Match Manchester United - Cambridge United Live Score and 2015 FA Cup Results in 4th Round

Thanks for joining us here at VAVEL UK for this match, I've been Liam McMahon. The replay of this FA Cup 4th Round tie will come on either February 3rd or 4th.

Manchester United will be dreadfully disappointed with their performance on the day, although they probably did enough in the second half to win.

And there is full time. That was a fantastic performance from Cambridge United and in particular from Dunn. The replay with come on either February 3rd or 4th.

90+3' Cambridge with one last chance going forward but nothing comes of it.

90+2' Falcao whistled for a foul in the opposition half.

90+1' Di Maria has a hit that's somehow cleared off the line! Oh how close that was!

90' Januzaj works space for a ball into the box, but again it's into the arms of Dunn. Three added minutes coming.

89' Donaldson's ball is floated right into the hands of De Gea.

88' Carrick whistled for a foul, and here comes a dangerous set piece.

87' Di Maria whips in a great cross onto the head of Falcao, but it's a tough chance and his header is well over the bar.

86' Manchester United substitution Shaw On Blind Off

85' United somehow scramble it clear. This match is far from over. Fantastic atmosphere at the Abbey Stadium.

84' Really dangerous ball in from Donaldson that's cleared by Jones. Corner coming here.

82' Van Persie has a little push on Taylor and the Dutchman is penalized for his foul.

81' Januzaj finally puts in a quality cross, but it runs through the six-yard box without picking up a touch from anyone.

80' Cambridge attack with a rare foray forward, but eventually give the ball back.

79' Dunn punches the corner clear, and somehow Cambridge United get the ball away.

78' Di Maria gets to the endline and sends in a great cross that is blocked out somehow for a corner.

77' Herrera with a great slide tackle and then pass to get United out of some hot water at the back.

76' Hughes Off Chadwick On

75' Ball played into the box towards Falcao, but Coulson clears it well.

74' Jones slips in Valencia, but his cross is blocked out for a corner. Di Maria takes, and his ball in is cleared.

73' Cambridge Unitedlook exhausted at the moment, and it feels as they're a goal behind but it's still 0-0 on the scoreboard.

72' There are moments now when all 22 players are inside the Cambridge United half of the pitch.

71' Di Maria chips the ball over the top of the defence and plays Van Persie in behind. He's in 1-on-1 with the keeper, but blazes the ball over the bar!

70' United are bossing the game at the moment, but they don't look like scoring.

69' McGeehan penalized for a foul on Di Maria. Seconds later, Jones has a hit from 25 yards and he slices his shot wide horribly.

68' Valencia with another poor moment, this time a piece of miscontrol allowing the ball to run out of play.

67' Manchester United with a double change coming here. Van Persie On Wilson Off Herrera On Fellaini Off

66' Falcao and Fellaini again get in each other's way, and mess up yet another promising move.

65' Yellow card issued to James Wilson for a bad challenge on Elliott.

64' Januzaj this time looks to create space for a shot, and it it's blocked.

63' Januzaj looks dangerous in the second half, and he has another good run down the left wing although his cross is blocked off.

62' Dunn with a great save! Falcao slices through the defense and looks to hit the ball back across goal only for the Cambridge shot-stopper to make a superb save!

61' Januzaj with a good run down the left wing, and he's hacked down. Foul given, but nothing comes from Jones' free kick.

60' Jones with a dreadful ball into the box that is easily cleared.

59' Tait floats a ball in towards Elliott that's over everyone. Valencia and Elliott are battling with each other and they both go down. The crowd want a penalty, but Chris Foy is unmoved.

58' Jones with another dreadful giveaway, this time looking for Fellaini. Manchester United dominating this second half, but still don't look fluid at all.

57' Di Maria and Januzaj attempt to work a one-two and it almost comes off, but in the end Januzaj is dispossessed.

56' Jones takes, and it again cannot beat the first man. Valencia strides forward well before running into the midst of four defenders and losing the ball.

55' Di Maria with a lovely touch from his shoulder to win a corner.

54' Chadwick warming up as well, and we might see a second change soon.

53' SUBSTITUTION CAMBRIDGE UNITED Kaikai off Dunk On

52' Di Maria whips a ball into the box towards Falcao, but it's well cleared.

51' Cambridge with another set piece, and Donaldson floats a ball forward. It looks dangerous until the assistant flags for offside.

50' United dominating at the moment, but yet to create an opportunity worthy of note.

49' Jones whips in a good cross from the corner, but nothing comes of it. Rojo with an aimless ball forward that isn't close to anyone and eventually runs out for a corner.

48' Januzaj with some good work down the left wing, and his cross is blocked out for a corner.

47' Januzaj has a hit from a tight angle but his shot is easily held by Dunn.

46' And we're back. No substitutions at the break for either side.

They deserve nothing less than to be level at the half, and they had the best chance of the first half. We'll be back to bring you the second half momentarily.

Terrific first half from Cambridge United and there is nothing between the two sides at the break.

45+1' Rojo ventures forward, and has a hit that is easily held by Dunn.

45' Searching ball over the top nearly picks out Elliott, but good work from Rojo sees off the danger. One more minute coming.

44' Di Maria takes, and it's just high and wide. Half decent effort, keeper not troubled and the Amber Army erupt with cries of "Who are ya! Who are ya! Who are ya!"

43' Falcao pushed in the back by Coulson and a foul is given. Dangerous set piece coming here...

42' Donaldson with another great run down the right wing but his cross is blocked off. He's been the man of the match so far...

41' Jones penalized for an elbow in the back of McGeehan

40' Di Maria turns and creates space for a shot which takes a deflection and is then well held by Dunn.

39' Wilson with some good work on the edge of the Cambridge penalty area, and he goes down under what looked like a foul but nothing is given.

38' Blind blocks a Donaldson out for what should be a corner but is given as a goal kick.

37' Donaldson with a dangerous cross that is well cleared by Valencia.

36' Di Maria floats a ball to the back post where Falcao and Blind get in each other's way.

35' Januzaj looks to spread the play to Di Maria but Tait cuts the pass out before it reaches its intended target.

34' Handball called on Antonio Valencia and that relieves the pressure on Cambridge.

33' Nice possession from Manchester United eventually creates a shooting chance for Di Maria. He has a hit from 25 yards out that is initially bobbled but eventually held by Dunn.

32' Di Maria with a lofted ball to the back post which finds the head of Falcao. His header is well off target.

31' Donaldson takes, and it's headed just over the bar! Should have been a goal from Coulson! He inadvertently clears the ball off the line and then heads the ball just over the bar. It should be 1-0!

30' Kaikai with a terrific run down the left wing, and he wins a corner.

29' Taylor with some dogged defending to win a throw in off of Valencia.

28' Cambridge are content at the moment to just allow Manchester United to pass the ball across the back four.

27' Very little action worthy of note so far.

26' Yellow card Marouane Fellaini for a pull back on Kaikai

25' Donaldson with a great run scything through the defense, but his final pass doesn't find anyone.

24' Jones being allowed to carry the ball as far forward as he likes at the moment, but he keeps playing inaccurate balls forward. It happened again here, with a lofted ball over everyone and out for a goal kick.

23' Di Maria has a pot shot which clears the stand. Hughes has picked up a knock, looks like his ankle.

22' Valencia floats a cross in that's half-cleared to Januzaj on the edge of the box. He looks for control over power on the half-volley, and it's easily saved by Dunn.

21' Wilson with some dogged work to win back possession off Tait but nothing comes of it.

20' Jones with a dreadful ball across the back line which Donaldson jumps on. His first touch isn't good enough, and Jones is able to win the ball back.

19' Jones and Rojo both go into hard challenges very fairly. Physical match so far.

18' Donaldson whips a cross into the box and onto the head of Elliott who sends the ball far wide. Tough chance for the striker there.

17' Di Maria clips a ball into the box that sails over everyone's head. He looks to be growing into this match.

16' Suddenly Di Maria turns the jets on and goes on a 30 yard run before playing in Falcao, who has his shot blocked out for a corner.

15' Rojo with a terrific challenge on Donaldson, and a retaliatory challenge on Di Maria is called back for a foul.

14' Jones with a poor pass that runs out for a throw in.

13' Neither side looking great at the moment, and they're just battling for superiority at the moment. Fantastic noise coming from both sets of fans.

12' Donaldson taken down by Januzaj, and the winger takes the ensuing free kick. Strong header from Rojo clears it out for a corner, from which Hughes has a shot go wide.

11' Jones takes the ensuing corner, and Kaikai leads a break going back the other way. His 40 yard run is eventually stopped by Jones.

10' Januzaj works Blind in behind, and after a blocked cross the left back has a shot that is well saved at the near post.

9' Cambridge certainly look the better side at the moment. Not suprising, but Van Gaal may be nervous.

8' Kaikai with an enterprising run through the Manchester United defence before a great from Phil Jones ends the run.

7' Fellaini penalized for a foul and here comes another dangerous set piece for Cambridge. Donaldson takes, and it gets a flick on from Elliot but the ball whistles just past the post! Great chance.

6' Donaldson whips in a cross that is easily dealt with by Manchester United.

5' Elliott and Rojo battle with a ball over the top and it ends up with a Cambridge corner.

