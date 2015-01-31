VAVEL ratings of the twenty-third matchday of Premier League 2014/2015
Hull City (0) Newcastle United (3)
McGregor 3 Krul 7
Elmohamady 7 Janmaat 6
(71') Robertson 5 Williamson 6
Davies 4 Coloccini 7
Dawson 6 Haidara 5
Huddlestone 5 Sissoko 6
Livermore 5 Anita 5
(56') Meyler 4 Colback 6
Ramírez 5 (72') Cabella 7
(67') Hernández 4 (92') Ameobi 7
Jelavic 6 (82') Ayoze Pérez 7
Substitutes
(56') Aluko 6 (72') Gouffran 6
(67') Ince 5 (82') Cissé -
(71') Brady 5 (92') Abeid -
Stoke City (3) Queens Park Rangers (1)

Begovic 7 Green 5
Bardsley 5 Isla 4
Shawcross (41') 5 Dunne 5
Wollscheid 5 Onuoha 5
Wilson 5 Hill (75') 5
Whelan 5 Henry (45') 4
N'Zonzi 5 Barton 6
Arnautovic (62') 4 Vargas 6
Ireland (72') 7 Fer 6
Moses 6 Kranjcar (69') 6
Walters 10 Austin 5
Substitutes
Muniesa (41') 6 Zamora (45') 5
Crouch (62') 5 Hoilett (69') 5
Adam (72') 5 Yun (75') 5
MANCHESTER UNITED (3) LEICESTER CITY (1)
De Gea 6 Schwarzer 3
Valencia (77') 7 Simpson 4
Jones 7 Wasilewski 7
Rojo 6 Morgan (og) 3
Shaw 6 De Laet 5
Blind 8 Drinkwater 5
Januzaj 7 King 5
Di María 8 Vardy (46') 4
Rooney 7 Schlupp 4
Van Persie (68') 8 Kramarić (61') 4
Falcao (80') 8 Ulloa (61') 4
Substitutes
McNair (68') 6 Cambiasso (46') 7
Mata (77') 6 Albrighton (61') 5
Wilson (80') 6 Nugent (61') 5
Crystal Palace (0) Everton (1)
Speroni 5 Joel 7
Ward 6 Coleman 6
Delaney 5 Jagielka 8
Dann 6 Stones 6
Kelly (65') 5 Baines 6
McArthur 7 Besic 7
Ledley 6 Barry 6
Puncheon 6 Mirallas (68') 5
Chamakh (25') 4 Naismith 6
Sanogo (71') 5 McGeady 6
Gayle 6 Lukaku (92') 8
Substitutes
Mutch (25') 6 Oviedo (68') 5
Zaha (65') 5 Koné (92') -
Murray (71') 4
Liverpool (2) West Ham United (0)
Mignolet 6 Adrian 5
Emre Can 7 O'Brien 4
Skrtel 6 Collins (74') 4
Sakho 6 Reid 6
Markovic (68') 7 Cresswell 5
Leiva 7 Song 5
Henderson 7 Downing 5
Moreno 6 Amalfitano (55') 4
Lallana 6 Nolan 5
Coutinho (81') 7 Valencia 6
Sterling 8 Carroll (63') 4
Substitutes
Sturridge (68') 8 Noble (55') 5
Ibe (81') - Cole (63') 5
Demel (74') 5
West Bromwich Albion (0) Tottenham Hotspur (3)
Foster 7 Lloris 7
(61') Wisdom 7 Walker 6
McAuley 6 Fazio 7
Dwason 7 Vertonghen 8
Lescott 6 Rose 7
Yacob 6 (62') Dembelè 7
Brunt 6 (74') Mason 6
(89') Morrison 8 Eriksen 9
(60') McManaman 6 Paulinho 7
Anichebe 6 Lamela 7
Berahino 8 (88') Kane 9
Substitutes
(60') Ideye Brown 7 (62') Chadli 7
(61') Gardner 6 (74') Stambouli 7
(89') Dorrans - (88') Soldado -
SUNDERLAND (2) BURNLEY (0)

Pantilimon 6 Heaton 6
Van Aanholt 7 Trippier 6
O'Shea 6 Keane 5
Vergini 6 Shackell 6
Rèvéillere 6 Mee 6
Bridcutt 6 Boyd (60') 5
Larsson 7 Marney 5
Gómez 6 Jones 5
Wickham (75') 7 Arfield 5
Johnson (85') 6 Barnes (76') 6
Defoe (75') 8 Ings (60') 6
Substitutes
Fletcher (75') 5 Wallace (60') 6
Graham (75') 5 Jutkiewicz (60') 5

Álvarez (85')

 - Vokes (76') 5
Chelsea (1) Manchester City (1)
Courtois 7 Hart 5
Ivanovic 6 Sagna 6
Terry 5 Demichelis 6
Zouma 7 Kompany 7
Azpilicueta 6 Clichy 6
Matic 7 Fernando (76') 6
Ramires 6 Fernandinho 6
Willian (80') 7 Milner 7
Oscar (91') 6 Navas 8
Hazard 7 Silva (min. 89) 8
Remy (86') 5 Agüero (82') 7
Substitutes
Drogba (80') 5 Lampard (76') 5
Cahill (86') - Dzeko (82') -
Loftus-Cheek (91') - Jovetic (89') -
ARSENAL (5) ASTON VILLA (0)
Ospina 8 Guzan 3
Bellerin 8 Hutton 5
Mertesacker 7 Okore 4
Koscielny 6 Clark 4
Monreal 7 Richardson 4
Coquelin 7 Sánchez (76') 5
Ramsey (77') 7 Delph 5
Walcott (70') 8 Cleverley (66') 4
Cazorla 9 Weiman (66') 4
Özil 9 Gil 5
Giroud (70') 9 Benteke 6
Substitutes
Rosicky 70' 6 Agbonlahor (66') 5
Akpom 70' 6 Sinclair (66') 6
Flamini 77' 6 Westwood (76') 5
