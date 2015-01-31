Sturridge: Devastated about Gerrard's departure

Liverpool and England striker Daniel Sturridge has publicly stated that he is devastated by the announcement made at the start of the year, about Steven Gerrard's future at the club. The Liverpool legend, who is set to make his 700th appearance in their upcoming fixture against West Ham this weekend, announced that he would be leaving the Premier League at the end of the current season, to join the MLS, with club LA Galaxy reportedly giving him a "designated player" contract over an initial 18-month period - starting in July 2015.

When asked about his thoughts on the situation at Anfield, Sturridge said: "I think he'll be at the club in some capacity very soon and I'm sure he'll manage the club one day because he's a great guy and I can't speak highly enough of him. It's been a pleasure to play with him and I'm devastated he's leaving, but it's football and sometimes people have to move on. He's still a role model of mine and I look up to him, the majority of the squad does to be honest, and he'll be sorely missed.

He's someone who has given me a lot of experience and helped me prove as a person and a footballer and he's still one of the best players regardless of what anyone says. He'll be hard to replace from a footballing side, let alone in the changing room with the players."

Following Sturridge's £12million pound move to Merseyside from Chelsea back in January 2013, many critics claimed that this could be his last chance to prove himself as one of the best in his position; and he did just that as he created a deadly partnership with Uruguayan forward Luis Suárez, currently at Barcelona. Gerrard's vote of confidence, as well as constructive criticism from the off-set, has helped his fellow countryman massively in regards to his development, and although many people may suggest that Gerrard's too old to be a regular first-team player, he has proved time and time again how important he is to a Liverpool side who could struggle without their main man at the club.