Score Match Arsenal - Aston Villa and EPL Scores 2015 (5-0)

15:21. Full Time: Arsenal 5-0 Aston Villa

92' Lovely finish! The full back, from 25 yards, picks his spot, and coolly passes the ball expertly into the bottom left hand corner of Villa's goal. Fantastic goal from the youngster

92' GOALLL!!! Bellerin makes it 5-0!

90' Three minutes to be added at the end of the game.

86' Close! A chipped cross into the edge of the six yard box from Mertesacker is met by Akpom, but the youngster's subsequent header is comfortably gathered by Guzan

83' Cazorla rifles ball low and hard across the six yard box, however no one in a red shirt is on hand to tap the ball into the empty net.

77' Arsenal substitution: Ramsey is replaced by Flamini

74' Seems strange to say, but how did Guzan not save that penalty? The American goalkeeper opts to stand his ground in the centre of the goal, but despite Cazorla opting to go down the middle with his penalty, Guzan is unable to stop it, and the ball squirms through the hands of the Villa number 1.

74' GOAL! Cazorla converts to make it 4-0!

73' Penalty! Aston Villa's day goes from bad to worse as Guzan drags down Akpom inside the penalty area.

70' Arsenal substitutions: Akpom and Rosicky replace Giroud and Walcott

69' Off the crossbar! Giroud rises highest from a Cazorla set piece to head the ball off the top of Guzan's woodwork.

68' Yellow card: Gil (Aston Villa)

67' It's been nearly ten hours since Aston Villa last scored a Premier League goal.

66' Aston Villa substitutions: Cleverly and Weimann are replaced by Sinclair and Agbonlahor

63' Great moment for the England international! After a quick counter attack, Cazorla feeds the ball through to Walcott on the left hand side of the penalty area, who, after cutting infield, curls the ball into the bottom right corner. Great finish.

63' GOALLL! Walcott gives Arsenal a three goal lead!

62' Arsenal have been very comfortable since the second goal, due to the fact that Villa have been rather toothless in the final third.

56' Lovely finish from Ozil! The ball is played through by Giroud to the German international on the left hand side of the penalty area. After taking a touch, Ozil strikes the ball low and hard across Guzan and into the bottom right corner of the net.

56' GOALLLLLL!!!!! Ozil makes it 2-0!!

51' Villa have started the second half brightly, and are pushing forward with much more conviction than previously.

46' Chance! Weimann flicks the ball into the path of Benteke inside the penalty area, however his subsequent effort on goal flies just wide of the post.

14:32. We're underway for the second half!

14:31. The teams are emerging from the tunnel for the second half.

14:16. Half Time: Arsenal 1-0 Aston Villa

45' There's one minute to be added on at the end of the first half.

41' Chance! Weimann latches onto a Hutton cross, however he fails to get a telling connection on the ball, and it is easily palmed clear by Ospina.

35' Ramsey rifles an effort on goal from just outside the penalty area, which is palmed well clear of danger by Guzan.

33' Gil looks like he can give Aston Villa a new dimension to their attack. The 22 year old is attempting to find pockets of space between the midfield and defence of Arsenal, and is having a degree of joy when he does.

26' Off the post! Wonderful play from Cazorla! The former Malaga man bursts through the heart of the Villa midfield before unleashing a venomous left footed strike from 20 yards, which cannons off the post.

23' After a good spell of controlled possession in the middle of the field for Aston Villa, the ball finds its way out to Hutton, who curls the ball straight into the hands of Ospina. That move sums up Aston Villa's season.

18' Close! Arsenal play a corner short to Walcott, who is able to chip the ball to Koscielny at the back post. The centre back's header back across goal is an inviting one, but Clark is able to head the ball clear before Mertesacker can get his head to it.

15' Lambert's men have began to push forward in the aftermath of Giroud's goal, however they have yet to really threaten.

10' The Villa defence look very nervy today, Giroud running through on goal without any challenge is simply inexcusable.

8' A simple header forward by Ozil on the half way line plays Giroud clean through on goal. The French international composes himself, before dinking the ball over the beautifully over the onrushing Guzan.

8' GOALLLLL!!!!! Giroud gives Arsenal the lead!

