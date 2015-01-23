Cambridge United 0-0 Manchester United: League Two side give memorable draw and forces replay

Cambridge United defied the 75 place gap between themselves and Manchester United to earn an FA Cup fourth-round replay after a goalless draw at Abbey Stadium in Friday night's nervy encounter. The League Two side were a threat from set-pieces in the first-half at home, and surprised Louis van Gaal's team defensively, as Marcos Rojo and Phil Jones had to be alert to deny them going straight through on-goal, on a number of occasions being roared on by their home support.

Cambridge's first big goal-scoring opportunity came in the 12th minute just inside the visitors’ half. It ended up with with Rojo conceding a corner, from which Hughes miscued a half-volley wide of David de Gea's far post. United had their first real chance of note, eleven minutes later when Angel di Maria weaved his quick feet past the Cambridge marker before taking an ambitious shot, 25 yards out which flew over the crowd and out of the stand - to ironic cheers from the fans.

In the 31st minute, Cambridge won a corner which was teed up for Coulson to strike; with Antonio Valencia lurking on the goal-line in anticipation to make a last-ditch clearance as the United defence struggled to clear the danger. A few wild kicks later, the goal-mouth scramble almost resulted in the deadlock being broken, but for Coulson's header from close range fizzing over the bar.

It was clear to see, that although the hosts were defending well, United were not playing quickly enough on the break and could not make their opponents pay for their dominant spells of possession. Adnan Januzaj was kept quiet for the most part, Daley Blind was unable to complete his crosses, Radamel Falcao was frustrated with his lack of service whilst James Wilson was forced to feed upon scraps in the match.

In the second-half, with the scores still level at 0-0, United had several chances to open the scoring. di Maria curled a wonderful cross into the box, but Greg Taylor did well with a brave effort to clear the danger as Falcao was looking ready to pounce and finish the chance.

10 minutes later, Chris Dunn made a fantastic save as Michael Carrick split the defence with an excellent pass to Falcao, who tried to take a one-touch finish, but for the goalkeeper's quick reactions to dive, spreading himself well enough to block the sting of the shot, to trickle over the crossbar. Robin van Persie had an almost lethal impact after he came off the substitutes' bench, but his attempted volley in the 71st minute was wide of the mark after a lofted ball was played through to him by di Maria.

Dunn was called into action late on, to keep his clean sheet in-tact after punching clear a teasing ball into the area, before diving to his left to block di Maria's stinging low effort towards goal in the dying minutes of the match. Cambridge collectively were good on the night, but their goalkeeper deserves a lot of recognition for keeping the scores at 0-0.

In the end, Cambridge United held on for a spectacular result in which the home side will surely be proud of and the 8,000 fans that came to support in a sell-out crowd as they head to the replay at Old Trafford either on the 3rd or 4th of February; whilst the vistors have some improvement to do come that date. van Gaal's side will certainly be the favourites going into the replay, especially given the fact that they will be playing at home and playing at Old Trafford could be daunting. Time will tell.