Preview: Liverpool - West Ham - Sturridge set for return against in-form Hammers

Liverpool may be boosted by the return of striker Daniel Sturridge on Saturday, as they welcome Sam Allardyce's West Ham United to Anfield.

After almost five months out through a culmination of thigh and calf injuries, the 25-year-old is on the brink of featuring again for the Reds after returning to full-time training last weekend.

The English international will be a welcome addition to the Liverpool side, who are looking to return to winning ways after failing to win in their last three. That spell of results includes crashing out of the Capital One Cup semi-final stage in mid-week, their first defeat in 11 games.

The Reds are also looking to bounce back from their poor home form this season. They have won just six games in 18 attempts on Anfield in all competitions so far, but do go into the game without a loss in their last six Premier League games.

Nevertheless West Ham, who sit a point above the Reds, will be thoroughly confident of acquiring a decent result on Merseyside. They took their first home win of the season over the same opposition back in September, and have been one of the surprise packages in the league all year.

The Hammers' summer additions, in particular Diafra Sakho and Enner Valencia, and also the resurgence of Stewart Downing at the tip of a diamond formation have seen them adopt a new forward-thinking approach. With a string of swashbuckling attacking displays, Allardyce and co. have been causing real damage to opponents since August, having discarded the "19th century football" that Chelsea boss Jose Mourinho criticised 12 months ago.

Their drastically different style has seen an upsurge in form this season, and they are unbeaten in all competitions this month despite a drop in their level of performances.

The hosts have began to find good form in the last few weeks, with their summer signings steadily starting to settle in whilst Brendan Rodgers' tactical flexibility to switch to a 3-4-3 has worked wonders, even for those out-of-position such as Lazar Markovic and Emre Can.

Both sides have been playing impressive football in recent weeks, which should mean a closely-contested clash on Saturday afternoon as both Liverpool and West Ham battle for the European spots.

Team News:

Sturridge is set to return to the matchday 18 - after Rodgers confirmed he looked in "top-class condition" earlier this week, but it is doubtful that he will start.

The Reds will also assess the fitness of French defender Mamadou Sakho, who went off with a back injury on Tuesday night, but Jon Flanagan is still some way from returning to the squad. Meanwhile, youth goalkeeper Danny Ward is likely to retain a place on the bench with the return date of second-choice stopper Brad Jones still unconfirmed.

For the visitors, Allardyce is hopeful that Carl Jenkinson, Alex Song and James Tomkins (all unspecified injuries) will be available after minor injury concerns this week. Guy Demel, James Collins and Joey O'Brien are also all facing late fitness tests.

On a brighter note, Senegal's Cheikhou Kouyate could feature after returning from the Africa Cup of Nations whilst Allardyce is likely to start Sakho despite a row with Senegal. The striker, 25, withdrew from the squad before the tournament and Senegal were told he could not fly to them for assessment because of his injury but he played and scored the winning goal in an FA Cup game against Bristol City last weekend.

Senegal have reportedly complained to FIFA after Sakho missed the Africa Cup of Nations about the incident, with their rules stating a player cannot play for a club if he was meant to be on international duty, but the situation has yet to be dealt with.

In Hammers-related transfer news, Manchester United midfielder Darren Fletcher may soon be a West Ham player. The Scot underwent a medical at Premier League rivals in East London on Friday, whilst out-of-favour ex-United midfielder Ravel Morrison has completed a transfer to Serie A side Lazio, after travelling to Italy to have a medical in the week.

Head-to-head:

Total: Liverpool - 60 wins, Draws - 31, West Ham - 24 wins.

At Anfield: Liverpool - 38 wins, Draws - 15, West Ham- 3 wins.

At Upton Park: West Ham - 21 wins, Draws - 15, Liverpool - 22 wins.

Most recent meeting: West Ham United 3-1 Liverpool, 20th September 2014.

Last meeting at Anfield: Liverpool 4-1 West Ham United, 7th December 2013.

Last Five (all competitions):

Liverpool: LDDWW

West Ham United: WWWDD

Match Facts:

Liverpool are unbeaten in 41 top-flight home matches against West Ham since a 2-1 defeat in September 1963 (W30, D11).

The last time the Hammers won at Anfield in September 1963, the Beatles' 'She Loves You' was number one in the charts.

West Ham have only won three of 56 encounters at Anfield.

Sam Allardyce's men have scored just seven goals in their last 29 away matches against Liverpool, failing to score on 23 occasions.

West Ham sit one point and one place above Liverpool in the league table. This is the first time the Hammers have been above Liverpool after 22 games in the Premier League.

