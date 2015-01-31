Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City: Title rivals share the points at Stamford Bridge

The title fight continues as Chelsea and Manchester City played to a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge, neither side gaining any momentum as the race for the Premier League trophy heats up. David Silva's equaliser cancelled out Loic Remy's opener for Chelsea whilst Frank Lampard made his storied return to Stamford Bridge.



Manchester City started the better of the two sides, carving a chance just 15 seconds in, leading to Navas' shot to be saved well. Sergio Aguero almost made his mark on the game on 18 minutes but his shot flew past Thibaut Courtois' post. The chance came after a possible handball decision that referee Mark Clattenburg did not award and Man City's defence turned quickly into attack to set up Aguero. Chelsea's first real chance fell to Oscar but the Brazilian's shot was straight at Joe Hart, not really troubling the England international. The deadlock was broken in the 41st minute thanks Loic Remy, who replaced the suspended Diego Costa up front. Ivanovic started the move with a cross field ball which found Eden Hazard, the brilliant Belgian first timed his ball across the face of Hart's goal and Remy was on hand to tap home. 1-0. The lead wouldn't last long as Navas burst down the right and looped a cross which Courtois could only flap at, it found Aguero at the back post and he fired in from the edge of the area, only to see it touched in by David Silva.







Half Time: Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City: An even first half with goals coming minutes apart, the two sides almost inseparable.



The 2nd half was a little different, seeing Chelsea adapt a more defensive approach and hitting the visitors on the counter. The best chance of perhaps the entire half fell to Fernandinho, his awkward bouncing header tested Courtois to an extent and forced the Blues 'keeper to tip it over the bar. Despite all their pressure and possession, Pellegrini's men could not find the winner, although going close through James Milner three minutes before full time.







Full Time: Chelsea 1-1 Man City: A fair result as both teams take a point away from the monumental clash, nothing given and nothing taken in the title race with a long way to go.



Chelsea (1) Manchester City (1) Courtois 5 Hart 6 Ivanovic 6 Sagna 7 Zouma 7 Kompany (c) 6 Terry (c) 6 Demichelis 6 Azpilicueta 6 Clichy 6 Ramires 5 Fernandinho 6 Matic 6 Fernando 5 Willian 6 Milner 7 Hazard 7 Navas 6 Oscar 6 Silva 7 Remy 7 Aguero 6 Subs Drogba - Lampard 5 Cahill - Dzeko - Loftus-Cheek - Jovetic -