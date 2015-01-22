Southampton - Crystal Palace: Pardew faces former club on back of three wins

Alan Pardew's return to Crystal Palace has been filled with happiness so far. The fans are fully behind the former Newcastle boss unlike at St James' Park and he remains unbeaten as manager at Selhurst Park.

In his fourth match as Palace boss he travels to Southampton, who he guided to their first trophy in 34 years by winning the Football League Trophy in 2010. Now he needs to guide Palace, who he helped reach the 1990 FA Cup Final, to their fourth consecutive win for the first time since April 2014.

TEAM NEWS

Southampton

Ronald Koeman will be without Toby Alderweireld, Morgan Schneiderlin and Victor Wanyama with all three expected to be sidelined for the next three weeks.

The trio have been key for Southampton, playing a huge part in taking the Saints up to a maginificent, surprising third place in the Premier League.

Koeman's side are in blistering form being unbeaten in the last eight and winning six leaving unforced change unlikely.

The only change expected is Shane Long for Graziano Pelle.

Crystal Palace

Alan Pardew has a fully fit squad for the trip to St Mary's. However, Mile Jedinak and Yannick Bolasie are away at the Asia Cup and Africa Cup of Nations respectively.

Without Captain Jedinak, Pardew is expected to start Joe Ledley and Stuart O'Keefe in midfield.

Dwight Gayle put in a scintalating performance against Burnley, leading Palace to a 3-2 win. He should start up front with Glenn Murray who was subbed on for Yaya Sanogo against Burnley.

Alan Pardew says he is looking forward to returning to Southampton after his season in charge there.

"I always look forward to going back to an old club, I have fond memories at Southampton and I have a lot of good friends there too." The 53-year-old said.

"It should be a really good game, as we are both sides with momentum, it will be a tough one to call.

"I've prepared as I always do for any game, this game is no exception and I've prepared in a flawless manner, as I try to do with every game.

"The players know what I am asking of them and we're going to go there with a game plan."

Southampton

Form in FA Cup: LWWLDW

Form in all competitions: DWDWWW

Crystal Palace

Form in FA Cup: LWLWLW

Form in all competitions: LDDWWW

Pardew added: “It’s very important to try and keep the momentum and what you do have in this FA Cup tie is two teams with momentum - Southampton and us - but something’s going to have to give in this game and we don’t want it to be us.

“We’re very focused on trying to put in a strong performance.

“The cup is exactly the same as any other game I enter, the preparation will be flawless and as good as I can make it.

“Tactically we’ll come up with a game plan - sometimes it works, sometimes the players can see it and produce the performance to see that plan through and sometimes they can’t.

“Sometimes it’s because the manager’s got the players in the wrong position or they couldn’t perform on the day.

“But our preparation for this game is thorough and I know Southampton well, of course, but it will be a tough game for us.”

MATCH STATS

Southampton have won their last five matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

Southampton have kept a clean sheet in their last three home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.

There have been under 2.5 goals scored in Southampton's last four games in FA Cup.

Southampton have seen under 2.5 goals in five of their last six home matches against Crystal Palace in all competitions.