Tim Cahill leaves the New York Red Bulls

New York Red Bulls have announced that Australian captain Tim Cahill has left the club by mutual consent. The attacking midfielder joined the New York outfit in the summer of 2012 after spending 8 years at Premier League Everton.

Red Bulls sporting director Ali Curtis told the club website. "This decision was not made lightly, and it is the result of many conversations between our staff, Tim, and his agent,

"After much deliberation, we have agreed that this decision is best for all involved. We thank Tim for his service to the organization.

"He positively impacted the growth of the beautiful game in the United States, MLS and for the Red Bulls."

Cahill scored 18 goals for the Red Bulls and 2013 the Australian was named in the MLS All Star side, and only last week the 35-year-old captained Australia to their first AFC Asian Cup title.

