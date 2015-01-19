Score Match Liverpool vs Chelsea Live and Capital One Cup Scores 2014

21:45. Well, that's all we've got time for I'm afraid. We'll be back here next week, where Charlie Malam will cover the LIVE. I hope you've enjoyed following my live coverage as much as I've enjoyed writing it. I've been Cian Woulfe and you've been great. Until next time on VAVEL UK, thank you and goodnight.

21:42. You would imagine that Chelsea have the advantage going into the second leg, being so formidable at Stamford Bridge so far this season.

21:38. All over at Anfield and somewhat unfairly on Liverpool, it ends as a draw. 20 attempts from the hosts to Chelsea's two and over 60% possession, yet Thibaut Courtois takes all the plaudits for his excellent service in between the sticks

FULL TIME

TWO MINUTES ADDED TIME

88'. Cesar Azpilicueta replaces Willian.

85'. Filipe Luis dares to dream and hits a bouncing ball from 40 yards - do I really need to tell you that it landed in row Z? Well it did.

80'. Another terrific, acrobatic save from the Belgian 'keeper, who denies a snap-shot volley from Lallana.

77'. Extraordinary refereeing from Martin Atkinson as Courtois blatantly handles the ball outside his area, but somehow he waves play on! Bizarre.

75'. Thibaut Courtois pulls off a superb double-save to firstly deny Jordan Henderson and Raheem Sterling.

74'. John Obi Mikel booked for fouling Lallana.

73'. Henderson whips in a wonderful costless-kick and Martin Skrtel heads just over.

70'. Liverpool absolutely piling on the pressure now, as Adam Lallana replaces Gerrard.

67'. What a chance for Steven Gerrard! Markovic pulls it back to the unmarked skipper, who has all the time in the world, but he can only bend it onto the post! Big opportunity wasted.

62'. Chelsea trying to get back into it and Eden Hazard is played in behind the defence by Cesc Fabregas, but it's cleared well by Skrtel.

60'. What a wonderful equaliser from Raheem Sterling and Anfield erupts! No-one picks up the youngster and the brilliant Sterling dribbles from the half-way line and smashes a ball into the bottom corner. Game on.

GOAL! Liverpool 1-1 Chelsea (Sterling)

56'. Liverpool have had 80% possession in the last five minutes, yet they still haven't mustered a shot on goal yet in this second half.

54'. Raheem Sterling finds himself in a wonderful position after a heavy bout of Liverpool possession, but the youngster is quickly crowded out and Ivanovic gets the final block.

52'. Handbags here as Costa and Henderson square up, but much to the disappointment of the crowd, the referee averts the danger quickly.

46'. Oh, almost a goal for Diego Costa just 15 seconds into the second half! Fabregas sends a wonderful through ball in, but Mignolet gets there milliseconds before the Spaniard.

KICK OFF

20:45. Stay tuned for the second half. Can Chelsea get the difficult bit of the tie done?

20:33. So it's been an interesting first-half so far, with Liverpool dominating in every aspect, but to no avail as they find themselves behind at the break due to a temporary loss of concentration from Emre Can. Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea.

HALF-TIME

44'. Hazard is hacked down again, this time by Lucas, who picks up a booking for his troubles. Filipe Luis is then booked for a foul on Markovic.

43'. Coutinho tries a long-range effort, but it deflects off of Mikel and flies over.

38'. Steven Gerrard's night hasn't been ideal so far and it gets worse as he picks up his first yellow card of the night for fouling Hazard.

37'. Filipe Luis brings down Lazar Markovic softly and isn't afraid to show his frustration when he's blown up for a foul.

33'. Chelsea break, with three players on one temporarily, but somehow Hazard still over-runs it.

29'. A good, promising run from Can ends in a wonderful poked through-ball, but it's just ahead of Sterling.

25'. Liverpool are still dominating, particularly on the left flank. Branislav Ivanovic is continuously getting caught out of position, but Liverpool's crossing has been woeful thus far.

21'. Anfield is stunned to silence by that one attack which undone their entire defence. All that can be heard is the raucous chants of the delighted away fans.

19'. And how about that! Completely (and that cannot be stressed enough) against the run of play, a tricky one-two between Cesc Fabregas and Eden Hazard, before the latter is brought down by Emre Can. The Belgian magician slots his penalty the opposite way to which Mignolet dived for his 12th goal of the season. First blood Chelsea!

GOAL! Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea (HAZARD)

18'. Penalty to Chelsea!

16'. What a save by Courtois! Steven Gerrard tries a superb 35-yard shot and it's heading straight into the roof of the net, but the Belgian tips it over.

14'. Philippe Coutinho tries a fantastic reverse through ball and Sterling is very nearly through on goal, but Gary Cahill gets a great tackle in. Crucial defending from the under-fire Englishman there. Liverpool have enjoyed 64% possession so far.

13'. Liverpool have made the livelier of starts, Raheem Sterling throwing the defence into panic with a decent cut-back, but it's hacked away by Courtois.

7'. Kenny Dalglish in the stands. The Scot was Liverpool manager last time the Reds won this fixture, back in 2012.

5'. Chelsea goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has a minor panic, as he's almost tackled while dealing with a John Terry pass-back.

2'. Less than a minute and a half into the game and both fans are trying to outsing their opponents with their highly contrasting editions of the 'Steve Gerrard, Gerrard' song. I don't need to print the Chelsea one here.

KICK-OFF

19:43. The teams are out. Stay tuned for kick-off.

19:30. 15 minutes to go until the start of this hotly-anticipated game under the bright lights of Anfield. There are said to be 4,000 travelling supporters from West London.

19:12. Expect a cracking rendition of 'You'll Never Walk Alone' to ring out around the ground near kick-off, as the Kop realise that this is their first shot at silverware for a good while.

19:06. Make of it what you will transfer rumour lovers, but neither Andre Schurrle or Mohamed Salah have been included in the Chelsea squad tonight, while both have been linked with moves away from Stamford Bridge recently. Coincidence?

19:00. So, just 45 minutes to go until the first Capital One Cup Semi-Final of the season gets underway. Stay tuned for Liverpool vs Chelsea, live from Anfield, right here, on VAVEL UK.

18:55. A big congratulations to John Terry, Chelsea skipper, who makes his 650th appearance for the club tonight.

18:52. It's clear that just based on benches, Chelsea have a huge advantage, with Liverpool naming youngsters Jordan Rossiter and Danny Ward - though of course it isn't just based on benches, because that would be pointless. It's about what those 22 men starting the game can do.

18:49. Liverpool switch back to four defenders, while captain Gerrard moves back into the line-up.

18:45. So an interesting team selection from Chelsea there, with the defensively-minded John Obi Mikel coming in alongside Nemanja Matic, while Cesc Fabregas pushes up into his favoured 'No. 10' role in between Eden Hazard and Willian and replacing Oscar. Courtois returns, while Azpilicueta only makes the bench.

18:41. The Chelsea bench reads: Cech, Zouma, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Oscar, Remy, Drogba.

18:40. BREAKING: Chelsea have announced their team on Twitter. The official line-up reads: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Filipe Luis; Matic, Mikel; Willian, Fabregas, Hazard; Diego Costa.

18:39. The Liverpool bench reads: Ward, Enrique, Lambert, Manquillo, Lallana, Borini, Rossiter.

18:38. BREAKING: Liverpool have announced their team on Twitter. The official line-up reads: Mignolet; Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Moreno; Lucas, Henderson, Gerrard; Markovic, Coutinho, Sterling.

18:35. If you fancy a bit of light reading before the game, why not have a look at Ollie Emmerson's excellent preview for this exciting encounter. Click here.

18:30. The last time these two sides met this season, Diego Costa's second-half winner secured the points for the visitors, after Emre Can opened the scoring and Gary Cahill had equalised.

18:20. The aforementioned Petr Cech has been speaking of the significance of this trophy in Chelsea's charge to challenge on all four fronts this season.

‘Every trophy is important and I never compare,’ he stated to the official Chelsea website.

‘Obviously if you win the Champions League there is a difference but over the course of one particular season you want to win every game, and winning every trophy is the aim.

‘Every player goes out on the pitch to win, and the fact we won the competition that year meant we wanted to carry that momentum on. It was a great starting point for us as a group because we had a new manager and it was a new group of players with him. Winning something was important, especially in that first year.'

18:15. Brazilian Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been talking this week of his urge to play at Wembley for the first time in his career.

He told the Liverpool Echo: "I've never played at Wembley and it's always been an ambition of mine to play there.

"It would be so special to walk out there for the first time in a cup final.

"Everyone is excited about the prospect of playing at Wembley and we want to take this opportunity.

"Chelsea are a great side who are very difficult to play against but we're in good form and we want to get through. We all want to lift that trophy."

18:10. Anfield will quite obviously be full to the brim, with the Kop begging their side to avenge their poor form against the Blues, who have stolen all the points on their last two visits here.

18:05. The Chelsea side that thumped Swansea at the weekend shouldn't look too different going into tonight's game, with the home tie to League One side Bradford City in the FA Cup on Saturday meaning that Mourinho doesn't have to rest many first-team players. Courtois could come back in and Filipe Luis may keep his place at left-back, while Kurt Zouma may start over centre-back Gary Cahill, with the promising young Frenchman seeming to get better every time he plays.

18:00. Liverpool could make quite a few team changes for this game, with Steven Gerrard, Adam Lallana and Mario Balotelli returning to the line-up, with Alberto Moreno moving back to give the hosts a four-man defence again. Recent in-form hitman Lazar Markovic should play a big part in this game for the Anfield side, with the Serb's recent performances catching the eye.

