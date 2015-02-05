Top Five: Arsenal goals against Tottenham

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, in what will surely be one of the standout fixtures of the season. The away side have been the dominant force in North London in recent times, with Spurs only mounting a serious challenge on their rivals in the last decade. The Gunners have scored a plethora of outstanding goals against Tottenham, here are the top five:

5. Thierry Henry 2006 - Highbury

In the last North London derby at Highbury, Arsenal were struggling to find the net when a moment of genius from the captain captivated the beloved stadium. Emmanuel Adebayor outmuscled the Tottenham winger and played a ball in behind the defence for Thierry Henry, who without breaking stride chipped the ball with the outside of his boot deliciously into the corner, leaving the goalkeeper in awe.

4. Liam Brady 1978 - Highbury

In a thumping 5-0 victory against the enemy, Brady showed the quality that he had with an insane goal. After winning the ball off a pair of Tottenham players, Brady used the outside of his boot from 25-yards to send the ball swerving into the top corner like an arrow. Beautiful technique from the Irishman to kill the game once and for all.

3. Emmanuel Adebayor 2007 - White Hart Lane

In an emphatic 3-1 win at the Lane, a scorching volley from the Togo international could have broken the net because it was hit with such power. After some tenacious work in the midfield by Rosicky and Fabregas, the ball was played into Adebayor with his back to goal. This was no problem for him and he chipped the ball up to knee hight and in one movement, swivelled and smashed a dipping volley past Paul Robinson in the Spurs goal. He left the goalkeeper no chance and that spectacular effort earned him Match of the Day's 'goal of the season' award.

2. Robert Pires 2004 - White Hart Lane

In a match Arsenal only needed to draw to win the league, Pires finished an incredible team goal to put the Gunners 2-0 up. The ball had been in Arsenal's possession for some while before they decided to turn it on. Pires found Bergkamp in the hole in front of the back four. Instinctively, the Dutchman turned and played a pinpoint pass behind the defence to Vieira, Immediately, the captain pulled it back to Robert Pires who cushioned the ball into the corner with ease. An amazing team goal that left little doubt about who deserved to win the league that season.

1. Thierry Henry 2002 - Highbury

In the 2002 derby, a Frenchman named Thierry Henry decided to steal the show. After the ball fell to him just outside the box from a clearance, Henry took off, sprinting away from Redknapp and bearing down on the Tottenham half, he had midfielders snapping at his heels but Henry just glided away from them. As he reached the Spurs penalty area, Henry cut left, first dummying past Carr, then Ledley King, and emphatically planting the ball into Kellar's bottom corner. He ran the length of the field to score it, and then ran the length of the field to celebrate it. A truly special moment and was named, by many, as the 'greatest North London derby goal of all time'.