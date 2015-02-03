CONFIRMED: Aaron Lennon joins Everton on loan deal, option to buy

Everton completed a late deal on transfer deadline day last night, which saw Tottenham Hotspur's 27-year-old pacy English winger Aaron Lennon join The Toffees, who have struggled for consistent league form this season, on a six-month loan deal until the end of the current 2014-15 Premier League campaign.

He has won 21 senior caps for the Three Lions, and was linked with various clubs in the top flight after being virtually frozen out of the first-team frame at Spurs; West Brom and Stoke were amongst other sides interested, but he turned both down in order to join Roberto Martinez' men.

He told evertonfc.com, the following: "I'm delighted. It's obviously been a tough start to the year for me, but I was over the moon when I got the call. It was a hectic day yesterday and it was a busy weekend, too. I was speaking to a lot of clubs, a lot of managers, but this was the one I wanted. Finally, when I got the call from Everton, there wasn't really a choice, I just couldn't wait to get up here and I'm glad it was all sorted.

I've always liked the club, the way the manager (Martinez) has got the team playing and the squad that they have - it was the most attractive to me and it was an easy decision for me."

Martinez hinted, that Lennon could make his debut in their Merseyside derby clash against Liverpool at Goodison Park on Saturday: "We need to see where he is physically and his match fitness but he has been involved in 17 games in half of a season which is a good return. He is a player that will look forward to these games and, from our point of view, it's the perfect baptism at our club - to go into a Merseyside derby is a really interesting start; it's not going to faze him."

After pictures of his public unveiling went viral across social media, with reports suggesting that he was far from happy to be joining Everton, Lennon tweeted this afternoon in response: