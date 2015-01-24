Bristol City - West Ham United: Hammers must improve to avoid upset at outstanding Robins

It's been almost 6 months since Steve Cotterill flew his entire Bristol City squad out to South Africa. Now, after a thoroughly intensive pre-season training camp, City are second in League One with a game in hand on the league leaders. After beating Gillingham, Telford and Doncaster Rovers they face Premier League West Ham United.

The Robins have been outstanding this season and have won their last four matches with on loan striker, Matt Smith, scoring 10 in his last 7 games.

The season couldn't have gone much better for Steve Cotterill's side and the chance to showcase half a season of brilliant work against West Ham will be relished by him and his Bristol City team.

TEAM NEWS

Bristol City

Aaron Wilbraham is the only injury for Cotterill's side, having missed all of 2015's games.

After dispatching Scunthorpe United 2-0 with goals from Emmanuel-Thomas and Luke Freeman Cotterill is expected to name an unchanged XI.

Bristol have been renowned for their success with the 3-5-2 formation this season, having mastered it far better than Manchester United.

West Ham

The Hammers have had few injury problems this season but Diafra Sakho will miss Sunday's clash. James Collins was ruled out by Sam Allardyce on Friday after suffering a pelvis injury against Hull City.

With Sakho out Andy Carroll should start upfront with summer signing Enner Valencia. James Tomkins and Guy Demel have returned and Tomkins should move straight back into the starting line-up.

Allardyce's side have had 4 draws in their last 5 games but beat Hull City 3-0 last weekend with Amalfitano coming off the bench to score. The Frenchman should shift into the first XI in place of Mark Noble.

FORM

Both sides are enjoying unexpectedly fantastic seasons. However, the Irons have fallen back after a scintillating start of the season saw them in fourth place. Following four draws against West Brom, Swansea and Everton twice in the Cup, they finally got a win with three second half goals versus Hull City.

Looking more like the mid-table team they were expected to be their current form comes as a huge disappointment for the many who thought they could really achieve something remarkable as Southampton are doing. That is not to say this is anything over than a great season but recently they look a like a side who could be on the wrong end of an upset to high-flying Bristol.

Meanwhile, Bristol City have won their last four games conceding just twice and scoring twelve times.

Last Six Games Scunthorpe United 0-2 Bristol City Bristol City 2-0 Doncaster Rovers Bristol City 4-0 Notts County Gillingham 2-4 Bristol City Doncaster 1-1 Bristol City Gillingam 1-3 Bristol City

Last Six Games West Ham United 3-0 Hull City West Ham United 2-2 Everton Swansea City 1-1 West Ham United Everton 1-1 West Ham United West Ham United 1-1 West Bromwich Albion West Ham United 1-2 Arsenal

Bristol City striker Matt Smith has scored ten goals in his last seven games. Yet just six months ago he was looking for jobs having studied international business at Manchester University.

“Six months before I joined Oldham I was in London having interviews for jobs in business, management consultancies, that kind of thing." he said.

“My football took off at the same time because I have been able to forge a career in football instead.

“I kind of see football as an extended gap year because I didn’t have one before going to university but I had always dreamed of being a footballer.

“I know what the FA Cup can do for a player. I went from obscurity to big national headlines after that Oldham v Liverpool game and we know we can give West Ham a good match on Sunday.

“There’ll be some big lads out there when we play West Ham but we’ve no reason to be frightened. We just have to make sure we are at it from the start.”

Jay Emmanuel-Thomas, his striking partner, has scored seven goals in his last eight cup games.

West Ham United are unbeaten in their last ten games in all competition against Bristol City.

The last time these two sides met they drew 1-1 with the alternative fixture that season in the Championship in 2011/12 ending up goalless.

This time they'll be goals for sure despite Bristol City's impressive record at the back with no goals conceded in the last three games. Steve Cotterill's side will have some work to do to compete with the upsets on Saturday with Chelsea and Manchester City going out. Yet an upset is much more likely than was expected on Saturday at the Ashton Gate Stadium.

West Ham need to vastly improve to get the result needed on Sunday.

Final Score: Bristol City 2-2 West Ham United