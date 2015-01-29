Bournemouth - Watford: Table-topping Cherries host free-scoring Hornets

Eddie Howe's table-toppers Bournemouth entertain Watford this Friday evening, as both sides have their sights firmly set on top-tier football next season. After two defeats on the bounce in all competitions, the Cherries will look for home comforts to get back to winning ways against the playoff placed and in-form Hornets.

Last weekend Bournemouth travelled to Villa Park in the F.A Cup fourth round. Although inferior in league status to their hosts, the Cherries in large parts were seen as favourites to progress to the fifth round. However, out-of-form Aston Villa were still too strong for their much changed Championship counterparts, as Howe's side exited the competition following a 2-1 defeat.

The loss in Birmingham saw the south-coast side slip to two straight defeats, as last time out in the league they suffered a surprising 1-0 loss at Elland Road to Leeds United, through a Luke Murphy strike. Although still leading the Championship on goal difference, the Dorset outfit will need to swiftly return to pre-2015 form, as they have lost three of their last four games in all competitions since the turn of the year.

Slavisa Jokanovic's Watford were in league action last Saturday after exiting the F.A Cup in round three. The Hornets welcomed relegation favourites Blackpool to Vicarage Road and a shock looked likely, as the Tangerines held a two goal, half time lead.

However after the break Lee Clark's side imploded and Watford scored an astonishing seven goals in response, to take all three points in an eventual, emphatic 7-2 win. Alongside hitting Charlton Athletic for five in their previous Championship fixture, Jokanovic's men have 12 goals in two league games, cementing their promotion hopes as only four points separate them in sixth to Bournemouth on top.

The Cherries made eight changes in personnel for last weekend’s F.A Cup tie, so Howe will likely bring some familiarity back to his starting eleven for this weekend’s league encounter. Southampton loanee 'keeper Artur Boruc could return between the sticks in place of Lee Camp, and elsewhere in Bournemouth's back line Simon Francis should return.

Captain Tommy Elphick and Steve Cook will continue their central defence partnership as ever-presents in the league this season. Midfielder Harry Arter is the only other league ever-present in Howe's squad, and he will likely see the clubs top assister Matt Ritchie and another ex-Saint, Andrew Surman, return to the midfield alongside him.

Having scored in every home league game this campaign the Dorset's side top goalscorer Callum Wilson will look to extend on his current Championship tally of 12 and 15 in all competitions. He will likely be partnered by either Yann Kermorgant or Brett Pitman up top, who both have eight goals in all competitions this campaign.

After 17 goals in their last four league games, the Hornets could start Friday evening's tie with all three of their current top scoring forward trio. Coveted Troy Deeney and Matej Vydra have 11 and eight goals respectively this campaign, whilst Odion Ighalo has bagged six goals in Watford's previous two goalfests, placing him alongside Deeney on 11 league goals.

In behind the forward line January signing Ben Watson could be in line for a full debut after appearing from the bench against Blackpool last Saturday, whilst top assister Daniel Tozser, with five, and Scottish international Ikechi Anya should also feature, although Almen Abdi remains sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Defensively Joel Ekstrand continues to be troubled by a lower back problem and so Jokanovic has opted for Craig Cathcart, Gabriele Angella and Tommie Hoban in his back line in recent weeks, and may well stick with what is becoming a free-scoring winning formula. Ex-Tottenham 'keeper Huerelho Gomes continues to bring top-flight experience in the Vicarage side’s goal, and may need to be at his best to keep the imposing hosts at bay.

Earlier this season in the reverse fixture neither side could be split in a 1-1 draw, as Cathcart’s late goal for the Hornets cancelled out Arter’s second half strike. Likewise last season, the two teams played out a 1-1 draw down on the south-coast, and with both teams riding high in the Championship promotion positions, Friday evening’s encounter promises to yet again be a finely balanced affair