a good start to the game thus far.

22: PENALTY FOR ARSENAL! KOMPANY ON MONREAL! The referee has no hesitation, before pointing to the spot for a penalty-kick. Monreal spins past the Belgian into the box, before being brought down by the centre-back who stands static and reacts angrily to the decision.

18: Giroud screams at the linesman to point for a corner-kick, as he felt that the header flicked off Kompany last before going out of play. The referee signals for a set-piece, which is dealt with effectively by Joe Hart in the end, punching the ball clear.

17: Oxlade-Chamberlain does well to spin past his marker, and beats Clichy for pace near the byline. He swings in a teasing cross towards the box for Giroud, who pounces on the opportunity and heads goalwards, but the effort swerves wide of the goal.

15: Possession stats are very much in City's favour, but Arsenal have a tactic and are so far sticking to it. 70% to 30% for the hosts, Arsenal are sitting back but defending well enough to justify that. Normally, away from home, they would attempt to take the game to their opponents, but not today.

14: Good block by Bellerin once more, to stop the attempted delivery into the area by Milner on the flank.

11: Close! Alexis weaves past two defenders with ease, before threading through a ball from the edge of the area, but it's slightly too powerful for Oxlade-Chamberlain to latch onto, on the far side. If the young Englishman had got to it, he would have been through on goal! Encouraging from Wenger's men.

10: Arsenal need to keep their defensive shape, which is looking encouraging so far. Ramsey and Coquelin are sitting deep in midfield, as expected. The Ox and Alexis are either side of the wings, but need to see the ball regularly enough if they are to create chances.

8: Offside given against Aguero, who pulled away from Mertesacker but was beaten by the offside trap. Linesman puts his flag up, and Arsenal have a costless-kick now.

7: Good defending by Bellerin again, who halts the run of Aguero towards the ball near the byline as it trickles out for a throw-in.

6: A silly mistake by Demichelis almost lets Arsenal through on-goal, Oxlade-Chamberlain fires a teasing cross to his left towards Alexis on the run, who is eventually blocked by Fernandinho who rushes to clear the danger.

5: Good spell of possession from the hosts, who are trying to hold onto the ball and frustrate Arsenal who are chasing it at the minute.

3: Fast-paced flow to the game so far, both sides are trying to get themselves into the match - City looking dangerous going forward but Arsenal looking defensively solid, so far I have to stress.

2: Koscielny gets his name in the referee's book for a deliberate bodycheck on Fernandinho, near the edge of the box on a City counter attack. Arguably unlucky to get booked so early on in the match, but he'll have to be careful now.

1: Bellerin with a well-timed sliding block to deny the oncoming run of Milner towards the box as Arsenal hoof the danger clear.

16:00. City kick-off, and the game has begun!

15:59. Bellerin starts for Arsenal today, the young 19-year-old Spaniard is expected to have a decent run in the side with Debuchy out of action indefinitely with a dislocated shoulder, that he suffered last week during their 3-0 win over Stoke.

15:58. The pre-match handshakes have been completed, as well as the PA announcing the team line-ups in the ground.

15:57. Samir Nasri misses out against his old club, after picking up a injury, meaning that he'll be out of action for at least three weeks.

15:56. Ramsey and Coquelin sit in a defensive-minded midfield pivot for Arsenal, whilst Fernando and Fernandinho do the same, but for the hosts.

15:55. The two teams walk out of the tunnel, to a nice round of applause from the supporters inside the ground.

15:50. Key player - Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal): The red-hot Chilean forward has been superb for The Gunners, following his summer move from Barcelona last year. His workrate is immense, his goal-scoring ability is clinical to say the least, and his attacking flair is something for City defenders to be weary about today. He'll be hoping to give Demichelis and Kompany a hard time, as he weaves his South American talent once more for a side that need to prove their worth against the bigger sides in the league. How will he, and the team fare today? Time will tell.

15:48. Key player - David Silva (Manchester City): The Spanish playmaker will be looking to get a few assists on his tally today, as City entertain Arsenal at home in a fixture which could get ugly for the visitors, very quickly unless they start well and defend properly, something that they have struggled to keep consistency of. Silva himself has been in the goalscoring charts over the past few weeks, contributing to the team well following Aguero's injury problems, but now that his team-mate is back fit and in the squad, he'll be looking to weave some of his playmaking magic to assist the main man of the team, who has an impressive record against Arsenal. The Gunners will have to shut out Silva, otherwise they will concede, that's for sure.

