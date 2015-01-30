Blackpool - Brighton & Hove Albion: Humbled Tangerines welcome improving Seagulls

Lee Clark's Blackpool side entertain Brighton & Hove Albion this Saturday smarting from a second-half, seven goal capitulation last weekend. The Seagulls, on the back of consecutive 3-2 scorelines at the Amex Stadium, will look to add to the Tangerines' relegation fears, whilst they start to climb up in the Championship table.

The hosts come into Saturday’s match having suffered a demoralising loss at Vicarage Road last weekend against Watford. Andrea Orlandi and Steven Davies had given Clark’s side a surprising two-goal lead at half-time, but what was to follow left the Blackpool boss enraged. Within 15 minutes of the restart the Tangerines found themselves 4-2 down, and the collapse was complete by full-time with the Lancashire side embarrassingly going down 7-2. It was a second defeat on the bounce for the Championship’s bottom side, as they lay 12 points adrift of safety and look increasingly unlikely to stave off relegation back to League One.

Chris Hughton's Brighton side travel to Bloomfield Road off the back of two opposite 3-2 scorelines at their Amex Stadium within the past two weeks. Last Sunday the Seagulls hosted holders Arsenal in the fourth round of the FA Cup. After an ineffective first period in which the Gunners had raced into a two-goal lead, Albion reduced the deficit through Chris O'Grady at the start of the second. Further goals from either side through Tomas Rosicky and Sam Baldock resulted in a 3-2 loss for Hughton's team, although their battling show and a dubious penalty incident in the second-half has given reasons for optimism. Confidence has slowly built since Hughton's arrival at the turn of the year and last time out in the league the south-coast side defeated promotion-chasers Ipswich Town, again 3-2 at the Amex Stadium. A brace from Joao Teixeria and another strike from Sam Baldock secured an impressive victory for the East-Sussex outfit, who have now lost just once in six Championship games.

Lee Clark has moved for Manchester United youngster Joe Rothwell during the week to bolster his midfield options. Rothwell arrives on loan for the remainder of the season and will vie for a spot alongside the likes of near ever-present David Perkins, top assister Jamie O’Hara and ex-Seagull Orlandi, in the Tangerines middle of the pitch. Ex-Watford defender Nyron Nosworthy recently extended his short-term deal with the club until the end of the season, and Clark will have to decide if he will keep his place alongside regulars Tony McMahon and captain Peter Clarke, in their humbled backline, whilst recent loan signing Niall Maher could be set for a debut at full back following his temporary move from rivals Bolton Wanderers. Offensively Davies is the clubs top scorer on four league goals, and scored last time out at Vicarage Road. He will likely be partnered by Ex-Aston Villa striker Nathan Delfouneso or ex-West Bromwich Albion forward Ishmael Miller, as the bottom club look to improve on the worst home record in the division this season.

Hughton appears to be finding a settled first eleven since his appointment, although arguably more importantly has got his frontmen in the goals. Summer signings Baldock and O'Grady have both stuck twice in the New Year, after a slow start to their time on the south-coast under former boss Sami Hyypia. However, the former Norwich City boss has kept his forwards on their toes with the loan signing of Leon Best from Blackburn Rovers. Best could be in line for a first full start for the Seagulls on Saturday, in a forward line which could see Teixeria return after missing the F.A Cup tie through illness. New recruit Beram Kayal will have to await international clearance before being included in Albion’s matchday squad, after a deal was agreed with Celtic earlier in the week for the Israeli midfielders services. Rohan Ince and Danny Holla have been in commanding form for the visitors of late, as they will likely continue in front of Brighton's backline. Inigo Calderon has been used further forward in recent weeks, meaning Bruno would continue on the right of a settled defence, which includes wanted defender Lewis Dunk, who looks set to stay on the south-coast until the summer at least.

Recent encounters between these two sides have been too close to call with a goal-less draw in the reverse fixture last September, and a 1-1 draw last season again at the Amex Stadium. However, Brighton will look to their last visit to Bloomfield Road for inspiration where they ran out 1-0 victors just over two years ago. Only a couple of months ago this tie would have been a relegation six-pointer, but as Blackpool have been cast adrift of Championship survival, Hughton’s Seagulls are gradually finding form of recent past.