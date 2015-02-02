Cuadrado: "It's a dream to join the Chelsea family"

Chelsea's new signing, exciting Colombian winger Juan Cuadrado, has publicly stated to his new supporters and club that he is happy and proud to join the family at Stamford Bridge.

He tweeted a picture of him at Stamford Bridge before their 1-1 draw with defending Premier League champions Manchester City on Saturday afternoon, with the caption: "Hello from The Bridge".

After a long, eagerly-anticipated wait, Cuadrado was announced as an official Chelsea player shortly after 5.30pm GMT this evening. His release clause was quoted at being in excess of £26million pounds; of which Chelsea activated almost a week ago as they opened talks with Serie A club Fiorentina over his signature. As part of the deal, Egyptian winger Mohamed Salah has joined Fiorentina on a loan deal.

This comes just shortly after Andre Schurrle's move back to the Bundesliga was confirmed; after a lack of first-team football left the 24-year-old German forward unhappy at the club - Wolfsburg stepped in and splashed £27million pounds on him - almost £10million pounds profit for The Blues after they signed him from Bayer Leverkusen in July of 2013.

Cuadrado had this to say (words being translated), at his public unveiling on ChelseaTV: "First of all, I'm very thankful and happy for this opportunity that I've been given. This is a great club, honestly it's like a dream to join this Chelsea family and to know that the manager believes in me; I'm happy. The best part about this dream, is that I am going to be a part of such a big club. For me, that's a huge motivation for me to perform well. I'm a quick and positive player and I hope to show that on the field of play, and help all of my team-mates.

It's really going to be brilliant to work with one of the best coaches anywhere in the world. I'm very proud to be playing for him, I think he is going to help me grow into a better player. We are a big club, so winning important things - playing for this team, of course I think the league championship is the most important (thing). As for everything else, Chelsea have big players, so we want to win big things. Best wishes to the Chelsea fans, I hope to perform for them in the best possible way; we can achieve a lot of things together."

Although he has not reached the heights of his World Cup displays last year in Brazil, his Serie A 2014-15 stats are as follows: