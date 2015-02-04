Score match Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool

22:10. Well, that's all for now. Tonight's FA Cup Fourth Round replay ended Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool after a 0-0 draw in the first meeting. Raheem Sterling and Phil Coutinho's strikes in the 86th minute and the 91st minute saw them reverse the one-goal lead that Eidur Gudjohnsen handed the Trotters the lead from the spot, but Neil Danns red card had a huge part to play. Wanderers had too much to deal with an increased workload, and that's Lennon's first loss at the Macron Stadium since arriving (W5, D3). Thank you for joining VAVEL UK and our LIVE match commentary, brought to you by Charlie Malam. Join us on Saturday for our LIVE match coverage of Everton - Liverpool, at 5:30pm!

22:05. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers on BBC One: "It was always going to be a tough game. Neil Lennon's done a brilliant job at Bolton. Going 1-0 behind away from home put us on the back foot. I think you can see on the replay it was nowhere near a penalty. We must have hit the bar about five or six times but eventually the quality came through. You have to keep your patience and keep the width in the game, especially against 10 men. It was a great pass by Emre Can for the first goal and a great finish, and a wonderful finish for the second goal [from Philippe Coutinho]. This is a competition we want to do well in and thankfully we're into the next round against Crystal Palace."

22:03. So, the Reds one step closer to an elusive trophy. Steven Gerrard's 35th birthday falls on the final of this year's competition, and it'd be a great way to sign off his Liverpool career, but Palace away represents a difficult encounter in the next round. Brendan Rodgers' opinions on tonight's victory with you any moment.

22:00. Liverpool forward Raheem Sterling on BBC One: "We had a few chances to put the game away but we didn't take it. It was a great team effort to stick in the game and get the win in the end. When we went 1-0 down and hit the post three times it didn't look like our day but we got there in the end. Philippe Coutinho has the magic to turn the game on its head and we saw that again."

21:56. Liverpool have reached the FA Cup fifth round in successive seasons for the first time since 1995 and 1996. Can they go on and win the competition? Tweet your opinion to @VAVELLiverpool.

21:53. Story of the game then, that Liverpool stick it out and grind out a victory despite so many wasted chances. It seemed they'd be left frustrated after hitting the woodwork three times and Andy Lonergan's goalkeeping heroics, but Sterling's fine finish from Can's through ball and Coutinho's blinding strike from the edge of the box saw the Reds overturn it late on to win 2-1 after Neil Danns was sent off for a second yellow, leaving Neil Lennon's side down to 10 men.

21:48. So, late goals from Raheem Sterling and Philippe Coutinho save the Reds after Eidur Gudjohnsen's penalty before the hour mark. The Icelandic forward, could, and should, have doubled their lead - but wasted a fine opportunity and as a result, the Trotters are out of the 2014-15 FA Cup.

21:45. What a finish to this game. It's Liverpool who progress to the FA Cup Fifth Round to play away at Crystal Palace, but they'll need to buck up their ideas if they want to reach the Quarter Finals. Steven Gerrard's 700th appearance is as dramatic as any other, but he'd probably have it no other way. That's a massive win for the Premier League giants.

It is now.. FT: Bolton Wanderers 1-2 Liverpool.

90+5' Final chance for Lennon's side, as Moxey sends a 35-yard free-kick towards the box. Dervite climbs above the rest to win the header, but Trotter can't get to it before Skrtel. Is it all over?

90+4' Feeney runs the ball out of touch as Bolton look to change how this is ending. Only a minute left of this now, as the travelling supporters belt out an impassioned rendition of You'll Never Walk Alone from the away end.

90+3' Quite a late turnaround here, and what fine goals they have been. The Reds have deserved both of them, but Neil Lennon clearly feels hard done by on the touchline. He doesn't look happy, but then, who would be after you've just seen your side give up a one-goal lead after a needless sending off to one of your defenders?

90+2' The Reds really piling on relentless pressure here, as Coutinho picks it up from henderson. He cuts inside onto his right and fires a looping effort, up and over Lonergan, towards the top corner and off of the underside of the bar into the net. What a goal. 2-1 to the Premier League side now.

90+1' GOAL! Coutinho finds the back of the net with a sensational strike, 2-1.

90+1' Five minutes added on, as the travelling Kop roar Liverpool on to a late encore. Gerrard tries a powerful effort from the edge of the box, but it's blocked. You thought that was the moment..

90' Henderson and Borini exchange backheels, but Vela clears for a corner. Henderson delivers it from the right side, but again Mills heads away from danger.

89' Liverpool surging forward, as Moreno cuts a pass back to Sturridge but his shot is blocked. Gerrard plays it out to the flank for Henderson, who plays it back to the skipper. He crosses towards Borini, but his flick towards the back post is easily saved. Still 1-1 as we approach stoppage time at Macron Stadium.

88' A bombardment of pressure from the visitors to be expected now. What an excellent goal that was though, and it's well deserved. They've been the better team throughout arguably the full game, but struggled in the final third. That's a fine example of what they can do though, and they'll be looking to avoid extra-time with the Merseyside Derby coming up on Saturday afternoon.

87' Great ball from Can to loop it over the defence and into the path of 20-year-old Raheem Sterling who volleys into the bottom corner with his right foot. Great goal. It's been coming. Now, can they find a winner?

86' GOAL! There it is! Liverpool level, 1-1.

