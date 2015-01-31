Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City: As it happened

19:45. Thank you for joining me with this live commentary today, I will be back with more football coverage over the next couple of days; the January transfer window officially closes on Monday, so watch out for that live coverage on the site as well as the latest match reports, previews and coverage on VAVEL! Stay tuned for more, but until next time, goodnight.

19:40. Unsung Hero: Kurt ZOUMA - The 20-year-old Frenchman played in arguably one of Chelsea's biggest games this season, and did not look fazed by the occasion at all. He had to be alert to keep Milner and Aguero at bay, which is exactly what he did throughout the match; making vital sliding challenges and winning the ball, was assured in possession and has all the attributes needed to be a world-class defender for years to come. City's equaliser came before half-time, and he was unlucky not to get a clean sheet for his troubles; poor marking from Azpilicueta and Terry allowed Navas through, there was nothing he could have done in fairness. But regardless of City getting back into the match, he kept his game head on and was solid, especially when called upon to make an important clearance or get involved in a tussle for the ball.

19:35. Man Of The Match: Nemanja MATIC - The Serbian powerhouse had a specific job set out for him tonight, and he stuck to it! He was the midfield enforcer, making sure that Silva and Navas thought twice about making darting runs in his area of the pitch, which forced City to try and play intricate football in and around the area. He made some vital clearances, blocks, solid tackles and his passing was good; an engine who swept up any potential danger before it was spotted by other players in the team. Played 120 minutes in midweek, and did not look off the pace at all today.

19:25. That result means that the gap at the top of the table stays the same, five points separate Chelsea and City at the top of the Premier League table tonight.

90+3: Navas' delivery is teasing, deflected and out for a corner-kick. Comes of nothing, as Courtois claims the ball. The referee then blows the whistle, for the last time in the match. FULL-TIME! Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City. The Citzens' lack of urgency comes back to haunt them, after a fairly dominant display for the most part in the second-half, but Mourinho's men will be happy that they took a well-earned point in a title race which is yet to be decided.

90+2: Chelsea SUB - Ruben Loftus-Cheek ON, Oscar OFF

90+1: Navas' poor delivery into the box epitomises City's lack of urgency at the moment, which could cost them with Chelsea happy to sit back.

90: The fourth official signals for three minutes of time to be added on.

89: Pellegrini making his last substitution of the game now, Stevan Jovetic is on in place of David Silva, who has had a good game today.

87: CLOSE! Drogba gets involved in a defensive tussle with Milner - wins the first battle but the City midfielder wins the ball back with a tenacious tackle. Then, he has an ambitious effort from an awkward angle towards goal after a neat pass into his feet by Silva on the far side. Courtois dives towards it but it trickles past the post and out of play, even though Navas tries to retrieve it and keep the ball in play.

86: Chelsea making their first change of the match, with a defensive-minded sub. Gary Cahill is coming on, for goalscorer Loic Remy. As you can probably tell, Mourinho is happy to settle for a draw; rather a point than none now.

85: Lampard whips an attempted floating delivery into the area for Silva to pounce on, but Courtois' reactions are good as he rushes off his line and gets to the ball ahead of the Spaniard.

84: Some slow, patient build-up play in and around the Chelsea area now. Silva, Navas, Milner and Dzeko all getting themselves on the ball, but no shots of yet in the past few minutes.

82: City making their second change of the match now, as Bosnian forward Edin Dzeko is coming off the bench, replacing Aguero.

80: Free-kick goes Chelsea's way, as Drogba goes down under the challenge from Silva. They'll be happy with that, the flow of the game has dramatically slowed down and the way this is looking, could end a 1-1 draw.

79: Willian is currently receiving treatment from the physios on the far side, possibly a hamstring injury or bout of cramp - unable to continue though. He limps off the pitch, to be replaced by Didier Drogba.

77: Lampard will play in-behind Aguero, Silva to his right, Milner in central midfield with Fernandinho supporting him.

76: Manchester City making their first change of the game now, with that man Frank LAMPARD coming on for Fernando - who was booked a few minutes ago.