6' Good effort! After some neat interplay on the left flank, Monreal lays the ball off to Ramsey, who subsequently rifles the ball goalward. The ball however, curls just wide of the near left post.

3' Delph tries his luck from 25 yards out, but his shot rolls harmlessly wide of the post.

13:30. Kick off!

13:26. The teams are emerging from the tunnel!

13:13. Aston Villa subs: Given, Baker, Bacuna, Sinclair, Agbonlahor, Westwood, Cissokho.

13:12. Aston Villa starting XI: Guzan; Hutton, Okore, Clark, Richardson; Sanchez, Delph; Cleverley, Weimann, Gil; Benteke.

13:12. Arsenal subs: Szczesny, Gibbs, Gabriel, Chambers, Flamini, Rosicky, Akpom.

13:11. Arsenal starting XI: Ospina; Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal; Coquelin, Ramsey; Walcott, Cazorla, Ozil; Giroud.

12:21. Scott Sinclair has revealed a desire to prove himself at Aston Villa, after a number of years in limbo at Manchester City:

“It defines you as a person how much you want to play football and that’s why I’m here now."

“I want to show everyone it’s not just about the money and the contract when I went to City. It is important for me to get back out there and show why Man City bought me.”

12:16. Speaking to the press about recent loan signing, Scott Sinclair, Aston Villa manager, Paul Lambert, issued a challenge to the 25 year old:

"The boy is in the public eye; he's a big celebrity himself. He's got great potential. He's desperate to do well."

"We've had a discussion. He's 25 and he's at the stage where he's got to be playing."

12:14. Wenger, also stated that he believes Aston Villa can be a serious offensive threat to the Gunners at the Emirates:

"There is a distortion between the quality Villa have going forward."

"When you look at the names they have on their team sheet, they have Benteke, Agbonlahor and Weimann, who can all score goals."

"They suffered a lot from Agbonlahor's injury after Benteke was out for a long time but, when everybody's there, it is a team who look quite dangerous going forward."

12:11. Ahead today's game, Arsene Wenger stated that, despite being well off the pace set by Chelsea at the top of the Premier League, the club's goal for the season is still to challenge for the league title:

"It is our target, but we have to be realistic."

"What we want is to win every game we can, but at the moment we are 14 points behind Chelsea, they need to lose five games, and they have lost only two until now."

"What we want to do is focus on our performances and show that we can produce consistent results. After, where we will finish, it is difficult to say."

12:09. Lambert will be without the services of Ron Vlaar, Philippe Senderos, Gabriel Agbonlahor and Joe Cole.

12:08. Aston Villa's new boys, Scott Sinclair and Carlos Gil could both be in line to start for the midlands outfit today.

12:05. Jack Whilshere, Danny Welbeck and Mikel Arteta all remained sidelined for the Gunners, while Alexis Sanchez could be set to be rest after suffering a minor hamstring injury during the week.

12:03. Arsenal's new signing, Gabriel Paulista, is available to make his debut for the club today, after completing his £11m move from Villarreal earlier in the week.

12:02. Highest scoring game: Aston Villa 5-4 Arsenal, 1961/62 season.

12:00. Aston Villa's biggest victory: 5-1, 1978/79 season.

12:00. Arsenal's biggest victory: 7-1, 1935/36 season.

11:57. Arsenal and Aston Villa have met in North London a total of 88 times in all competitions. The Gunners currently have a win percentage of 52.27% in this fixture, averaging 1.72 goals per game.

11:55. Arsenal's last six games: DWWLWW

11:54. Arsene Wenger's men, on the other hand have enjoyed an impressive end to January, and after comfortably seeing of Brighton in the FA Cup, they are looking to make it three wins in a row today.

11:53. Aston Villa's last six games: DLDDLL

11:50. Aston Villa are currently sitting precariously close to the bottom three, and are just three points clear of Hull City. Lambert's men are also currently the lowest scoring team in the league, averaging a measly 0.5 goals in their 22 Premier League games this season.

11:32. The last time these two sides met, Arsenal ran out 3-0 winnersm courtesy of goals from Ozil and Welbeck, as well as an unfortunate own goal from Cissokho:

11:30. Hello, I'm Jack Gallagher, and welcome to VAVEL's live coverage of today's meeting between Arsenal and Aston Villa.