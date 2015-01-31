VAVEL ratings of the twenty-third matchday of Premier League 2014/2015

|Hull City (0)
|Newcastle United (3)
|McGregor
|3
|Krul
|7
|Elmohamady
|7
|Janmaat
|6
|(71') Robertson
|5
|Williamson
|6
|Davies
|4
|Coloccini
|7
|Dawson
|6
|Haidara
|5
|Huddlestone
|5
|Sissoko
|6
|Livermore
|5
|Anita
|5
|(56') Meyler
|4
|Colback
|6
|Ramírez
|5
|(72') Cabella
|7
|(67') Hernández
|4
|(92') Ameobi
|7
|Jelavic
|6
|(82') Ayoze Pérez
|7
|Substitutes
|(56') Aluko
|6
|(72') Gouffran
|6
|(67') Ince
|5
|(82') Cissé
|-
|(71') Brady
|5
|(92') Abeid
|-
|Stoke City (3)
|Queens Park Rangers (1)
|
|Begovic
|7
|Green
|5
|Bardsley
|5
|Isla
|4
|Shawcross (41')
|5
|Dunne
|5
|Wollscheid
|5
|Onuoha
|5
|Wilson
|5
|Hill (75')
|5
|Whelan
|5
|Henry (45')
|4
|N'Zonzi
|5
|Barton
|6
|Arnautovic (62')
|4
|Vargas
|6
|Ireland (72')
|7
|Fer
|6
|Moses
|6
|Kranjcar (69')
|6
|Walters
|10
|Austin
|5
|Substitutes
|Muniesa (41')
|6
|Zamora (45')
|5
|Crouch (62')
|5
|Hoilett (69')
|5
|Adam (72')
|5
|Yun (75')
|5
|MANCHESTER UNITED (3)
|LEICESTER CITY (1)
|De Gea
|6
|Schwarzer
|3
|Valencia (77')
|7
|Simpson
|4
|Jones
|7
|Wasilewski
|7
|Rojo
|6
|Morgan (og)
|3
|Shaw
|6
|De Laet
|5
|Blind
|8
|Drinkwater
|5
|Januzaj
|7
|King
|5
|Di María
|8
|Vardy (46')
|4
|Rooney
|7
|Schlupp
|4
|Van Persie (68')
|8
|Kramarić (61')
|4
|Falcao (80')
|8
|Ulloa (61')
|4
|Substitutes
|McNair (68')
|6
|Cambiasso (46')
|7
|Mata (77')
|6
|Albrighton (61')
|5
|Wilson (80')
|6
|Nugent (61')
|5
|Crystal Palace (0)
|Everton (1)
|Speroni
|5
|Joel
|7
|Ward
|6
|Coleman
|6
|Delaney
|5
|Jagielka
|8
|Dann
|6
|Stones
|6
|Kelly (65')
|5
|Baines
|6
|McArthur
|7
|Besic
|7
|Ledley
|6
|Barry
|6
|Puncheon
|6
|Mirallas (68')
|5
|Chamakh (25')
|4
|Naismith
|6
|Sanogo (71')
|5
|McGeady
|6
|Gayle
|6
|Lukaku (92')
|8
|Substitutes
|Mutch (25')
|6
|Oviedo (68')
|5
|Zaha (65')
|5
|Koné (92')
|-
|Murray (71')
|4
|Liverpool (2)
|West Ham United (0)
|Mignolet
|6
|Adrian
|5
|Emre Can
|7
|O'Brien
|4
|Skrtel
|6
|Collins (74')
|4
|Sakho
|6
|Reid
|6
|Markovic (68')
|7
|Cresswell
|5
|Leiva
|7
|Song
|5
|Henderson
|7
|Downing
|5
|Moreno
|6
|Amalfitano (55')
|4
|Lallana
|6
|Nolan
|5
|Coutinho (81')
|7
|Valencia
|6
|Sterling
|8
|Carroll (63')
|4
|Substitutes
|Sturridge (68')
|8
|Noble (55')
|5
|Ibe (81')
|-
|Cole (63')
|5
|Demel (74')
|5
|West Bromwich Albion (0)
|Tottenham Hotspur (3)
|Foster
|7
|Lloris
|7
|(61') Wisdom
|7
|Walker
|6
|McAuley
|6
|Fazio
|7
|Dwason
|7
|Vertonghen
|8
|Lescott
|6
|Rose
|7
|Yacob
|6
|(62') Dembelè
|7
|Brunt
|6
|(74') Mason
|6
|(89') Morrison
|8
|Eriksen
|9
|(60') McManaman
|6
|Paulinho
|7
|Anichebe
|6
|Lamela
|7
|Berahino
|8
|(88') Kane
|9
|Substitutes
|(60') Ideye Brown
|7
|(62') Chadli
|7
|(61') Gardner
|6
|(74') Stambouli
|7
|(89') Dorrans
|-
|(88') Soldado
|-
|SUNDERLAND (2)
|BURNLEY (0)
|
|Pantilimon
|6
|Heaton
|6
|Van Aanholt
|7
|Trippier
|6
|O'Shea
|6
|Keane
|5
|Vergini
|6
|Shackell
|6
|Rèvéillere
|6
|Mee
|6
|Bridcutt
|6
|Boyd (60')
|5
|Larsson
|7
|Marney
|5
|Gómez
|6
|Jones
|5
|Wickham (75')
|7
|Arfield
|5
|Johnson (85')
|6
|Barnes (76')
|6
|Defoe (75')
|8
|Ings (60')
|6
|Substitutes
|Fletcher (75')
|5
|Wallace (60')
|6
|Graham (75')
|5
|Jutkiewicz (60')
|5
|
Álvarez (85')
|-
|Vokes (76')
|5
|Chelsea (1)
|Manchester City (1)
|Courtois
|7
|Hart
|5
|Ivanovic
|6
|Sagna
|6
|Terry
|5
|Demichelis
|6
|Zouma
|7
|Kompany
|7
|Azpilicueta
|6
|Clichy
|6
|Matic
|7
|Fernando (76')
|6
|Ramires
|6
|Fernandinho
|6
|Willian (80')
|7
|Milner
|7
|Oscar (91')
|6
|Navas
|8
|Hazard
|7
|Silva (min. 89)
|8
|Remy (86')
|5
|Agüero (82')
|7
|Substitutes
|Drogba (80')
|5
|Lampard (76')
|5
|Cahill (86')
|-
|Dzeko (82')
|-
|Loftus-Cheek (91')
|-
|Jovetic (89')
|-
|ARSENAL (5)
|ASTON VILLA (0)
|Ospina
|8
|Guzan
|3
|Bellerin
|8
|Hutton
|5
|Mertesacker
|7
|Okore
|4
|Koscielny
|6
|Clark
|4
|Monreal
|7
|Richardson
|4
|Coquelin
|7
|Sánchez (76')
|5
|Ramsey (77')
|7
|Delph
|5
|Walcott (70')
|8
|Cleverley (66')
|4
|Cazorla
|9
|Weiman (66')
|4
|Özil
|9
|Gil
|5
|Giroud (70')
|9
|Benteke
|6
|Substitutes
|Rosicky 70'
|6
|Agbonlahor (66')
|5
|Akpom 70'
|6
|Sinclair (66')
|6
|Flamini 77'
|6
|Westwood (76')
|5