85' The Reds have yet to get past Bolton in 180 minutes, and they've hit the woodwork three times alone this evening - all of which were fantastic efforts. There's surely one more big chance left, as Mills tries to take the ball into the corner flag.

84' Woodwork AGAIN! Can fires a rasping effort from 25-yards with his left foot, which Lonergan fingertips onto the crossbar. From the corner, Gerrard's cross is headed clear before Borini commits an amateur foul on Gudjohnsen to take off the pressure.

83' To compile to the misery of Liverpool fans, Iago Aspas has just scored for Sevilla at Real Madrid. The Spaniards, who helped knock the Reds out of the Champions League, lead 2-1.

82' This is awfully similar to the Reds' last mid-week game, when they lost 1-0 to Chelsea despite having plenty of good opportunities. Not long left for them to get back in this, so they'll need to be quick.

80' How have Liverpool not scored here? They've come ever so close, having numerous blocked shots go close, in addition to having hit the post at both ends of the pitch. Borini works hard to win the ball on the edge of the box and Henderson fires a rasping snapshot towards goal, but he cuts across it and it just goes wide. Meanwhile, Borini is down with an injury.

79' Sturridge controls a long ball well, and directs it into the path of Can, but he can't make it before a Bolton man does. In the same attack, Sturridge, Borini and Sterling all have shots blocked from close-range before Lonergan punches clear Coutinho's cross. The Brazilian tries another effort, winning another corner from Moxey, but his second corner is also headed away.

78' Henderson tracks back to prevent Mills going through on goal, before taking it to the corner flag and winning a throw-in out of the Liverpool midfielder. Time's running out in the quest for a final trophy before Steven Gerrard leaves the club.

77' Penalty decision from Roger East separating the two sides, despite Neil Lennon's men being outnumbered after Neil Danns' red card. The Reds desperately searching for an equaliser, but they just can't find a breakthrough as Gerrard's through ball is headed clear.

76' Gerrard runs the ball into a blind alley and on the counter, Feeney's low cross almost finds Mills inside the area. Bolton working hard to keep this lead now.

76' Liverpool hit the post again! From the corner, Wheater clears to Henderson on the edge. The vice-captain tees himself up, sends a fierce volley goalwards and the defender heads it off of his own post. Agonisingly close.

75' Sterling almost feeds Sturridge through on goal from an angle, but his first touch is telling and it drifts out of his control. The Reds keep the ball, and Can shoots - it deflects off of Ream and goalwards, but ends up wide.

74' Just over quarter of an hour remaining for the Premier League giants to save their place in the FA Cup. Henderson finds Can, who plays it forward Sturridge but he's dispossessed. The Reds with 57% possession, but nothing to show for it against the 10-men Championship side here.

73' Maybe it wasn't perfect Gerrard territory after all. He lines it up, shoots on goal, but it flies well over. Wasted chance there.

72' Bolton sub: Clough off , Trotter on .

72' Plenty of white shirts camped in front of goal, but Sterling wins a free-kick just outside the area after Gudjohnsen hung out a leg. Perfect Gerrard territory.

72' Should be 2-0. Gudjohnsen spurns a good chance to double Bolton's lead as he heads straight at Mignolet from point-blank range after Feeney's pinpoint cross. The Reds really need a response here.

71' Final throw of the dice from Brendan Rodgers, with time ticking down - but Sturridge's arrival is a timely boost. That's immediately lifted the crowd and he has the presence on the pitch to change the outcome of this one. Can he?

70' Liverpool's third and final substitution: Allen off, Sturridge on.

68' Borini fires a dangerous cross across Lonergan's goal, but no-one is there to connect. The Reds retain possession, with Coutinho and Gerrard linking up well but Clough gets back to put it out for a corner. From Coutinho's delivery, Gerrard's stooping header from eight yards goes well wide.

67' Liverpool corner comes to nothing and Clough runs the length of the field and comes way too close to making it 2-0, cutting inside Can and firing a right-footed effort narrowly wide of Mignolet's post.

66' Red Card! Bolton defender Danns, who is Liverpool born and a Reds' supporter, is sent off for a second yellow. Definite caution that, as he scythes down Allen. The hosts down to 10 men, can Liverpool take advantage?

65' Substitution for Liverpool: Markovic off, Borini on

64' Markovic returns to the field of play after briefly going off. He looks to be okay initially, but he'll shortly be replaced - as he limps off.

63' Markovic down writhing in pain, as Coutinho is dispossessed but Gudjohnsen kindly puts it out of play with nothing happening in front of him. Looking back on that opening goal, it all came from nothing. A Mills cross and good play from Clough saw Slovakian centre-back Skrtel hang out a leg, asking for the 19-year-old to go to ground and he duly obliged.

61' Liverpool have just lost their composure and their handle on the game here, as Feeney's corner kick is met by Mills. Sakho picks it up and the Reds break with pace, but Sterling loses control and Danns thumps clear.

60' That's a massive goal just on the hour mark, as East puts Allen into his book with a yellow card. The Wanderers have a fantastic advantage now, but they're hungry for more goals.

59' GOAL! 1-0 Bolton! Gudjohnsen goes down the middle as Mignolet dives to his right, giving the Championship side the lead.

59' Skrtel catches Clough's right leg inside the box after the 19-year-old dropped his shoulder. That all came out of nowhere, but it's probably the right decision from East - no matter how minimal the contact.

58' Penalty to Bolton!

