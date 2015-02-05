Top Five: Arsenal goals against Tottenham
Henry scored a crucial and sublime goal against Spurs in 2006.

Arsenal face Tottenham Hotspur at White Hart Lane on Saturday, in what will surely be one of the standout fixtures of the season. The away side have been the dominant force in North London in recent times, with Spurs only mounting a serious challenge on their rivals in the last decade. The Gunners have scored a plethora of outstanding goals against Tottenham, here are the top five:

5. Thierry Henry 2006 - Highbury

In the last North London derby at Highbury, Arsenal were struggling to find the net when a moment of genius from the captain captivated the beloved stadium. Emmanuel Adebayor outmuscled the Tottenham winger and played a ball in behind the defence for Thierry Henry, who without breaking stride chipped the ball with the outside of his boot deliciously into the corner, leaving the goalkeeper in awe.

4. Liam Brady 1978 - Highbury

In a thumping 5-0 victory against the enemy, Brady showed the quality that he had with an insane goal. After winning the ball off a pair of Tottenham players, Brady used the outside of his boot from 25-yards to send the ball swerving into the top corner like an arrow. Beautiful technique from the Irishman to kill the game once and for all. 