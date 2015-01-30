Stoke City - Queens Park Rangers: Hoops target key away fixtures

Harry Redknapp's Queens Park Rangers travel to the Britannia Stadium on Saturday afternoon, looking to climb out of the relegation zone. To do so, they will have to win their first away game of the Premier League campaign.

"It's bitterly disappointing" - Mark Hughes

Stoke City boss Mark Hughes received some bad news this week, as it was announced that Bojan Krkic - their shining light in an otherwise average season - has been ruled out for the remainder of the season, after suffering an anterior cruciate ligament during Stoke's 4-1 FA Cup win over Rochadle. "It's bitterly disappointing for the club but even more so for Bojan," said Hughes. He was making such a big impact on the Premier League and clearly enjoying his football."

The 24-year-old Spaniard had impressed in recent weeks, as Stoke sit tenth in the table, with 29 points in 22 games. It is a nothing season for the Potters, who are nine points clear of the relegation zone and not under any real threat. Hughes will want to start building for the future, however, and with an ageing squad Stoke will soon have to looking at bringing youth into the side. Bojan will be missed, of course, but Stoke should have enough to cope without him for now.

"We're not close on anyone" - Harry Redknapp

QPR's troubles on the road are the crux of the problem and with key six-point battles against the likes of Crystal Palace and Hull City approaching, Redknapp needs to resolve the issure - and fast. Fans, however, will not be reassured by the Englishman's comments this week about their transfer market dealings: "We want a couple of loans - if we can find them. We're not close, though, on anyone," said Redknapp.

For Redknapp and QPR, the risk of relegation is looming. No team has stayed up after losing their first ten away games of the season, since Sunderland 50 years ago. They sit one place and one point above Leicester City at the foot of the Premier League table, and although just five points separate the bottom seven side's, their home form will not be enough to stop them dropping down into the Championship. Three points against Stoke on Saturday would be a good start ahead of an important couple of months.