57' Corner for the visitors, and Coutinho sends an inswinging delivery from the right side but Skrtel's effort towards goal is weak.

56' That sub has seen Gerrard pushed further upfield, whilst Henderson drops in alongside Allen in the midfield two. Henderson scored his first goal for Liverpool against Wanderers in a 3-1 win in August 2011, can he produce the goods again here?

55' Yellow card for Wheater, with a late challenge through the back of Sterling. He's certainly let the 20-year-old know he's there this evening.

55' Substitution - Lallana off , Henderson on.

54' Promising counter for Liverpool, and Coutinho sends Sterling through on goal but at the first time of asking, his effort is blocked. When he tries another effort, Lonergan gets a strong hand to deny him.

53' Sterling finds himself in space down the right, but he's slow to decide on his next move and Wheater holds him up well. He tries to cross towards the near post, but there's no-one there to make anything of it.

52' Sterling almost finds Moreno with a through ball, but once again the final ball just isn't what was desired. Henderson is readying himself to enter the field imminently.

51' Meanwhile, in other Liverpool news, Kolo Toure has reached the African Cup of Nation final after his Ivory Coast side beat DR Congo 3-1 to progress to the final round of the competition.

50' Markovic does well to push forward and win a throw. From that, Coutinho finds Gerrard but his ball into the box is cut one on three opportunities before he's flagged offside as Coutinho directs it into his skipper's direction Once again, Sterling is limping after a strong tackle.

49' Skrtel gives away a clumsy foul, coming through the back of Mills and prompting the defender to dive to the floor. Moxey sens it into the box, but Gerrard heads away inside the six-yard box after Wheater wins the knock down. Fortunately, Gudjohnsen is offside and the pressure on the Reds' defence is relieved.

47' Mills flicks on Moxey's long throw, but Mignolet is adjudged to be impeded by Gudjohnsen as the keeper leaps over the defenders to punch clear. Free-kick.

46' Bolton lump it up high from the off, but their direct approach doesn't pay off as Sakho does well to chest down a long ball and launch a counter. That is, until Clough takes it away from Lallana and forces a throw.

46' Second-half underway thanks to Clough and Gudjohnsen, with both sides still searching for the advantage in this FA Cup Replay. No changes as of yet, but it may not be long until we see fresh faces - particularly from Brendan Rodgers and the visitors. Live action from the second 45 minutes of this game with you momentarily.

20:46. You can see Raheem Sterling's shot which rebounded off the post, here: http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/0/football/31140933

20:41. Story of the game so far, aside from Coutinho's excellence, is probably the performance of Roger East. He's made a few contentious decisions so far this evening, letting numerous fouls go without punishment.

20:38. Fairly even first-half so far and we're unsurprisingly goalless at the break. Sterling has come closes but the Reds have failed yet to take advantage of a number of promising opportunities. Coutinho has ran the show so far, and you suspect if they are to find a breakthrough - he'll have a role in any goal. Nothing of yet, but we're coming closer and closer to a first goal. 0-0 still though. Second-half action with you in a couple of minutes.

HT: Bolton Wanderers 0-0 Liverpool.

45+1' Liverpool play it around nicely in and outside the Bolton box, but Sterling can't slip Gerrard into space. After struggling to find an opening, Coutinho tries to bend a powerful shot into the bottom corner but it just flies wide of the right-hand side post.

45' Almost half-time at the Macron Stadium. The Reds lacking that offensive fluency that has made them tick over the last few games. The midfield in particular, with Gerrard and Allen, looking slow and lacklustre. Bolton meanwhile, have more than held their own despite Sterling crashing the woodwork. Will there be any half-time changes? Only one minute added on here.

44' Good goalkeeping from Mignolet to come off his line and punch a loose ball away from the path of Gudjohnsen after Feeney's cross-cum-shot deflected up and into the air. He's been solid so far tonight.

43' Strange decision from referee Roger East, as Dervite brings down Sterling going forward but nothing is given. The defender clipped the forward, and then on another attack, Coutinho feels the full force of a Dervite challenge but again nothing is given.

42' Game just slowing down now. Real FA Cup replay feeling about it as Sterling runs it out for a goalkick after Gerrard's ball over the top of the defence. The 20-year-old has come the closest of anyone to finding a goal in tonight's encounter but for now, we're still at 0-0.

40' Markovic loses out down the right, and Bolton launch an attack, but again they can't find their way through a stubborn Liverpool back-line. They manage to keep possession and do well to make their way forward, before Feeney's cross finds only Mingolet's grasp from the right.

39' Only a few minutes left of this opening 45 minutes at the Macron Stadium, as Allen concedes possession before Gudjohnsen outwits a number of red shirts. Clough surges forward, but his through ball to Mills is wayward and Skrtel recoverds it.

37' Frustrating game for Rodgers and the travelling 5,000 Liverpool supporters. Bolton just holding them out for all the brilliance of the Reds' individuals going forward. Moreno's cross once again dealt with, before Allen's through ball to Sterling is overhit and flies through a sea of bodies and out for a goal kick.

36' Mills opts for an effort after it dips invitingly for him, but Mignolet catches it untroubled. The centre-back is the club's joint top scorer with five goals, in case you didn't know - and the Wanderers captain is up-front tonight.

36' Dervite tries another shot, and it's a little bit closer than the last. It was meant to be a cross, but his 45-yard ball upfield finds only the roof of Mignolet's net.

