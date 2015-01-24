Match Manchester City - Middlesbrough Live Score and 4th Round FA Cup Results Today

This is certainly what the FA Cup is all about. The defending Premier League champions have been knocked out by a Championship side by a score of 0-2. That's al from me, Kyle Sennikoff, today. Thank you for following along.

90 +4' THAT'S IT! MANCHESTER CITY HAVE BEEN KNOCKED OUT OF THE FA CUP!

90 +3' GOOOOOOOALLLL BORO!!!! SURELY THIS SETTLES IT! It's Yeats who doubles the lead!

90 +2' A second successive corner is cleared away.

90 +2' Aguero has his shot blocked!!!

90' Four minutes has been added on.

89' OFF THE POST!!!! Frank Lampard's shot is deflected and it bangs off of the right post.

88' The visitors defending very well, giving the hosts all kinds of fits.

86' Boyata's clearance goes out for a Middlesbrough throw and they make their second change now. Kike coming on for Vossen.

85' Five minutes remain here at the Etihad, with Boro still leading this match.

82' Aguero created space for himself by drifting towards the center but his shot was lifted over the top of the goal.

81' Reach is coming on to replace Tomlin who has played superbly all match.

79' Fernando makes way as Dzeko is City's last sub; meanwhile, Boro are about to make their first sub.

76' The hosts are passing the ball well, but Boro are very compact in and around the 18 yard box. Hardly any space.

74' Vossen with an absolute superb volley, but it's hit straight at Caballero.

73' Aguero is played through by Silva, but the pass is wrong and the Argentine shoots weakly.

71' Fernandinho was the latest City man to go into the books.

69' Milner kicks the post after the ball gets away from him, looks to have had his shirt tugged on a bit.

69' City enjoying a spell of possession here as this half as absolutely flown by.

66' Despite an injury scare in their friendly, Frank Lampard comes on for Navas while Jovetic makes way for Fernandinho.

64' Tomlin hits the post!!! He turned superbly around Kompany and is very unlucky.

62' Adomah is found beautifully by Tomlin but the winger couldn't get enough power behind his shot.

59' Silva now has a shot blocked in the center of the box. Absolutely fantastic first 15 minutes of the second half here.

58' Aguero's shot is tame and straight into the hands of Mejias.

57' City win another corner.

57' Tomlin has a go but it's stopped well by Caballero!

56' Another shout for penalty, as Aguero is pulled down in the box, but both players were fighting for advantage.

53' Adoma runs into Caballero and the whistle did not go, Bamford followed the play and gets the touch just before Kompany did!

53' GOOOOAAALLLLL PATRICK BAMFORD!!!!

52' Service is good from Leadbitter, but Manchester City clear their lines well.

51' Now it's Kompany who goes into the book for a foul.

50' Mejias keeps out another shot from City, as the Boro keeper dove to his left.

49' Ayala is the first footballer into Dowd's book today.

48' Now it's Patrick Bamford who gets called for a foul on Kompany.

47' City win a free kick in the middle of the pitch.

46' We're back underway!

Teams are making their way back out onto the pitch!

The halftime whistle has blown, and it's all knotted up at 0. See you all in fifteen minutes.

45 +1 Boro win a corner right before the half.

44' Bamford's header his looped over the top of the goal, good chance there.

43' Appeals for handball in the Boro box are not given.

39' Tomlin tries to find Adomah down the left, but his pass was very poor.

38' Tomlin with an audacious shot skips wide left.

37' Boyata nearly gets on the end of a header, but miss timed his jump.

37' Silva is denied again by Mejias who is on top of his game today so far.

35' 10 minutes to go until halftime, and it's still 0-0.

34' Free kick for City on the edge of their defensive third of the pitch gives them a bit of breathing room as Boro looked to push high up the pitch.

32' It definitely feels as if Manchester City will score before the break, but it's up to Middlesbrough to bunker down and make it hard for the hosts to find space.

31' Another great save from Mejias to deny Milner.

29' Zabaleta cuts inside to play a ball out wide to Navas and the Spanish winger was able to win a corner. Boyata skies his effort in the end.

27' Jovetic has a blast saved by Mejias.

27' Excellent defending in the box from the visitors as they look to hit City on the break, but slowed up play and the hosts are on the ball again.

26' A corner for Boro is whipped in but the header was weak.

25' Aguero has a go, but he hits the side netting!

23' Needless to say Boro are not afraid of the Premier League giants and have had some half-chances, but nothing that really troubled Caballero so far.

20' City get a corner now...and Milner's cross is easily cleared away from the danger zone.

19' Bamford has the ball into the net, but he's offside! Man City defense picked apart easily there.

15' Silva looks for Jovetic after the ball was chipped into the box, but Mejias comes off his line to secure the ball.

13' The home side building up patiently from the back looking for the little spaces in between the Boro footballers.

11' After the frantic opening ten minutes, the speed of the match has slowed down significantly.

10' Jovetic goes down easily inside the box and Dowd isn't giving in at all.

8' Navas hits the ball with pace and Mejias is able to cut out the low cross.

7' Miscue between Boyata and Caballero at the back but the home side is able to clear their lines eventually.

5' Kolarov whips a ball into the middle of the box and Navas just misses getting onto the end of it in front of the 6 yard box.

4' Man City have had most of the possession so far, but haven't done anything positive with the ball yet.

2' Zabaleta couldn't get on the end of a through ball and the ball goes out for a goal kick.

1' Middlesbrough pressing high up the pitch early on, forcing the ball out.

1' City us started here this afternoon!

