Brendan Rodgers on Gerrard making 700 appearance "I'm not sure it will happen again"

Liverpool boss Brendan Rodgers believes Steven Gerrard's upcoming landmark of 700 appearances for Liverpool is an 'incredible achievement' that may prove difficult to be matched by any player in the future.

Gerrard was rested in Liverpool’s 2-0 win over West Ham at Anfield on Saturday as a precaution due to the reoccurring hamstring problems the 34-year old suffers from

"It's an incredible achievement and I'm not sure it will happen again," Rodgers added. "It will take some achievement by any player to do that again.

"His life and journey here have been remarkable and you see how committed and focused he still is. It is absolutely incredible and there are more appearances to come."

Zinedine Zidane spoke about Gerrard in 2009: "Is he the best in the world? He might not get the attention of Messi and Ronaldo but yes, I think he just might be. He has great passing ability, can tackle and scores goals, but most importantly he gives the players around him confidence and belief. You can't learn that – players like him are just born with that presence."

Gerrard’s first appearance came against Blackburn Rovers in 1998. He made it 100 appearances three years later against Boavista in the UEFA Cup. Then, two years later his 200th appearance came against Charlton Athletic in 2003. His 300th came in '05 against Aston Villa, 400th against Arsenal in '07, 500th in 09 against Blackburn, Gerrard’s 600th appearance came in 2012 before making his 650th appearance against Stoke City at the start of 2014. He is set to leave Merseyside for LA Galaxy at the end of the season.