75: 15 minutes left to go and it's still all to play for. Chelsea's supporters are trying to spur them on, they can see the energy has been zapped out of them, rather dramatically after an intriguing first-half.

72: Fernando is another player to get booked, after a bad tackle on Hazard who runs through midfield and is stopped. STAT: Hazard has been on the receiving end of 25 tackles this season that have resulted in yellow cards.

70: Jose Mourinho has a quick few words to referee Mark Clattenburg, after Matic is penalized for a soft tackle, according to the Portuguese man.

69: Zouma is forced into making a back-pass to Courtois, as Navas and the rest of the City players are desperate to get on the ball, pressuring their opponents as and when they can.

67: Fernandinho with an ambitious shot from distance.... smothered and held by Courtois. Chelsea fans are unhappy about the challenge leading up to the chance; Milner won the ball with a heavy tackle.

66: Right on cue, Ivorian experienced striker and Chelsea legend Didier Drogba is seen warming up on the touchline, to a nice round of applause from the hosts. Will he feature at all tonight?

65: 25 minutes plus stoppages to play now. Will we see any substitutions soon?

64: Fatigue is starting to be a factor in Chelsea's play; having played 120 minutes during midweek against Liverpool. Navas is enjoying some joy down the flank, but his crossing has not been perfect.

63: Wasted. Willian's delivery sails over all of the players' heads and bobbles off the turf, out for a goal-kick. Disappointing, given the chance.

62: Ramires gives Chelsea players a breather after he goes on a lung-busting run and is held back by Fernando. 35 yards out, inswinging free-kick coming up!

61: Ivanovic is involved with a tussle for the ball with Milner on the flank, and comes out with it successfully after a few seconds. Ball trickles out of play for a throw-in as Clichy is unable to keep the ball in play.

60: Navas looks to speed down the byline after beating Ivanovic to the ball, but Matic comes to the rescue! He wins the ball fairly and forcefully, with the winger sprawling to the ground near the touchline. Loud cheers from the Chelsea fans.

58: Free-kick for City, near the centre circle after Silva is taken out albeit accidentally by Matic. The Spaniard dusts himself down and gets on with the game, but you can sense that he's not happy about the foul going unpunished, after he was rather harshly booked earlier.

57: Navas is clattered by Ramires after the corner is partially cleared, City have a dangerous set-piece, 25 yards out. Silva whips the cross into the area; Demichelis attempts to get his head on the ball but the danger is averted eventually.

56: Navas plays a neat one-two on the right hand side, a teasing ball is fed into the path of Fernandinho who heads the ball downwards towards goal, Courtois does well to parry acrobatically over the bar! You can tell that the pressure is starting to pile up on the hosts, but City need to make their shots count now though.

55: Sagna heads wide from the corner delivery, comes of nothing as the ball strikes the side netting.

54: Zouma makes another great sliding challenge, this time to stop Milner's attempted run towards goal, corner-kick for City.

52: Milner with an attempted ball down the flank, but Zouma's there to protect the ball as it trickles out of play for a goal-kick.

51: Silva is the first player to go into referee Mark Clattenburg's book after clipping Matic's heels in midfield. Cynical foul.

48: Aguero skips past Ramires, passes across to Navas, but the Spaniard's cross is high and wide of the mark, floating above Courtois' goal. Goal-kick to come.

45: Second-half has kicked off now, neither side has made any half-time substitutions though.

18:30. Second-half just minutes away from kicking off!

45+2: HALF-TIME! Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City. Goals from Remy and Silva in quick succession before the break ensure that this game is finely poised going into the second-half.

45: The fourth official signals for just two minutes of stoppage time to be added on at the end of the half.

44: GOAL! CITY BACK IN IT! DAVID SILVA! Poor defending by the hosts, and The Citzens make them pay. Navas' dangerous cross teases Courtois off his line to try and punch clear, but he misses it and the ball finds Aguero lurking inside the area; his effort is bundled into the back of the net by a vital touch from Silva. 1-1, game on again!

42: Willian showed good strength in an awkward position to outmuscle Clichy off the ball near the byline, in the area

41: GOAL! League leaders ahead! LOIC REMY! Ivanovic looks up in space, springs a diagonal ball across towards the flank for Hazard, who curls a low ball into the box for French striker Loic Remy, who has no problem tapping the ball beyond Hart to break the deadlock just minutes before the half-time interval.

