Tottenham Hotspur - Leicester City: Pochettino calls for increased tempo

Tottenham Hostspur will host Nigel Pearson's Leicester City at White Hart Lane on Saturday, for a fourth round FA Cup tie, knowing that if they can find some attacking impetus, the game is there for the taking.

"We played a very slow tempo" - Mauricio Pochettino

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has demanded a more upbeat tempo from his side, after they struggled their way to a 1-0 victory over Sheffield United in the Capital One Cup this week - courtesy of an Andros Townsend penalty. "We played a very slow tempo [against Sheffield United]," Pochettino told reporters. "When every player had the ball, they took three, four and five touches and after they pass the ball. This was the main difficulty in creating chances."

Tottenham booked their place in the fourth round with a dramatic comeback from 2-0 down against Burnley, to eventually run out 4-2 winners. They will enter Saturday's fixture as favourites, having won their last three games and beaten Leicester 2-1 in their last meeting - as early as Boxing Day - but will know that creating chances is important if they are to progress in the competition.

"We didn't put them under enough pressure" - Nigel Pearson

For Leicester, a mini-revival of three wins in four games came unstuck in the most disappointing of fashions, after a defeat to Stoke City at home last weekend. Bojan scored the only goal of the game to inflict the loss upon the Foxes, but manager Perason realises that their performance was not up to standard: "That’s probably the most disappointing thing for us because our results recently have been better and our performances have been pretty good but we didn't put them under enough pressure towards the end of the game," he said.

Leicester booked their place in the fourth round with a 1-0 win over Newcastle United, but the Premier League's bottom side will know they have to play better than that if they are to progress to the fifth round - somewhere both of Saturday's teams have not been since 2012, where Leicester were dispatched by Chelsea in the sixth round, before Roberto Di Matteo's side went on to thrash Tottenham 5-1 in the semi-finals on their way to lifting the trophy.