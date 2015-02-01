Chelsea 1-1 Manchester City: Five thoughts

It was built up as the biggest game of the league season, a heavyweight clash that could have a significant bearing on the destination of this year's Premier League title. The match itself was reportedly broadcasted to an audience of 650 million from over 175 different countries around the world; and despite the hype, the match lived up to its billing.

An enthralling 1-1 draw with first-half goals from Loic Remy and David Silva respectively saw The Blues maintain their five-point lead at the top of the table.

Here are 5 thoughts from a Manchester City perspective, from yesterday's result:

1. Jesus Navas is still a valuable asset to City

Jesus Navas has come in for a lot of criticism this season with some below par performances that have seen the Spaniard get into fantastic crossing positions time and time again only to be let down by his final delivery. On Saturday evening however, the winger put in a terrific performance that saw him give fellow Spaniard Azpilicueta a torrid time down Chelsea's left-hand side. It was Navas's cross that played a big part in City's goal on the stroke of half-time. Navas beat his man down the right and put in a excellent ball to caused an uncharacteristic mistake from Thibaut Courtois which lead to David Silva poking in a Aguero volley that was heading wide of the mark.

Throughout the second-half, City kept getting the ball to Navas and rightly so as the Spaniard had his countryman beaten for pace and agility over the short distance on the flank. Despite the many positives from Navas' performance, his set-piece deliveries were inconsistent in the late stages of the game, as Pellegrini's men were eager for a late winner. With that being said, Navas showed exactly what he brings to the table; genuine width and pace down the flank. A return to form from the Spaniard would prove to be very timely for Pellegrini's side with La Liga giants Barcelona at the Etihad on the horizon in a few weeks' time.



2. Gael Clichy - City's unsung hero

Left-back has been considered a weak point in City's defence for quite a few seasons now, however this season Gael Clichy has come into his own and has put in some assured performances of late. The experienced Frenchman has quietly gone about his job and made the left-back starting place his own. Clichy had suffered a dip in form ever since the FA Cup Final of 2013 where he had a unpleasant time up against Calum McManaman, his form was in different in the 2013-2014 campaign as a result. Since then though, Clichy has come into the side, put in some solid defensive displays; the highlight being November's 1-0 Manchester Derby victory over United.

Yesterday, the Frenchman had a good game up against Chelsea's Willian, pushing back the Brazilian winger into his own half. City got the ball down the left hand side many times to Clichy. While his final ball was not always the best, he often offered the visitors an option to stretch the game down either wing. Gael will of course have to keep up his good form, but his current competitor Kolarov is not getting a look in at this moment in time.

3. The midfield pairing of Fernandinho and Fernando just doesn't work

City may have dominated the midfield at Stamford Bridge especially in the second-half. A large part of that was down to a oustanding performance from Fernandinho who not only put in some superb challenges to win back the ball for Citybut he then distrubuted it well. The same however can not be said for his Brazilian counterpart Fernando, who was sloppy in possession and had yet another unconvincing display in the heart of The Citzen's midfield.

Fernando was eventually withdrawn in place of Frank Lampard thirteen minutes from time, after picking up a yellow card for a sloppy foul that lead to Chelsea having a promising set-piece opportunity in the 73rd minute. The City engine room just hasn't looked as good without Touré alongside Fernandinho - of course it is Fernando's first season in England and he is still adapting to the rigours of the league itself but he will need to step it up soon because the Premier League is a unforgiving league.



4. Sergio Aguero's lack of goals since his return shouldn't be a point of concern just yet



Sergio Aguero was in the form of his life going into the busy festive period with 19 goals to his name in all competitions 14 in the premier league he was top scorer at the time. Everything seemed to be going perfectly for City & their diminutive Argentine striker however a injury early in the home game against Everton saw the Argentine striker ruled out for six weeks. Since his return however Aguero has failed to score in any of the games he's played and has looked rather rusty.

He spurned a great opportunity in the first-half hesitating and shooting straight at Courtois; many suggested that Aguero before his injury problems would have dispatched the chance confidently into the top corner. It must be noted that Aguero is still searching for full match fitness and that is going to take a little longer before he gets back to the rich vein of form he showed before his injury.

With Barcelona coming up later this month the defending champions will hope it isn't too long before their star striker gets back to his devastating best. Hull City at home next week looks to be just the perfect chance for Aguero to get his confidence and form back.

5. City should not look back in anger



Manchester City will look back at this game with quite a bit of regret after failing to capitalize on their second-half dominance which could've seen them grab a second or even third goal to close the gap to two points instead of the five point deficit they face now. City were clearly the better team especially in the second 45 minutes; keeping Eden Hazard and Chelsea's other attacking threats quiet throughout.

STAT: The league leaders failed to take a single shot on target after Remy's effort opened the scoring before half-time.



With fifteen games still to play and Yaya Touré, Wilfried Bony and Samir Nasri still to come back into the team, there are many positives going forward one of those also being The Citzen's performance against the league leaders who were made to look second best for large parts. A five point deficit with a lot of matches left to claw that back will not faze Pellegrini's men one bit, especially considering how they managed to overturn a bigger deficit with just eight points in early November by early December.

Coming back to win the league despite not being favourites is not something new to Manchester City - they've proved in two of the last three seasons that they have the stomach and desire for a title fight right until the final game.