Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City: League One Bradford shock Premier League giants

The magic of the FA Cup was in full swing at Stamford Bridge as League One Bradford City made the trip to Stamford Bridge, leaving with a place in the next round. A day to remember for Bradford fans as a second half comeback saw their side stun the Blues, 4-2.



It was the home side who began the better of the two, carving Bradford apart and going close on a couple of occassions through Didier Drogba and Loic Remy. It was the League One side with the best chance of the game as Andrew Davies' header forced Petr Cech into a magnificent save to keep the tie at 0-0. The deadlock was broken on 21 minutes as Gary Cahill flicked in a corner at the near post to make it 1-0 to Chelsea. The Blues would double their lead 7 minutes before the break, Ramires won the ball in midfield, played a one-two with Mohamed Salah before cooly slotting it past Ben Williams. Bradford would find a way back into the game just before the break, Jon Stead smashing in his effort from 20-yards.



Half Time: Chelsea 2-1 Bradford: A late first half goal from Jon Stead made things uncomfortable for Jose Mourinho's side.



The 2nd half will not live long in the memory of Chelsea fans, that is for sure. Chances for a third for Chelsea and an equaliser for Bradford were fairly even, both sides not threatening too much but getting shots off. Fifteen minutes from the end, the away side found their equaliser through from former Blues player Filipe Morais. Another former Chelsea player Billy Knott would be involved in the build up as it was his shot that Cech intially stopped before Morais followed up to bury the rebound. Bradford did not have a replay on their mind as Andy Halliday made it 3-2, eight minutes before the 90 was up. As Chelsea pressed to force a replay, Mark Yeates caught the Premier League leaders on the counter, calmly chipping past a helpless Petr Cech to complete the turnaround.





Full Time: Chelsea 2-4 Bradford City: A historic victory for the Bantams and one of the greatest FA Cup shocks of all time. A day to forget for Jose Mourinho and everyone associated with Chelsea.