17:55. Just like their Merseyside counterparts, Chelsea should have no real injury worries, however this all depends on the fitness of left-back Cesar Azpilicueta after the trusty Spaniard went off in the recent win over Newcastle United, for twisting his groin. Thibaut Courtois should be able to return in goal as well, after missing the last three games due to a thumb injury, although as club legend Petr Cech has started every game so far in this competition for the Blues, he could keep his place.

17:50. Liverpool appear to have a relatively full squad roster available for selection, with the aforementioned Gerrard expected to return to the line-up after Rodgers rested him at the weekend in the win at Aston Villa, perhaps with a view to this game. Adam Lallana could also feature, the winger missing the Villa game due to a minor injury.

17:45. Jose Mourinho, the media's favourite maverick is the master at mind games and this week seems to be no different. The Portuguese manager's chosen topic seemed to be Steven Gerrard, who not only turned down the chance to join the club in Mourinho's first spell at Chelsea, but has also scored an own goal in the Carling Cup Final and arguably lost Liverpool the title race last season, with a fatal slip against the Blues, allowing Demba Ba to race forward and score the first in a 2-0 win at Anfield. The visiting boss seemed to show his respect for the Liverpool skipper ahead of the game, but just how much opacity the statement contained remains to be seen.

“There is a song that my fans have that I don’t like at all,’’ Mourinho said. “A couple of times it’s good fun but to go and go and go, especially when a player like him deserves respect, we don’t need that. He’s an opponent I always admired and respected.”

17:40. Brendan Rodgers is feeling determined to get his first ever win on the board against his old master tonight.

"When we last played them, we weren't in a good moment but we're developing, improving and confidence is very high," said the Northern Irish manager.

"We see this as an opportunity this season to win a trophy. It's a group that's forming - and winning a trophy, a competition, could really bring the future of the team on.

"Over the last 10 years, [Chelsea] have shown once you win the first one, you can go on and sustain it. They will tell you that first trophy was the most important.'

17:35. Chelsea's new post-Abramovich era kicked off in the final of this competition - indeed against Liverpool back in 2005. Strikes from John Arne Riise and Antonio Nunez weren't enough to stop Jose Mourinho's side lifting their first trophy, courtesy of a Steven Gerrard own goal (the Liverpool captain later controversially linked with a move to the Blues) and two extra-time goals from Matija Kezman and Didier Drogba.

17:30. As expected after 171 games, there have been some absolutely corkers to remember between these two sides, most recently when goals from Ramires and Didier Drogba cancelled out a late Andy Carroll fightback to lift the FA Cup for Chelsea in 2012, just weeks before Roberto Di Matteo's side went on to lift their maiden Champions League title.

17:25. Astonishingly, this will be the 172nd meeting between the two clubs, 173 after next week's second leg. Of the 171 previous encounters, Liverpool rule the roost, with 75 wins in contrast to Chelsea's 60. The latter however, are unbeaten against Liverpool in five games, when the Reds put four past Petr Cech back in 2012, just days after the Blues had triumphed over Kenny Dalglish's side 2-1 in the FA Cup Final.

17:20. The visitors will be sky-high in confident since after their 5-goal demolition of Swansea City in South Wales at the weekend. Braces from Oscar and prolific top scorer Diego Costa, with a late Andre Schurrle strike, condemned Garry Monk's side to a crushing defeat. Chelsea will have to keep their feet firmly on the ground ahead of this one though, as one dodgy move could give Liverpool the advantage heading back to West London.

17:15. Chelsea have enjoyed a completely different season thus far; still challenging on all four fronts, while sitting comfortably, five points clear at the top of the Premier League. Life is certainly sweet from Jose Mourinho's Blues, who appear to be well over their dodgy away form, which included their first two defeats of the season, to Newcastle and Tottenham respectively. Winning this tournament would put this carefully-assembled side well on their way to reaching the heights of footballing superstardom.

17:10. The hosts' previous game was a 2-0 win at Aston Villa on Saturday, with Fabio Borini and Rickie Lambert getting on the scoresheet, following respective wins over Sunderland and AFC Wimbledon.

17:05. Liverpool host the first leg of this mouth-watering Semi-Final tie, in the hope of meeting either Tottenham or Sheffield United in the final - though they have to dispatch of arguably the best team in the country first. Brendan Rodgers' side have endured a rollercoaster first half of the season, last year's runner-ups sitting in a measly 8th place in the Premier League. After coming agonisingly close to lifting their first league title since the the current format was established back in 1992, plus the loss of maverick superstar Luis Suarez, the Anfield faithful haven't had an awful lot to cheer about - meaning a win against all-conquering Chelsea here would greatly improve matters as far as the Kop are concerned.

17:00. Good evening and welcome to our live coverage of Liverpool vs Chelsea in the Capital One Cup Semi-Final First Leg. Kick-off is at 19:45 GMT, so stay tuned for pre-match updates, before minute-by-minute commentary of the game, right here on VAVEL UK.