The two sides are making their way out onto the pitch as we speak.

Five minutes left to go. Sit back, relax, and enjoy today's coverage!

Conway added a third goal for Blackburn as the hosts knock off Swansea by a score of 3-1.

There's less than 30 minutes left until our match kicks off!

Ohhhh! Rudy Gestede has put Blackburn ahead 2-1!!!

In the other FA Cup match, Blackburn and Swansea are all knotted up at 1 in the 75th minute at Ewood Park.

Both sides will be in their customary 4-2-3-1 so it will be interesting to see how Middlesbrough will be able to hand all of the creativity in the attacking four with Aguero leading the line for Manchester City.

Alright, the line-ups are out and here's how the two sides start today's match:

Manchester City: Caballero, Zabaleta, Kompany, Boyata, Kolarov, Milner, Fernando, Navas, Silva, Jovetic, Aguero

Middlesbrough: Mejias, Friend, Ayala, Gibson, Whitehead, Adomah, Leadbitter, Clayton, Tomlin, Bamford, Vossen

If you want to read a preview of today's Manchester City - Middlesbrough match before the action starts, our man Sam France has you covered.

Today's referee for Manchester City - Middlesbrough live is veteran Phil Dowd. The last match Mr. Dowd was in control of was fantastic clash up at the Turf Moor where Burnley were defeated at home as Crystal Palace won by a score of 2-3. He averages anywhere between 2 to 5 yellow cards a match and isn't afraid to show a card if it calms down the play.

13:45 The match, of course will be played at the famed Eithad Stadium that holds a little more than 45,000 people and here's the view:

13:40 And it's not just the sheer amount of goals the visitors score, it's that everyone gets involved. Last weekend, it was Patrick Bamford and Lee Tomlin scored from inside the eighteen yard box. Kenwyne Jones got one back for Cardiff, but it was too little to late as the home side won all three points.

13:35 On the other hand, Middlesbrough will be focused on earning that automatic promotion spot. They have been on a bit of a run in the Championship as the Boro have three out of their last five matches, while drawing the other two. In this same time span, they scored seven goals while allowing just one.

13:30 Manchester City definitely have the harder schedule as they compete in the Champions League as well. However, the blue side of Manchester never really seem to perform in this competition. City were able to scrape out of their group with two wins in their last two matches over defending champions, Bayern Munich, and AS Roma. It doesn't get any easier for them in the knockout rounds, unfortunately, as they will have to face FC Barcelona in just a few weeks.

13:25 Willy Cabellero talked to the clubs official website and here's what he had to say on last rounds opponent, Sheffield Wednesday, and what he expects from today's rival, "Sheffield Wednesday played very well and worked hard to make it a difficult match for us. We expect nothing less from Middlesbrough and with thousands travelling fans behind one goal, it makes for a great atmosphere and it also a break from the pressure of the Premier League for us."

13:20 Here is Boro boss Aitor Karanka on his team's attitude heading into the match against a Premier League giant, “Liverpool is the best example of what we can do. We played against a very good team in a good atmosphere and fought against them for 120 minutes. We have to go to City with the same philosophy, to play as a team, be consistent and play the way we know we can. If you go there thinking there’s no pressure on you, you’re going to lose for sure. I don’t want to go there thinking about enjoying or thinking we are going to lose – we are going to go to the Etihad with the thought in mind that it will be a very difficult game but what is stopping us from beating them?”

13:15 Meanwhile, Middlesbrough are without several players for this match including Ryan Fredericks, Rhys Williams, Muzzy Carayol, and Damia Abella will all be missing the trip up the northeast part of the country.

13:10 Manchester City was able to get the signing of Ivory Coast striker, Wilfred Bony. Although he is away at Africa Cup of Nations duty, he will provide an instant boost in front of goal

13:05 Today will be most likely be a much different story with Manchester City loaded with talent all around the pitch even without Samir Nasri, who is out with a calf strain, and Frank Lampard, as he picked up a knock in a friendly against Hamburg earlier in the week.

13:00 Here are the highlights from Arsenal's 0-2 victory over City last weekend:

12:50 In their previous match, Manchester City were defeated at home by a score of 0-2 to the hands of Arsenal. This was quite a surprising result in all honesty. The north London outfit have not had the best of starts to the league and Cheslea winning easily at Swansea, most probably believed that the Citizens would see off the Gunners. However, Cazorla scord from the spot and Giroud scored a goal early in the second half that was enough for the three points.

12:40 For your viewing pleasure, here are all nine goals from that memorable match:

12:30 Manchester City have won the three out of the last five meetings, with the last match coming more than five years ago as the Citizens defeated Boro by a score of 0-1. However, in a match back in 2008, Middlesbrough absolutely clobbered City by a score of 8-1 at The Riverside on the last day of the season.

12:20 This could bode well, however, they are playing against Manchester City's high-powered offensive attack. Despite losing to Arsenal at the weekend and drawing to Everton the week before, they have still managed to score the second most goals in the entire Premier League, only behind the leaders, Chelsea.

12:10The Championship side, Middlesbrough, they are having an asbolutely fantastic season as they currently sit in second place in the table, just one point behind Bournemouth. In the second division, the visitors currently boast the best defensive record out of the league. Not only do they have the best defensive record, but they have given up seven less goals than the second best defense, Derby County.

12:00 Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's LIVE coverage of this afternoon's FA Cup 4th round action between Manchester City vs Middlesbrough live score. Today's action will be coming to you from The Etihad, and kickoff is scheduled for 15:00 GMT.