"Balotelli is happy at Liverpool" insists agent Mino Raiola

Mario Balotelli's agent has come out in his defence to assure that the player is happy at Liverpool, after rumours of discontent.

The Italian has struggled so far in his Anfield career, having scored two goals in 18 appearances, neither of which have been in the Premier League, and as a result has found his playing time restricted.

The 24-year-old was left out altogether of the matchday squad in Liverpool's 0-0 draw with Bolton Wanderers in the FA Cup on Saturday, amidst speculation the certainty of his future on Merseyside is unclear.

Despite rumours - Balotelli's agent, Mino Raiola, also agent of Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba, has told reporters that the player is happy at the club and willing to fight for his place, after manager Brendan Rodgers recently criticised him.

"Yes, he is happy at Liverpool," Raiola said. "Nobody is happy to be left out, but he reacted in a professional way. Mario will win this struggle and become better. It is then up to Brendan Rodgers to give him a chance."

Raiola continued: "Mario needs to adapt and Liverpool need to adapt. He was injured and moved to a big club. This move was the right thing to do in his career. He's still one of the best in the world.

"We didn't ask to leave. It is too early, with the injury, to say we leave in January. There are no big problems. He's adapting to a new style that the manager wants. We'll see in the summer."

Raiola's comments come after Rodgers said: "It's been a difficult period for him but he's a good boy," before suggesting the Italian's work-rate is something he will need to improve for him to readily feature in the Northern Irishman's side.

"I've shown in my time here that if players who have been out the fold for various reasons work hard every day in training, and show intensity and focus, then they have every chance of getting back in the side and staying there," said Rodgers, who confirmed "We'll give Mario every chance. We brought him in here for this season to give him every chance to show he can play consistently at this level. He wants to fight for his chance here."

Balotelli and Rodgers have been rumoured to have a tenuous relationship, but Raiola has played down claims that there is a rift between the two.

"They're talking and it is a good relationship," he said. "Mario likes him. They do not agree on everything -- it is technical reasons they don't agree on -- but Mario will strive to give the manager what he wants."

Balotelli will be aided by the return of strike partner Daniel Sturridge, whom he produced his best performance in a Liverpool shirt alongside, in a 3-0 win away at Spurs in August - but has since failed to impress as a lone striker.