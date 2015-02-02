Arsenal 5-0 Aston Villa: Five Thoughts

Arsene Wenger's men steamrolled past a struggling Aston Villa side in an emphatic 5-0 thrashing on Sunday afternoon in the Premier League, to record their third straight league victory, as well as ensuring that they start the month of February in style.

STAT: Arsenal are yet to lose a competitive match in 2015, and have won ten out of their last thirteen games in all competitions.

FIVE THOUGHTS:

1. Mesut Ozil has come back stronger, and more determined

Following his three month injury lay-off, many critics had suggested that Mesut Ozil was already a "flop" at Arsenal, and was not adapted to their style of play. These claims, have been effectively silenced for the time being after a run of promising performances by the German creative midfielder, who has scored two goals and created an assist in his last two fixtures; against Brighton (FA Cup) and Aston Villa respectively.

With the £30million signing of Alexis Sanchez last summer, it has boosted the team morale, and obviously encouraged Mesut to prove his doubters wrong, as to exactly why he is the club's record signing. His attacking positioning, vision and ability to find a team-mate with a cute flick or outside-of-the-boot pass at any given moment in a game means he's unpredictable for defenders to work out.

2. Hector Bellerin is developing into a great young player already

The 19-year-old Spaniard will not have expected to play as many games than he has already this season, and he has been progressively improving in every match. 10 matches under his belt so far this campaign, for a youth player who has been promoted as a result of his development in the ranks; as well as Arsenal's defensive shortcomings due to injuries, suspensions and the like.

He was thrown into the deep end with games against Borussia Dortmund and Stoke City (both away) before the end of 2014, but has shown defensive maturity and disclipine against the likes of Newcastle, Stoke, Manchester City and now Aston Villa - where he scored his first senior goal for the club with a hit on the edge of the area that bounced in off the post. Still a teenager, has a lot of potential to fulfil in the future, and looks the part for Arsenal along with Chambers and Akpom in the first-team!

3. David Ospina enjoying decent run of form; good enough to challenge Szczesny for number 1 spot?

The Colombian goalkeeper joined the side last summer after a good World Cup in Brazil, but had barely had a look in with opportunities to prove himself due to injuries and Szczesny being preferred as the first-choice 'keeper at the club. However, Szczesny has endured a tough time of his own in the past few months, culminating with rumours circulating that he was smoking in the showers following their disappointing 2-0 away defeat against Southampton; where he virtually gifted The Saints both goals with catastrophical errors.

Wenger decided to give Ospina his chance in the first-team, and he has taken it well. Particularly convincing when called upon, the 26-year-old has kept four clean sheets since the turn of the year, and if he keeps up this impressive form, will no doubt overtake the Polish stopper as the number one goalkeeper.

4. Cazorla going from strength to strength

Many people would not have expected Santi to get much better, performance-wise, but he continues to wow supporters week-in, week out! He scored a penalty and grabbed two assists to his name, in another impressive display from the majestic Spaniard who is gradually becoming one of the team's most important players. Very soon, Wenger is going to have an attacking dilemma on his hands, he can only field so many attack-minded stars; but Cazorla is always one of them!

5. No time for complacency - tough month of fixtures ahead

With all of the positives and good displays for the fans to enjoy at The Emirates, it must be said that a reality check is in order. They have been impressive in the past month or so, but inconsistent otherwise and could be in the title race if it was not for their topsy-turvy form from the start of the 2014-15 campaign. In the month ahead, they have an eagerly-anticipated North London derby away from home against local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, which always promises to be one of the biggest games of the season. They host Middlesbrough in the next round of the FA Cup; the Championship outfit that surprisingly beat defending champions Manchester City 2-0 to progress through to the fifth round of the tournament, whilst they are up against AS Monaco in the Last 16 of the UEFA Champions League.

All in all, important games coming thick and fast for The Arsenal. Will they be able to cope?