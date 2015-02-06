Preview: Chelsea - Aston Villa: Struggling Villa face the league-leading Blues

Aston Villa and Chelsea enter the weekend in completely different form to one another. Paul Lambert's men were on the receiving end of a 5-0 thumping from Arsenal last weekend while Mourinho saw his side played out to a 1-1 draw against title rivals Manchester City.



Team News:



Aston Villa:



New signings Carles Gil and Scott Sinclair look set to feature, the latter facing his former club. Another former blue, Joe Cole, one who had a much more successful career at Chelsea, will face a late fitness test but it is unlikely to appear. Center halves Ron Vlaar and Phillipe Senderos will most likely miss out, the former also facing a late fitness test while Libor Kozák is still out for the season with a broken leg.



Projected XI: Guzan; Okore, Clark, Hutton, Richardson; Delph (c), Sanchez, Gil; Benteke, Weimann, Agbonlahor.



Chelsea:



Juan Cuadrado, newly signed from Fiorentina, may see his first Premier League minutes after training for the first time on Wednesday. Filipe Luis and Cesc Fabregas, who were absent from the Manchester City match after picking up injuries against Liverpool a few days before, are still expected to miss out while John Obi Mikel could return to the squad after suffering a head injury a few weeks back.



Projected XI: Courtois; Ivanovic, Cahill, Terry (c), Azpilicueta; Matic, Ramires; Oscar, Hazard, Willian; Remy.



Background:



There has been just the one meeting so far this season and it came at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League. Chelsea ran out 3-0 victors thanks to goals from Oscar, Diego Costa, and Willian in a fairly simple victory. Chelsea come in 5 points clear at the top of the table whilst Aston Villa sit in 16th, just 3 points outside the relegation zone. Having not scored or picked up a single point in six games, it's a tough task to overcome on Saturday for Paul Lambert's men.





Prediction:



With Man City hot on the heels of Mourinho and co., anything other than a win against a struggling Aston Villa side would not be welcomed by Chelsea. Paul Lamber's woes look set to continue if the Chelsea we all know show up at Villa Park. Chelsea 3-0 Aston Villa.