OFFICIAL: Chelsea sign Juan Cuadrado

Chelsea have signed Fiorentina winger Juan Cuadrado for an undisclosed fee.

The 26-year-old has signed a 4-year-deal with the fee believed to be around £26.8m for the Colombia.

Cuadrado has been linked to the Blues for the past few days and as the deadline approached the signing was confirmed.

The big-money move comes just hours after Andre Schurrle's move to Wolfsburg was confirmed.

Cuadrado said: "I am very happy and thankful for this opportunity I’ve been given. This is a great club and honestly it is like a dream to join the Chelsea family and to know that the manager believes in me. I’m happy."

Fellow title challenges Manchester City signed Swansea striker Wilfried Bony for big money earlier this month and Chelsea have responded with a signing of themselves.

The World Cup star's fee took the spending for this month's transfer window over £100 million.

Cuadrado posted a goodbye message to the Fiorentina fans who he has entertained for the past three years.

The added pace and quality on the wing shows just how determined Joe Mourinho is to conquer not only England but Europe as well.

Cuadrado joins an attacking line-up of Eden Hazard, Diego Costa and Oscar, making Chelsea one of the most fearsome teams in Europe.

He will be available to play for the Blues against Aston Villa in the Premier League next weekend and is expected to begin training tomorrow.

The winger has scored 4 and assisted 4 this season for Fiorentina in 17 appearances and has the build to compete in the Premier League.