Liverpool are unbeaten in their last six Premier League matches (W4, D2) and have lost once in the last ten matches. They are looking to win three successive games and possibly keep three clean sheets in a row, for the first time in the league this season.

Steven Gerrard could make his 700th Liverpool appearance in all competitions. Only Ian Callaghan (857) and Jamie Carragher (737) have played more matches for the club.

Fabio Borini scored his first league goal for Liverpool since April 2013 in the 2-0 against Aston Villa.

Raheem Sterling has already equalled his personal tally of last season's assists, with five Premier League assists so far in 2014-15.

Glen Johnson has scored three goals and has one assist in his last six Premier League appearances against his former club.

Allardyce’s team have been very efficient just after half-time, scoring more goals (10) in the 15 minutes after the break than any other side in the division.

Morgan Amalfitano has scored three goals from just four shots on target in the Premier League this season.

West Ham's tally of 36 points is their highest in the Premier League after 22 games.

Allardyce's men have not kept an away clean sheet in 16 league matches, a run spanning almost a year.

Sam Allardyce has never won a Premier League game at Anfield as manager in 11 attempts.

West Ham have scored a league-high 14 headed goals. Five of those have been scored by Diafra Sakho, which is also the best record in the division.

Pre-match comments:

Brendan Rodgers - "It's a different team and a different mentality (to the team that lost 3-1 at Upton Park. I think at that point in time we were struggling. We were trying to play with the same flow and the same rhythm, but we just couldn't find it at that time. I think you see now the confidence in the team. I think we've returned to the top level.

"Our only improvement that we need to make is that efficiency in the final third. How we arrive there and how we get there and the speed and how we create the chances is there. But we just need to be more efficient once we get in, and hopefully that will come."

"I think West Ham have done great," said the Northern Irishman. "I think Sam will believe that he still has every chance of getting into the top four.

"Sam's a very experienced manager. He's been a leading figure in the game for a long time. He understands the game very well and he will understand that his team have done fantastic this season. So it will be a tough game for us. There's no doubt about that."

He added: "[The race for the top four] is going to be exciting. There are a number of teams that are going to be involved in it. We want to ensure that we arrive there and we have got to keep chipping away.

"So if we get a positive result on Saturday, then we're going to be in that position. With Daniel [Sturridge] coming back and getting back to fitness, then that will put us in a great position for the final run-in of the season."

"You have to consider them as a rival,” Rodgers continued. "I hear all the experts talking about how West Ham and Southampton won’t make it until the end. But they said the same things about us last season. They said we would never make the top four because we weren’t strong or powerful enough. We ended up nearly winning the league. If they focus on themselves and don’t listen to anyone else then they will have a chance because they have good players."

Andy Carroll - "Going back to Anfield has not been on my mind really," he insisted. "To be honest it's just another game. I know it's a team I played for before but for me it's just a game for us that we need to go and win.

"I haven't been able to play there for the last couple of years, so it'll be nice to go back and see the people that I spent time with, but as a game it's just another one.

"I don't feel like I have anything to prove. I enjoyed my spell there - it was a short one, but I enjoyed it. It didn't work out and now I'm playing against them."

Speaking on behalf of the team, Liverpool's record signing, at £35 million, continued: "With the form we're in at the minute, this has to be our best chance of winning there in a while. Everyone is confident, all the lads are raring to go and I don't see why we can't go up there and beat them."

Stewart Downing - "We go to Anfield off a good FA Cup result at Bristol City and we can go up there and win the game, just as we did at home earlier in the season.

"Liverpool played their Capital One Cup semi-final second leg in midweek, which went to extra-time, so hopefully we can capitalise on any tiredness and win there for the first time in 50-odd years," said the ex-Liverpool midfielder."

"It would certainly be a nice time to do it because we're a point above them in the table and we can extend that if we get a good result.

"We're confident. Whereas last season it was difficult for us up there and we lost, it'll be different this time around, as we proved when we beat them at home, scored three good goals and defended well."

Downing, who has seven goals and seven assists in 21 league games this season, added: "We deserve to be where we are and we are above them on merit because we've been the better team so far this season. We have only lost three away matches all season, at Manchester United, Everton and Chelsea, and when you look at those matches only Chelsea deserved to beat us. We should have got a result at Everton and at Manchester United we scored and had them down to ten men and they were all over the place for the last half-an-hour.

"We have been really good with our goal-scoring and defending away from home. We haven't played so well of late, but we're getting results and that's the sign of a good team. We'll be looking to put in a good performance and get the right result on Saturday."