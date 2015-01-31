Arsenal - Aston Villa: Resurgent Gunners host goal-shy Villains

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has warned his side they cannot afford to lose focus and take the threat of goal-shy Aston Villa lightly on Sunday. Arsenal signalled a return to form with a battling 2-0 win at Manchester City in the league before beating Brighton 3-2 to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez is doubtful with a hamstring injury but new signing Gabriel Paulista is in the squad after joining from Villarreal. England striker Danny Welbeck is close to a return but may not be risked, while midfielder Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is also expected to come into contention ahead of the North London derby at Tottenham next weekend. Midfielders Jack Wilshere, Mikel Arteta and Abou Diaby are all still out, as is full-back Mathieu Debuchy.

As for Aston Villa, they are hoping to get a shock win at the Emirates having only won three times since it opened back in 2006, and will be looking do so again in North London. Scott Sinclair is likely to go straight into Aston Villa's squad. The winger will train with the side on Saturday before boss Paul Lambert makes a final decision on his inclusion. Forward Gabriel Agbonlahor has recovered from a hamstring injury while Joe Cole is training but not yet fit. Defenders Ron Vlaar and Philippe Senderos both remain out.

“We know we are in an important period of the season where our commitment needs to be at the top level,” said the Arsenal boss. “Now consistency will decide our future. That’s why this game against Villa is important. Over Christmas, we played three away games out of four, and we gave a lot at West Ham and maybe paid a little bit for it. If you take that Southampton game away, our consistency has been quite good over the recent months. That’s what we want to continue now.”- Arsene Wenger.

"I'm thankful we got the deal done because I think he's a player with great unfulfilled potential. In hindsight, maybe for his own playing career, the Manchester City move was not a good one for him. But the opportunity to play for a club like that hardly ever comes to you and when it does, it's very hard to turn it down. I'm pretty sure he will have learned a lot in football terms from it, whether he realises it yet or not.''- Paul Lambert on Scott Sinclair