4' Manchester United looking comfortable and settled already in this match, just stroking the ball around.

3' Angel Di Maria hearing some abuse from the Amber Army after a poor touch.

2' Cambridge are unsurprisingly pressing high up the pitch, while Manchester United look comfortable and settled in possession. Manchester United have set up with four at the back.

1' Kickoff and we are underway at Abbey Stadium

Michael Carrick captaining Manchester United in the abscence of Wayne Rooney tonight.

The teams are in the tunnel, and it's almost time to get underway here.

Less than 10 minutes until kickoff, and although we've said it before we'll say it again: there is a fantastic atmosphere for this one. This match has an odd feel about it. Wouldn't be surprised if we had a shock on the cards here...

It's very cold this evening in Cambridge, where it is just four degrees at the moment. The weather shouldn't have a huge impact on this match, but it could have a slight impact on how the ball is passed around.

It's nearly game time and there is a great atmosphere inside of the sold out Abbey Stadium. Let us know in the comments section or on Twitter what you're expecting from this match.

Just half an hour until this match will get underway...

Both teams are out and warming up and we are just half an hour away from the start of this evening's match.

In spite of Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal's insistence that he would not move to a 4-4-2 formation, it does not look like that is how his team will be set up. They'll likely line up with Valencia, Jones, Rojo, and Blind across the defence and a four man midfield made up of Carrick, Fellaini, Januzaj, and Di Maria. Finally, the strike force will be made up of Wilson and Falcao.

Confirmation of tonight's team news

Cambridge United subs: Norris, Miller, Dunk, Simpson, Ball, Chadwick, Bird

Cambridge United starting XI: Dunn, Tait, Taylor, Coulson, Donaldson, Champion, Elliott, Hughes, Nelson, Kaikai, McGeehan

We're still waiting on the release of the Cambridge United team for the day, but as soon as it is released we'll bring it to you.

Manchester United subs: Valdes, McNair, Rafael, Shaw, Fletcher, Herrera, van Persie

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Jones, Rojo, Blind, Valencia, Carrick, Fellaini, Januzaj, Di Maria, Wilson, Falcao

The official Cambridge United Twitter account has confirmed that spectators are entering the stadium and we should have a great atmosphere on our hands.

Let's now take a look around at some of the other ties we'll be paying attention to in the FA Cup 4th Round... Tomorrow in a matchup between Barclays Premier League colleagues, Crystal Palace will take on Southampton, there will be another matchup of BPL colleagues when Tottenham Hotspur takes on Leicester City. On Sunday, Brighton & Hove Albion host Arsenal. It was just two seasons ago that the Seagulls nearly pulled off an upset at home to the Gunners.

More choice shots of the preparations underway at Abbey Stadium.

As we get closer to the beginning of today's match, here are some photos of last-minute preparations which are underway at Abbey Stadium.

Starting lineups for Manchester United - Cambridge United Live have yet to be released, but we know that Manchester United are near full strength. The Reds have endured a much-publicized injury plague. However, they are now near full strength. That being said, they will be light in the defensive department as defenders Chris Smalling, Jonny Evans, Rafael, and Ashley Young are all set to miss out. However, striker Robin Van Persie and defender Luke Shaw are set to make their return. Meanwhile, Cambridge United will be at full strength. In spite of that, they will be missing their leading goalscorer. No, that is not a typo. Kwesi Appiah has scored eight goals in all competitions for the U's, yet the striker has returned to parent club Crystal Palace at the end of his six-month loan stay.

18:10 GMT: “I didn’t really want that to come out!” Chadwick said to the Guardian. “It makes me look a bit strange. My wife did it for me! She put it up there a few years ago. We were thinking about selling the house, so she painted over it. She did a similar thing when my son was born, she did a Winnie the Pooh mural on one of the walls in his bedroom and it was incredible. I said: ‘You could do a Cambridge one,’ mucking about. “Five years ago I went away pre-season [with MK Dons], came back and there it was. The wall was painted yellow and black and then the badge in the middle. It was really good. When people came over to the house, if they were people we knew well, they could go in the room. If they were strangers, we didn’t want to make us look a bit strange, like the Alan Partridge room!”

18:05 GMT: Chadwick's tale is an interesting one, and in an interview with The Guardian, he detailed how he has been a Cambridge United supporter for his entire life. He began going to look The U's while a small child, and stayed a supporter no matter what club he played for. He may have represented nine different clubs in a career that has spanned 15 seasons, but the man from Cambridge used to have the club crest painted on his bedroom wall.

