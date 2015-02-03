New deals set for Chuba Akpom and Francis Coquelin

Although it was a quiet deadline day for Arsene Wenger at the Emirates it would be fair to say that many fans would be happy with the business they have done so far this season.

Arrivals at the club include David Ospina, Mathieu Debuchy, Alexis Sanchez and Danny Welbeck. These have all impressed and have been added to with the signings of young Polish midfielder Krystian Bielik and Brazilian defender Gabriel, signing from Villarreal for £11.2 million, in this Winter transfer window.

There is cause for some optimism coming out of this season's Winter transfer window, which has not always been the case, and it is being reported that two contract renewals are also set to be announced in the coming days.

Francis Coquelin:

The 23-year-old hard tackling midfielder was called back from his loan spell from Charlton and has put in some very impressive performances, most notably his display in the 2-0 win against Manchester City at the Etihad where he nullified the threat posed by David Silva.

It is imperative that Coquelin is rewarded for his recent displays with a new deal as soon as possible. When Wenger was asked about Coquelin's Arsenal future he confidently replied that the deal is "99% complete". Positive words for Arsenal fans, who have really taken to the French holding midfielder. The contract that has been reported suggests that a four year deal would be on the table with his wage rising to around £40,000 a week.

Arsenal received a late bid from Napoli on Deadline Day but as expected any interest was quickly rejected and rightfully so.

Chuba Akpom:

It has also been reported that young highly rated striker Chuba Akpom is very close to signing a four-and-a-half year deal at the club. It says a lot that, with the exit of Lukas Podolski, Joel Campbell and Yaya Sanogo, Akpom still remains at the club. The 19-year-old England striker had rejected offers from FC Twente, Feyenoord and Borussia Dortmund for his services; deciding instead to fight for his place.

It was reported that Akpom was thinking about his Arsenal future as he was seeking assurances of Wenger's immediate plans for him. With only Olivier Giroud and Danny Welbeck the only other recognised strikers remaining at the club, it is safe to say that Akpom has a big future in the red and white of Arsenal and Wenger wants to give him a chance in the first team.

Akpom has made two substitute appearances in the last Arsenal games, playing well when introduced against Brighton late on in the 3-2 FA Cup triumph and even better when he came on in the 5-0 win at home to Aston Villa on Sunday; Akpom made the penalty which Santi Cazorla converted for Arsenal's fourth.

This would be an important step in tying down two players who could be big first team assets in the next few seasons.