40: Zouma clears his lines with an emphatic clearance into the crowd, near the byline.

38: Hazard attempts to run through the City midfield, but is shut out and closed down efficiently.

36: Ramires apologises to his team-mates, after an attempted pass towards the area comes to no avail in the end.

32: Aguero hits a promising effort towards goal inside the area, and although Courtois does well to make himself big as well as diving the right way to stop the shot, it beats him and is also wide of the mark; ironic cheers around the ground from the home supporters.

30: Fernandinho with a strong tackle to win the ball off Hazard in the centre of midfield, just as he was looking to get past the Brazilian.

29: Remy creates a chance out of virtually nothing; he pressurises Kompany into making a mistake before racing down the flank and squaring the ball towards the edge of the area - Oscar has a stinging effort towards goal... but Joe Hart comfortably smothers the shot.

27: Aguero and Azpilicueta involved in an off-the-ball tussle, the referee did not see anything as his view was blocked - but the Spanish full-back has no hesitation to speak to him after a goal-kick is awarded soon afterwards.

26: Danger is cleared away, as City are unable to make something happen from the set-piece.

25: Milner dances his way into the box with a promising dribble towards goal, Chelsea clear the danger but only partially as it is out for a corner-kick.

22: Good stop by Courtois! The young Belgian 'keeper opens up his body and blocks Aguero's shot towards the far post, a good chance for the visitors but denied by arguably the best young goalkeeper in the world there.

16: Great sliding challenge by Zouma! He denies the space for Aguero to cut into the box in order to shoot, as the ball trickles out for a corner-kick. The Argentinian striker will have wised up, in-case he gets the chance again, to change the way he approaches the young centre-back. Sliding can be risky, Aguero will look to take advantage.

14: The resulting corner comes of nothing, in the end.

13: Hazard goes past his marker with a sudden injection of pace, before his attempted delivery is blocked by Fernando on the edge of the area and out for a corner.

10: Both sides trying to get a foothold in this game, tense in the early going so far.

7: CLOSE! Fernandinho fizzes a swerving effort towards goal, with Courtois rushing to his far post as Silva lurks near it, trickles out of play but the Spaniard is unhappy that Navas did not spring a pass to him instead of squaring to Fernandinho in the move.

5: Willian with an attempted through ball into the box, snuffed out and cleared away by Kompany.

4: Fernandinho rushes towards the edge of the area with the ball at his feet, but is challenged well by Matic who skips past the Brazilian before passing the ball out to safety.

2: Fernando goes down to ground after being bundled over in a 50-50 challenge; quick free-kick is taken but wasted in the end.

0: Navas hits a stinging effort towards goal, which Courtois comfortably parries away to safety. Quick start to proceedings at The Bridge.

17:30. KICK-OFF! Chelsea - Manchester City, and it's LIVE!

17:28. Pre-match handshakes now completed, just a few moments until kick-off to go!

17:24. The two teams are waiting patiently in the tunnel, for the officials' go ahead to start walking out.

17:18. Warm-ups completed, the two sides have gone back into their respective changing rooms for a last pre-match debrief. Lampard is given a warm reception by the home fans as he jogs down the tunnel.

17:15. I must stress, that is not the only banner that is circling around The Bridge at the moment. Most of which, as far as I can see, are positive towards Lampard; who was eager to stay at The Blues but was not offered a contract extension so joined (albeit surprisingly) Manchester City.

17:13. This picture, is currently going viral on the Internet. (credit: Graham Chadwick, Daily Mail). How will Chelsea fans treat Lampard if he features at all today?

17:10. STAT: Chelsea have kept five consecutive clean sheets, how will they handle City today?

17:00. Below is a live picture from inside the ground; of the Manchester City players going through their warm-up sessions now, ahead of kick-off. 30 minutes remain!

16:45. Cesc Fabregas is another player who does not feature today, how will the hosts deal with that?

16:42. David Silva is the magician in the City side, so Chelsea will have to be weary when trying to handle him this evening. Expect Serbian powerhouse Nemanja Matic to screen him during the game, and try to make him uncomfortable generally.

16:40. A surprise inclusion in the starting eleven for The Citzens today - Pablo Zabaleta drops to the bench, with former Arsenal full-back Bacary Sagna starting today!

16:37. Kurt Zouma, 20, has burst onto the scene in the first-team so far in this campaign, and his world-class potential has been identified by many in Europe over the past two seasons. He starts ahead of Gary Cahill, in the centre of defence today.

16:35. A rather defensive-minded City team, which is to be expected given the fact that they are away from home against an attacking Chelsea side who know how to score a lot of goals!

MANCHESTER CITY: Hart, Sagna, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Fernando, Fernandinho, Navas, Milner, Silva and Aguero. Subs - Caballero, Zabaleta, Boyata, Kolarov, Lampard, Jovetic and Dzeko.

CHELSEA: Courtois, Ivanovic, Zouma, Terry, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Matic, Willian, Oscar, Hazard and Remy. Subs - Cech, Cahill, Christensen, Ake, Loftus-Cheek, Brown and Drogba.

16:30. Just an hour left until kick-off, and I'm sure you know what that means! CONFIRMED TEAM LINE-UPS!

16:20. Eden Hazard will make his 34th appearance of the season as long as he features at some point today, can the Belgian weave his magic in-front of the home support as they look to take apart an inconsistent City side?

16:10. An interesting question which will surely be answered later today, how will City cope without Yaya Touré in midfield? Fernando was shaky against Middesbrough last week out, and they are yet to win a big game without him in the side this season. Can they do it today?

Fiorentina winger Juan Cuadrado has been heavily linked with a move to The Blues in the current January transfer window, and the £26.8million pound deal has been agreed by both clubs! He is set to sign an official contract and be announced as a new signing in the coming hours, if you believe the latest news reports.

Pre-match reading, look no further! Have a look at today's match preview, written by Roberto Rojas

15:30. There are currently some 3pm kick-off's being played in the Premier League at the moment, including Manchester United - Leicester City and Liverpool - West Ham. I'll have brief comments from those matches, at full-time.

15:25. STAT: Both of Chelsea's league defeats this season have come AWAY from home (Newcastle and Tottenham), whilst their last meeting with Manchester City was a 1-1 draw at The Ethiad back in September. English midfielder, Frank Lampard, scored against his former club on that day.

15:20. Here are the predicted team line-ups, the official team news will be announced at around 4.30pm -

Chelsea: Courtois, Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry, Azpilicueta, Ramires, Matic, Oscar, Hazard, Willian and Drogba.

Manchester City: Hart, Kompany, Demichelis, Clichy, Zabaleta, Fernando, Fernandinho, Milner, Nasri, Silva and Aguero.

15:10. The big team news ahead of time, is that both teams will not be at full strength. City have Yaya Touré and new signing Wilfried Bony out on African Cup of Nations duty with the Ivory Coast, whilst Chelsea's star striker Diego Costa, who has scored 17 goals in all competitions so far this season, has been handed a three-match suspension after a deliberate stamp on Emre Can during midweek, which was initially unseen by referee Michael Oliver.

15:00. This is how it looks ahead of the match, at Stamford Bridge this afternoon. Following a nervy 1-0 (2-1 aggregate) win during midweek over Liverpool, can Mourinho's men carry on in the same vein against their biggest title contenders?

14:50. STAT: In their last 15 meetings, the two sides have conjured up 35 goals during that time against one another. There has only been one 0-0 draw in that time, also.

14:40. Both sides will feel they have a point to prove against their title rivals today, and you will be expected an intriguing match from start to finish! Neither club managed to beat lower opposition in their respective FA Cup ties this time last weekend, so both will be hoping to bounce back with arguably one of the most important matches in their season so far. Chelsea managed to throw away a two-goal lead against Bradford, whilst Middlesbrough beat Pellegrini's men 2-0 at The Ethiad.

Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be taking the live coverage of the top-of-the-table clash between Chelsea and Manchester City, at Stamford Bridge this evening. Kick-off, is scheduled for a 5.30pm start.