18:00 GMT: An interesting storyline for this match will be the play of Cambridge United's Luke Chadwick, who came up through the youth ranks at Manchester United. Chadwick made only 25 appearances for the Reds between 1999 and 2004, but is relishing the opportunity of playing his former club. "I was at my mum's getting my hair cut and there were only two numbers on my mind [during the draw]... Cambridge United and Manchester United. It was utter bedlam in the house when the draw came out."

17:55 GMT: While Van Gaal has been forced to deal with questioning of his formation and footballing philosophy, Cambridge United manager Richard Money is looking forward to the match and is hoping for his fans to create a terrific atmosphere. "I hope they come to the game with some belief that Friday can be the one in one-hundred days that we can cause an upset. I hope they come to the game full of optimism," said Money.

17:50 GMT: Louis Van Gaal went on to insist that the 3-5-2 formation will eventually come good, and his players are still adjusting. "They are still not comfortable (with 3-5-2)," Van Gaal said. "That is very important that they are comfortable. I would like them to feel more comfortable. But we have to do our preparation in the season so we are doing a lot of things during the matches. But we have had a fantastic run of results except Southampton at home. Up to now I am pleased and we are going in the right way."

17:45 GMT: However, Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal hit back at his critics on Thursday, and reiterated that he will not change formation based solely on the whims of supporters and the British media. "The discussion about the system is coming so it is ridiculous,” Van Gaal said. "I have to communicate with my players and observe my players and analyse my players and my team and my opponent and the quality of my opponent and then I have to make a decision with my staff. But I cannot hear or listen to what the media are writing or what other people are saying or writing. They are never at the training ground and not attending the meetings. My staff is attending the meetings and my players so I have to work with them and a board that believes in the manager and these players."

17:40 GMT: The public discussion over the formation centers chiefly around where Angel Di Maria and Wayne Rooney are to be deployed. While using the 4-4-2, Di Maria was used either on one side of or at the tip of a midfield diamond while Rooney was used as an out-and-out striker. However, in the 3-5-2 Rooney has dropped back to play as a box-to-box midfielder while Di Maria has stepped forward to play as a forward. Neither are in their natural positions, and Di Maria in particular has looked uncomfortable while playing deeper.

17:35 GMT: According to this graphic produce by Sky Sports, Manchester United have performed far better while using a 4-4-2 system this season.

17:30 GMT: In recent weeks, Manchester United manager Louis Van Gaal has come under increasing criticism for his persistent use of a 3-5-2 formation. During last weeks victory at QPR, the travelling United fans sang "4-4-2" at him, referring to the fact that United have performed better statistically while playing a 4-4-2 formation this term.

17:25 GMT: Meanwhile, Manchester United enter this match on the back of a thoroughly unconvincing 2-0 victory on the road at Queen's Park Rangers. The week before that, they lost a disappointing 1-0 match at home to Southampton. United have yet to truly convince this season in spite of their place in the Barclays Premier League table. The Reds sit in 4th place at the moment, but have yet to really perform to their potential.

17:20 GMT: Cambridge United likely weren't expecting to enter this match in a better vein of form than Manchester United, but that is exactly what has happened. The U's enter this off of back-to-back victories over Carlisle and Newport County after defeating Luton Town in the 3rd round of the FA Cup.

17:15 GMT: In addition to a massive difference in the history of the two clubs, the quality of player between the two is massive. Manchester United boast players such as England captain Wayne Rooney, World Cup finalist Angel Di Maria and World Cup Semifinalists Robin Van Persie and Daley Blind. Meanwhile, Cambridge United boast players such as England Under 19 international Ryan Donaldson and Tom Elliott.

17:10 GMT: Tonight's matchup truly is the David against Goliath scenario that the FA Cup is so famous for. Cambridge United have never won a major trophy, with their only honors coming in the 1969 Southern League Cup and the 2014 FA Trophy. Meanwhile, Manchester United are 20 times champions of England, have won the FA Cup 11 times, four League Cups, 20 Charity/Community Shields, three European Cups/UEFA Champions Leagues, one UEFA Cup Winners' Cup, one UEFA Super Cup, one Intercontinental Cup and one FIFA Club World Cup.

17:05 GMT: Tonight's matchup features two teams at opposite ends of the English football spectrum. Manchester United are the most successful team in the history of English football and have won this famous trophy 11 times. Meanwhile, Cambridge United have never reached the top division of English football, either in the old First Division or in today's Barclays Premier League. Manchester United are currently in fourth in the Premier League while Cambridge United are mired in 12th place in League Two of the Sky Bet Football League.

17:00 GMT: Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of tonight's FA Cup 4th round action between Cambridge United and Manchester United. Tonight's action will be coming to you from Abbey Stadium, and kickoff is scheduled for 19:55 GMT.