35' Lallana tries a speculative shot from 30-yards, but Lonergan gathers it with little duress at his bottom right.

34' Absolutely sensational individual play from Coutinho, who is stopped at the last by Wheater. Terrific defending but the diminutive Brazilian is running the show for the Reds. Beat at least two or three men there, before just lacking at the final moment. Story of the evening so far.

33' Coutinho brought down by a poor Clough tackle inside the Bolton half. It's taken short, before Gerrard finds Can on the right flank. He cuts inside and returns it to the skipper and after a neat one-two with Coutinho, he finds Sterling inside the box but he can't quite reach it before Wheater - who wins a goal-kick via a deflected clearance.

32' Close! Sterling crashes the bar, after good build-up play. Moreno finds Lallana inside and he turns and finds Sterling eight yards from goal. After Dervite closes him down, he tries to curl one inside the near post but can only find the woodwork. Almost an opener, there.

31' Long ball out from the back by Sakho gets the Reds on the front foot. Across the other side, Can surges forward but after Liverpool try and work it across the box, Moreno's cross is hooked away by Vela and the danger is gone.

30' First card of the night for Danns, with a strong challenge on Allen. Quite a high foot on the Welsh midfielder, who nips in front of the Bolton man to win the ball.

28' Clough and Vela link-up in the final third, but the striker's ball to the 21-year-old midfielder is poor and runs out of play as Mills screams for it at the back stick. Wasted opportunity there.

26' Dorian Dervite the guilty party for that effort. Simply woeful shot. We're approaching the half-an-hour mark now with game still level. Danns loses the ball and Coutinho pushes forward, releases Sterling, who finds Moreno and he sprints with the ball into the area before Wheater outmuscles him and wins it back.

25' Gerrard does well in the centre to beat a white shirt, before forcing Moxey to head out for a corner from his long pass. He comes across the field to take, swings it in towards the area from the right-hand side but it drifts over everyone and out to a Bolton man for the counter. Fortunately, Allen's header denies the quick break and after they retain possession, a shot from a centre-back goes out for a throw-in. Yes, a throw-in.

23' Chance from a quickly taken Bolton free-kick, but Mignolet is quick to rush off his line and gather a loose ball. Feeney's cross was headed down by Wheater inside the box and it looked set for Gudjohnsen to lash it into the back of the net, but the Belgian stopper was first to it.

20' Fast-paced game at the Macron now as it begins to open up. End-to-end as both sides look to exploit the space both back threes are leaving down the flanks, but Mignolet or Lonergan are yet to really be challenged.

19' Feeney drifts a ball into the six-yard box, where Wheater rises and heads towards goal but Mignolet catches with little trouble.

18' Danns drives forward towards the by-line after Lallana brings him down just outside of the 18-yard box. Good opportunity here.

17' Coutinho brings the ball down in the Bolton half, majestically beats two opponents in Danns and Feeney, but his ball out wide is left lacking and it drifts out for a Lonergan goal-kick.

15' Liverpool full of pace, skill and invention on the counter - but it's Bolton's time to cause trouble. going forward Vela plays a one-two with Gudjohnsen before the ex-Chelsea man finds himself with the ball at his feet in space in the box, but he slices his effort well over the crossbar.

14' Another dangerous move from Liverpool, as Sterling has an opportunity denied by Lonergan. After being set up by Markovic, Sterling sized up Wheater, moved past him into space and cut a shot back across the face of goal but the goalkeeper gathered before Lallana could get to the rebound. Still 0-0.

13' Allen pressess well to win the ball for the Reds, but Sterling is too easily dispossessed on the halfway line. A cross from Feeney almost troubles the visiting defence, but Can chests it down ever so coolly before clearing. Well dealt with.

12' Coutinho and Sterling link up briefly, but lose the ball. After being forced back, Moreno cuts inside to Gerrard and he finds Coutinho who surges towards goal. With time and space, he opts for a 25-yard effort but drags it wide of the mark. Poor effort.

10' Still very little to separate the sides so far, although the visitors look the more lively going forward. Moreno tries to link up with Lallana, but the latter doesn't read the run of the Brazilian and gives away possession.

8' Sterling down on the ground receiving medical treatment. No-one near him when he went to the floor, but he's back up and limping. Worrisome for Rodgers, but replays show it could just have been a clip of the ankle from Feeney in the build-up to Gerrard's shot on goal.

7' Still goalless early on, but Gerrard comes close to an opening goal. After a dangerous counter, Lallana flicks it across into space for Gerrard and his low side-footed effort is comfortable enough for Lonergan at his near post.

5' Promising build-up for Liverpool as Coutinho finds Lallana out wide. He cuts a low ball into the box, but Sterling doesn't read it and it drifts through the defence and out for a goal-kick. Early warning signs that the Reds are clicking in the final third.

4' Spirited start from Lennon's side, but they're still yet to get a hold of the ball. Allen does well to dispossess a white shirt at the corner flag, and on the counter, Sterling loses the ball under a bit of contact.

3' "Steve Gerrard, Gerrard!" ringing around a half-full Macron Stadium as the travelling contingent pay homage to their skipper. Meanwhile, Sakho flies above Mills and crashes a header away from danger to show him he'll not be getting it easy tonight.

2' A bit of a nothing start so far. Not much interesting has happened so far, but Bolton are battling hard to press Liverpool into mistakes. For now at least, the 7-times winners keeping it well.

1' We're off! The men in red, Gerrard and Coutinho, get the action started, shooting from right to left. Stay right here for VAVEL UK's live commentary of tonight's FA Cup clash between Bolton Wanderers and Liverpool.

19:44. The players are on their way out of the tunnel and onto the pitch, led by Gerrard and Mills. We'll have kick-off from tonight's FA Cup Fourth Round Replay in Greater Manchester with you in a couple of minutes.

19:43. We are led to believe that Liverpool forward Mario Balotelli is fit and available, despite being left out of tonight's squad altogether. His long-term future looks clouded, but he'll be at Anfield until May at least. Can he prove his worth? It's admittedly unlikely now, but you can't rule it out.

19:41. The Reds have lost only one of last 12 games in all competitions and have suffered only two defeats in the last 18. Rodgers' men have kept four clean sheets in the last six games and since New Year's Day have conceded only three goals in their last seven games in all competitions. No-one wants another stalemate, but tonight's game is certainly going to be close.

19:38. Kick-off closing in at the Macron Stadium. We're in for an interesting cup tie tonight. Can Bolton upset the odds, or will Liverpool romp to the next round? An away game against Crystal Palace is the reward on offer for the victors. Let battle.. commence (in about seven minutes).

19:36. Back to the stats. The Reds have also lost seven finals, including in 2012, but only Tottenham, Manchester United and Arsenal have won more than them.

19:35. Liverpool have won the competition an impressive 7 times, the last of which came in 2006 courtesy of one man. lost seven more finals. He'll inevitably take today's headlines if he can score a goal or see his side through, just as he did in the previous round with two excellent goals against Wimbledon. I am, of course, talking about Steven Gerrard. The now 34-year-old single-handedly brought his side the glory in Cardiff against West Ham, pulling them back from the brink with a sensational late goal to draw 3-3 before the Reds won on penalties. How Rodgers and co. could do with winning it this year..

19:33. Did you know? Bolton were the first club to win the FA Cup in the first ever game at Wembley Stadium. They beat West Ham 2-0, and have won it a further three times (Manchester City 1-0 in 1926, Portsmouth 2-0 in 1929 and Manchester United 2-0 in 1958.) A long time since the last, but can they put themselves in a strong position to cause further upset tonight? Don't forget, Manchester United, Arsenal and West Ham are the other favourites to go on and win the competition - with Chelsea, Manchester City, Everton and Southampton amongst others, already out of the tournament.

19:30. Rodgers will be keen to ensure his side avoid an upset, but 19-year-old Zach Clough will be keen to carve his name into the cup's folklore tonight. In two professional games so far, he has three goals and the striker will be looking to continue that impressive record tonight but he'll come up against the burly figures of Martin Skrtel, Mamadou Sakho and Emre Can and be partnered by centre-back Matt Mills. Will Lennon's makeshift front-line pay off?

19:28. Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has also spoke to reporters, insisting his strong side is because he has intentions to progress: "We expect a tough game but it's a competition we want to do well in. Steven Gerrard had a precautionary rest at the weekend, he felt his hamstring but he is very important to us. Daniel Sturridge is not ready to start yet. It's very early on in his comeback and we've just got to manage that integration back into the team. He is very determined to make up for missing five months of the season but he's also realistic."

19:25. He continued: "Bradford [beating Chelsea] was an amazing result and we wanted to be part of that and thankfully we're still in the competition. I don't want to build Zach Clough up too much but we think he's a very talented young player and I've no hesitation playing him tonight."

19:23. Lennon told the cameras ahead of the game: "It's nice to have the big names back again and under the lights it's always a special occasion. We're playing Matt Mills up front. With Emile [Heskey] sitting in that warm [TV] studio, Max Clayton injured and Adam Le Fondre cup-tied, we're a little bit short and we need a bit of physicality up there. I remember Matt Elliott doing it for Leicester - Matt is Matt Mills' father-in-law so there's a bit of a connection there. We're hoping the ball will stick up there with him up front."

19:20. Just in! Bolton manager Neil Lennon says he is playing defender Matt Mills up front. There are three changes from the side which drew 2-2 with Wolves, with Gudjohnsen back in. Interesting tactics. Will they work? Tweet your game predictions to @VAVELLiverpool now.

19:18. Lennon feels that Vela, a 21-year-old midfielder is blossoming well since his arrival and the Ulsterman insists the youngster has shades of Reds captain Steven Gerrard about him: "He has been absolutely outstanding since I came in the door," he said. "He reminds me a lot of Gerrard, in the way he handles himself on the pitch. That slim, athletic build, he handles the ball well and gets round the pitch, he’s composed and can play a variety of positions."

19:15. A bit late, but better late than never. As expected, Zach Clough is rewarded a start for his goalscoring form whilst the memorable name of Eidur Gudjohnsen can be seen in the starting eleven. Josh Vela, whom Liverpool tried to sign for £1 million when he was a young lad at Bolton's academy, starts.

19:13. Bolton Wanderers Bench: Fitzsimons, McNaughton, Hall, Trotter, Threlkeld, Iliev, Walker.

19:11. Bolton Wanderers XI: Lonergan, Moxey, Mills (c), Ream, Feeney, Dervite, Danns, Gudjohnsen, Vela, Wheater, Clough.

19:10. Finally! Bolton's starting side is in.

19:08. Neil Lennon, Bolton boss, says it's great to have Sturridge back - but he'd prefer he wasn't available to play. "He will have been chomping at the bit because the injury came at a really bad time for him. So to see him back and scoring is great news for Liverpool and not so great for us!" Lennon joked. "He’s got goals in him and he’s been a big loss to Liverpool in terms of the volume he brings. As well as that, he’s got dynamic pace, fantastic ball control and he’s getting better. He’s nowhere near his peak yet. They are certainly more of a threat with him in the team."

19:05. Whilst we're on the topic of the Englishman, Sturridge made his debut in professional football eight years ago yesterday (3rd Feb) as a substitute for Manchester City at Reading. He spent the second half of the 2010-11 season at Bolton where he scored eight goals in 12 appearances (all in the league). He scored twice on this ground for Chelsea in a 5-1 win in October 2011.

19:03. Former Bolton forward Dean Holdsworth had his say shortly before the team announcements, suggesting that Sturridge should be starting. Is he right? "Liverpool are a fantastic football club and with Daniel Sturridge in the side they are even stronger and I'm sure Bolton will have done their preparation with or without him in the team. When we see the line-ups I'm sure the Liverpool fans will want to see him from the start and if he burns out, he burns out. He is a goal threat and they do need that."

18:59. Via James Pearce, of the Liverpool ECHO: "Lucas Leiva ruled out tonight with a minor thigh problem but he's expected to be fit for the Merseyside derby on Saturday."

18:57. Still waiting on that Bolton team news. Scare tactics from Neil Lennon? Probably not, but there's no harm in speculating. We'll have the Trotters' starting line-up as soon as it's released.

18:55. No risks from Rodgers, who opts for a strong side aside from his two failed summer signings. Raheem Sterling up-front with Phil Coutinho and Adam Lallana behind him, and the same strong back three that has seen them pick up three successive clean sheets in the Premier League.

18:52. No Dejan Lovren or Mario Balotelli for the Reds, as Lucas and Jordan Henderson are replaced by Joe Allen and Steven Gerrard in midfield. The former makes his 700th club appearance tonight, can he score the club's 700th FA Cup goal on the same night? We'll soon see.

18:49. Liverpool Bench: Ward, Johnson, Lambert, Henderson, Sturridge, Manquillo, Borini.

18:48. Bolton Wanderers Bench: Fitzsimons, McNaughton, Hall, Trotter, Threlkeld, Iliev, Walker.

18:47. Liverpool XI: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Allen, Gerrard, Moreno, Markovic, Lallana, Coutinho, Sterling.

18:46. Bolton Wanderers XI: Lonergan, Moxey, Mills (c), Ream, Feeney, Dervite, Danns, Gudjohnsen, Vela, Wheater, Clough.

18:45. The teams news is in...

18:44. We'll have tonight's team news with you in just a couple of moments, as both Bolton Wanderers and Liverpool announce their starting line-ups for tonight's game. Kick-off is in less than an hour, so stay tuned for more build-up and the upcoming team news.

18:41. More stats! The last three times Liverpool have reached an FA Cup final they haven’t had to face a replay, with the last time being a 3-0 replay win over Leeds United in 1996, the year in which they narrowly lost the final to Manchester United. If you fancy an upset tonight, Bolton are 5/2 with Sky Bet to dump Liverpool out of the FA Cup and 11/2 to do so within 90 minutes, with an extra-time upset 20/1 and a penalty shoot-out win for the Lancashire side 14/1. The Premier League side are naturally clear favourites to win at 8/15 without the need of added time, while they head into the replay third in the FA Cup outright betting at 11/2.

18:38. Bar that loss, the Reds have won 10 of their last 12 meetings with Bolton. Overall - Liverpool have won 54 of 123 meetings with the Trotters, losing 38 and drawing 31. The last time they met in the FA Cup also went to a replay, after a 2-2 draw at Bolton and the Whites ran out winners in the replay - winning 2-0 at Anfield in 1992/93. Could they beat the Reds at the second time of asking tonight? Kick-off at the Macron in just over an hour.

18:36. The last time these two met was the same year in which Liverpool last reached the final of this competition. Kenny Dalglish's side struggled in the league, but reached the finals of the Capital One Cup and the FA Cup - winning against Cardiff City on penalties in the latter but losing against Chelsea in the former. In their last meeting with the Trotters that year, slack defending and wasteful play from the visitors in the final third allowed then Owen Coyle's Bolton to inflict a painful 3-1 loss. Mark Davies opened the scoring, finding the bottom corner from range before Nigel Reo-Coker's close control and finish inside the area doubled the lead. Craig Bellamy lifted the ball over Bogdan to half the deficit, but Gretar Steinsson's volley ensured that Bolton picked up their first points over Liverpool since 2006.

18:33. Flashback: The Reds' last cup win at Bolton came in February 1965 when they triumphed 1-0 at Burnden Park in a fifth-round tie thanks to an Ian Callaghan header on 85 minutes. That same year, Liverpool went on to lift the Cup for the first time in their history and this year is the 50th anniversary of the achievement.

18:32. Sturridge is likely to start from the bench tonight, but is expected to come on as he continues his rehabilitation from injury. Having formerly played for Bolton, scoring eight goals in 12 games when on loan from Chelsea a few years ago, Neil Lennon expects him to get a good reception: "He's been missed, there's no question of that," he said. "He'll be hungry to play and that's obviously very dangerous for us. I think he walked round the back of the goal in the first tie and got a huge reception from the Bolton fans. Speaking to the chairman about him, he said he was fantastic here so I think he'll get a nice reception. But if he scores that might change a little bit."

18:30. In team news for Brendan Rodgers', their matchday squad will boosted by the high-profile names of both Gerrard and Sturridge - who are both fit to play a part, even if they don't start. But, elsewhere, the Northern Irishman is expected to hand opportunities to fringe players with such an important month ahead, meaning any of Mario Balotelli, Rickie Lambert or Fabio Borini could start up-front whilst Adam Lallana could start after Rodgers hailed him as "outstanding" recently.

18:28. For all the breaking Liverpool Football Club news, you can follow our Official Twitter account right here: @VAVELLiverpool.

18:27. In contrast to Bolton, the Reds did very little transfer business - despite promising youngster Sheyi Ojo left on loan to Wigan Athletic for the remainder of the 2014-15 campaign (full story, here) and Jordon Ibe's loan re-call from Derby County. You can read some interesting in-depth analysis pieces from our own Calum Paton on the pros and cons of re-calling 19-year-old Ibe, in addition to whether Liverpool will regret their lack of transfer business in January. Full article: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/446224-could-liverpools-lack-of-transfer-activity-prove-to-be-costly.html

18:26. Whilst we're on the topic of the 34-year-old Reds' talisman, did you know? Over the course of his Liverpool career, Gerrard has scored seven times in 22 appearances against Bolton - all against former keeper Jussi Jaaskelainen. In fact, no Liverpool player in history has ever played more games against Bolton than the Reds captain.

18:24. The Liverpool manager continued to add that he believes the feat of racking up 700 appearances for one club is one that will not be repeated. "It's an incredible achievement and I'm not sure it will happen again," Rodgers added. "It will take some achievement by any player to do that again. His life and journey here have been remarkable and you see how committed and focused he still is. It is absolutely incredible and there are more appearances to come."

18:23. Reds' boss Brendan Rodgers said of Gerrard's fitness in a pre-match press conference: "Yes, he's fine. He trained great this morning. I've got to look at the risk as well, and how tight his hamstring was after the game. It was 120 minutes. We measure the recovery process and look at that. If it's too much of a risk we feel, like you saw on Saturday we have got other players to come in and we can just manage that recovery process for him individually. Then it allows him to maybe miss the game, have a bridging session - like he did yesterday and came into the session today and was outstanding, with no ill effects - and then prepares him for the game on Wednesday, if selected."

18:21. From a Liverpool perspective, tonight's game is likely to be dominated by the fact that Steven Gerrard could make his 700th appearance for the club. Becoming only the third player for the club to ever do so, he would sit only behind Ian Callaghan who leads the way with 857 while Jamie Carragher wore the shirt 737 times in the top list of appearances. Gerrard, who broke the news he will be leaving for the USA early last month, did not play against West Ham United on the weekend after featuring for the full 120-minutes last Tuesday night in the Capital One Cup semi-final second leg loss to Chelsea after extra-time, but is likely to play tonight. Liverpool. They face Everton away in the second Merseyside Derby of the season in this Saturday's evening kick-off, before tough a Premier League tie at home to fellow top-four challengers Tottenham Hotspur. Home and away legs against Besiktas in the Last 32 of the UEFA Europa League await, sandwich either side of an away game at Southampton in the league whilst a potential trip to Palace also awaits if they win tonight. Read the views of VAVEL writer Oliver Emmerson on whether it is a month that they can handle: https://www.vavel.com/en/football/premier-league/liverpool-fc/445012-liverpool-february-preview.html

18:17. Sturridge's return provided an obvious lift for the supporters and his teammates, who will also have been buoyed by the recent news that Coutinho has signed a new long-term contract with the club. The 22-year-old has been in sublime form in recent months, winning numerous Player of the Month awards and has shone in the 3-4-3 formation in which he has returned to a central role. His form has been rewarded by a new bumper contract at the club that sees him extend his stay on Merseyside to 2020. You can read the full story, and Coutinho's quotes, here.

18:14. The visitors meanwhile, have had a busy couple of days. Liverpool's last game saw the return of Daniel Sturridge, who stole the headlines in typical fashion. After a goal struggle in recent weeks, the Reds comfortably overcame Sam Allardyce's West Ham United after Raheem Sterling capitalised from Philippe Coutinho's sensational first-time through ball, before the Brazilian worked his magic to feed Sturridge in at the near post and without hesitation, he marked his return with a fine finish past Adrian just 12 minutes after coming off the bench.

18:12. Lennon added: "He's certainly a talent. We don't want to get too carried away with it him at the minute but he has lit up the place in his two performances so far. Since I have come in three or four months ago you can definitely see a change in his body and his physicality. He is quite strong in the legs for someone so small and that's a great benefit to him in terms of riding tackles and that little change of pace to get away from people in that first three or four yards. It's a great thing to have at football and we are going to see a player tonight who's the epitome of that in Raheem Sterling, who, from a standing start, can get away from people with his explosive pace and that's a great thing to have."

18:09. In good news for Bolton fans, "street kid" Zach Clough is likely to play an important part for the hosts tonight. The 19-year-old striker has scored three goals in his first two games for the club, netting the winner in their third-round FA Cup win over Wigan in addition to his brace against Wolves on his league debut last weekend, and Lennon is confident he can cause the Reds some problems: "Temperamentally he is very good. He is very level-headed. He just wants to play football. He is one of the kids from the street. The street kids are the ones who fall over, cut their knee, wipe it off and get on with it, whereas sometimes you see stretchers coming on and physios coming on. He's not a ragamuffin. He's polite and he's well mannered but he's a hungry boy and he just loves playing his football, so he's low maintenance."