15:46. Mertesacker has received a fair bit of criticism over the past few months, as it has been said that he is frail at the back, and prone to mistakes. With that being said, his towering figure and composure on the ball are both strong points in his game, and the criticism is arguably harsh given the fact that he does not get much defensive protection from his team-mates. That will be Ramsey and Coquelin's job today, to stop the magic from Silva and Aguero in the final third; which is never easy.

15:45. Arsene Wenger has confirmed, during his pre-match interview, that Ramsey will be playing in a deeper role than per usual as he returns from injury and starts today. Per Mertesacker, said that today is a good test to see how they fare against the bigger sides in the league, than they have done in recent years.

15:37. Pellegrini during his pre-match interview: "It's very important to have Aguero back playing. We have a very good squad, but there are players who make a difference. Sergio is one of those players. Will he play 90 minutes? We will see, how he is during the game. The same applies, for Vincent Kompany. Normally, for this game, both sides are attacking teams. Some expect that both teams will score lots of goals, but I hope the more balanced team wins."

On Alexis: "He is scoring every week, but I do not think Arsenal are only a one player team. We have to remember that, not to focus on one player but the team."

15:25. The two teams are pictured jogging out of the tunnel, starting their respective warm-up sessions now. Just 35 minutes left.

15:12. Ramsey returns to the Arsenal side, after nursing a hamstring injury that has seen him miss the last eight matches. Ozil, Flamini and Walcott are amongst a strong-looking substitutes' bench, as Coquelin gets his chance to test his defensive qualities against one of the biggest clubs in the league.

15:10. Onto the line-ups, both sides have strong teams but like previously stated, not at full strength. Aguero returns to the starting line-up for City, although question marks have been raised as to whether or not he is fully fit following his injury against Everton before Christmas.

15:05. The view from The Ethiad, an hour before kick-off. (Picture source: Arsenal's official Twitter account)

ARSENAL: Ospina, Bellerin, Koscielny, Mertesacker, Monreal, Coquelin, Ramsey, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Cazorla, Alexis and Giroud. Subs - Szczesny, Gibbs, Chambers, Flamini, Ozil, Walcott and Rosicky.

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Demichelis, Kompany, Zabaleta, Clichy, Milner, Fernando, Fernandinho, Silva, Navas and Aguero. Subs - Caballero, Sagna, Kolarov, Mangala, Lampard, Dzeko and Jovetic.

15:00. Just an hour away from kick-off now! You know what that means - CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

14:40. Predictions ahead of kick-off? City will be the favourites, both sides have been unpredictable this season and neither side will be at a full strength line-up.

14:30. STAT: Arsenal have only lost two of their last twelve matches, but the last fixture at The Ethiad ended in a 6-3 win to City.

14:20. Sergio Aguero could be welcomed back to the starting line-up for the hosts today, he has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season and his one-month injury lay-off was a shame as he was building momentum. Although they have not been losing matches, City's attacking firepower is simply not good enough without the clinical Argentine, a problem that Pellegrini has looked to address with the signing of Wilfried Bony from Swansea for a reported transfer fee of £28million pounds, this past week.

14:15. City had lost a few surprise games, which was followed by some criticism from supporters and suggestions that Manuel Pellegrini was not good enough at the helm of the club; since then, the defending champions have gone on an impressive run of winning matches.

STAT: City are unbeaten in the league since their 2-1 away loss at West Ham, which was followed by a crucial derby win against Manchester United.

14:10. Since their fixture back in September, the two teams have gone on to contrasting runs of form. Arsenal have been in topsy-turvy form all season, but find themselves just a few points outside of the coveted top four places ahead of play today, as well as a UEFA Champions League Last 16 fixture against AS Monaco to look forward to, in February. They are also still in the FA Cup, as are their opponents today.

14:05. The previous meeting between these two sides in the league so far this season, ended in a 2-2 draw. Goals from Aguero and Demichelis gave The Citzens a point away from home, after Wilshere and Alexis netted for Wenger's men, in a quite entertaining game.

14:00. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be commentating on the match at The Ethiad this afternoon, between Manchester City and Arsenal.