18:07. In other team news for the Championship outfit, they are depleted by injuries. A hamstring tear sees Darren Pratley join the likes of Bogdan, Emile Heskey, Marc Tierney, Mark Davies and Max Clayton on the sidelines. Striker Craig Davies could make a return, but ex-Red Heskey is struggling with a hamstring tweak. Other new signings registered since the original tie are ineligible, meaning Lennon will be unable to call on new signings Ben Amos, Adam Le Fondre, Rochinha, Barry Bannan, Simeon Slavchev, Filip Twardzik or Saidy Janko.

18:04. The Trotters added defender Saidy Janko, a 19-year-old Swiss right-back from United, to their ranks until the end of the season, in addition to United U21s regular, goalkeeper Ben Amos after injury to Adam Bogdan. The Hungarian, who shone at Anfield, was recently ruled out for up to six weeks with an ankle injury and Amos has been brought in on a month-long loan to fight for a place between the sticks with Longeran. In addition to those two promising United prospects, Wanderers' left-back Andy Kellett has gone the other way. The 21-year-old, a product of the club's academy, recently returned from a three-month loan spell at Plymouth Argyle but joined United on loan until the end of the season with a view to a permanent deal in a surprising January deadline day switch. It is believed Kellett has been drafted in due to a lack of depth in the youth ranks, as the only current left-back – Reece James – has found his form in the centre of midfield, leaving the full-back position vacant.

18:02. Neil Lennon took charge of Bolton in mid-October, succeeding Dougie Freedman, and since then he has overseen nine wins in 19 games with four defeats, in addition to the 0-0 against tonight's visitors last month. Since that game though, he has added a pair of Manchester United youngsters to his crop as he looks to strengthen his side's climb up the table.

17:59. Lennon's side have improved immensely under his guidance, and their home record in the league is only second to high-flying Middlesbrough with five wins and three draws. The Macron Stadium (formerly known as the Reebok Stadium) has not hosted the Reds since 2011, but they know the ground all too well after Wanderers inflicted a cruel 3-1 loss last time they were here. The 28,723-seater stadium unlikely to see such a one-sided affair this evening, but with Bolton having lost only twice in their last 15 games in cup and league competitions, both which came in Yorkshire (2-1 Huddersfield and Rotherham 4-2) - could they send the Reds crashing out of the FA Cup?

17:57. Lennon had high praise for Clough, who could feature tonight, saying: "Zach's performance was amazing considering he has not kicked a ball for three weeks. I don't know where he got the free-kick from because I have never seen him do it before. But he is an outstanding talent and we have to manage him in the right way. We can't get carried away. I have to be mindful not to build him up into something he might possibly be. He might never get there but he is a definite talent."

17:55. Tonight's hosts come into the game in strong form and will not be easy opponents for Liverpool. Bolton are unbeaten on home turf since ex-Celtic manager Neil Lennon came into the club, but suffered a late setback on Saturday afternoon when their bid to move into the top-half of the Championship table was halted late on. Kenny Jackett's Wolves took an early lead as Nouha Dicko latched on to Kevin McDonald's pass before firing past Andy Lonergan from six yards, but Bolton turned things around in a three minute period with two quickfire goals from teenage striker Zach Clough. The youngster equalised with a free-kick after Darren Pratley had been brought down and soon after he turned well in the box to curl in Tim Ream's cross past Carl Ikeme. But in the 96th minute, Wolves' James Henry fired a 25-yard effort past Lonergan to save the Trotters a point.

17:52. The Reds will have to overcome a rotten replay record to progress to the next round. Since 2000, Liverpool have won just one of five FA Cup replays and have yet to progress from an away replay since a 2-0 win against Wimbledon in 1995. The prize that awaits tonight's winner is a televised clash away at Crystal Palace. Whomever wins will face Alan Pardew's Eagles at Selhurst Park on Saturday 14 February, at 5:30pm - in a game which will be screened live by BT Sport.

17:49. You can also read the opinions of myself, Charlie Malam, on whether the Reds can progress tonight here. (Note: Article written two weeks old, some statistics now incorrect)

17:50. For an in-depth review of the 0-0 draw two weeks ago, you can read Oliver Emmerson's view of accounts in his detailed match review right here. Alternatively, you can see the highlights of the initial Merseyside encounter on the BBC Sport website, here.

17:47. These two teams last met two weeks ago at Anfield, but neither side could find the difference in a dull 0-0 stalemate. Bolton goalkeeper Adam Bogdan kept the hosts at bay, making a string of high-quality saves to prevent the likes of Raheem Sterling, Fabio Borini and Philippe Coutinho, whilst Javier Manquillo wasted a golden opportunity from a rebound inside the area, blazing wide. The Reds had a fair call for a penalty rejected, when Jay Spearing brought Jordan Henderson down from inside the box, but ultimately Bolton's stellar defensive display rewarded them with a chance to play the Reds on their own home patch.

17:45. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game. Tonight, Wednesday 4th February, sees Bolton Wanderers host Liverpool in a replay of their FA Cup Fourth Round tie. Tonight's game kicks off at 7:45pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.