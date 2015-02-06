Everton vs. Liverpool - Five Things To Expect

Everton host Liverpool on Saturday evening at Goodison Park, in a game filled with history, dramatic moments, drama and cliches. There is never a dull game between the sides and incidents from the game are sure to headline Sunday's back pages. With the attractive playing styles of Roberto Martinez and Brendan Rodgers, there isn't as much physical combat in current derby matches however that hasn't lessened the passion of the affair at all. We've taken a look at five things to look out for at the game.

1. Steven Gerrard's goodbye.

With Steven Gerrard annoucing that he will leave for sunny Los Angeles at the end of the season, this game is likely to be his last match against the side that he has tormented for so many years. Gerrard has only lost five of 32 matches against his local rivals, scoring 10 goals and countless man of the match awards. It was only this season where Gerrard silenced the Everton fans by curling home a right footed free kick, only to see his effort undone by opposite captain and friend Phil Jagielka. There is news that You'll Never Walk Alone will be blasted through the Goodison Park tannoy for possibly the first time ever in commemoration of Gerrard, whilst rumours suggest that it is possible that a guard of honour may be formed for the Reds captain. The latter seems unlikely, mostly due to Gerrard's modest nature however it would be interesting to see the reaction of the Goodison faithful. Gerrard will be keen to make sure his final derby is one to remember, with Roberto Martinez and co looking to make it memorable for the wrong reasons.

2. Controversial decisions.

Anthony Taylor will referee his first Merseyside Derby on Saturday knowing that he will be firmly in the spotlight. This is a game known for its high emotions and wild tackles with some bookmakers offering odds as short as 6/1 for a red card. Two historic disciplinary matters in the friendly derby are Robbie Fowler 'eating the grass' according to Gerard Houillier. Fowler had scored in 1999 against Everton and was mocking Everton fans who had falsley accused him of snorting cocaine. The authorities didn't find it amusing and handed Fowler a four match ban. For Everton, Don Hutchison was wrongly dissalowed a goal by Graham Poll in injury time during the first derby of the new Millenium, with Poll later admitting in his autobiography that his wrong decision cost Everton a perfectly good victory. Taylor has refereed two Liverpool games and three Everton games so far this season, and must keep a cool head in order to control the game on Saturday.

3. Attacking football.

Last season's games saw 10 goals between the two sides, with an electrifying 3-3 draw at Goodison followed by Liverpool running rampant at Anfield winning 4-0. Martinez and Rodgers both encourage their teams to play on the front foot and attack the opposition, ocassionally disregarding their defensive solidity in order to entertain the fans. Players with such talent as Raheem Sterling, Daniel Sturridge, Kevin Mirallas and Romelu Lukaku will be on show at Goodison, all with the capability to single handedly win the game for their respective sides. Ian Rush is the top goalscorer in the history of the derby with 25 goals, followed by Everton legend Dixie Dean who has 19.

4. A moment of genius.

So many times over the years has something special either won, levelled up or saved the Merseyside Derby. Phil Jagielka hit a 30 yard screamer in front of the Kop earlier this season, to level the game 1-1 in the last minute. The sides have only met once at the new Wembley, in an FA Cup semi final. Andy Carroll was the hero that day, sending Liverpool to the final with an 87th minute header. Daniel Sturridge stole the show last season with a late equaliser at Goodison followed by a clinical brace at Anfield, whilst Dan Gosling became a cult hero for Everton following his extra time FA Cup winner in 2009. Somebody is almost sure to produce a gamechanging moment, with players and children dreaming of being that somebody the night before.

5. Emotion.

Despite the fierce rivalry between the teams, there is a reason it is referred to as the 'friendly derby'. In addition to the added emotion that Gerrard's farewell is inevitably provoke from the away supporters, the two teams have often come together in times of hardship as a city. The Hillsborough Disaster sums that up better than anything. The 1989 FA Cup final between Liverpool and Everton, held just five weeks after the Hillsborough disaster, epitomised the mix of emotion and excitement, as the Reds won courtesy of a late extra-time winner. In fact, Everton are set to honour the 96 football fans who died at Hillsborough with a commemorative plaque at Goodison Park on Saturday, serving as a permanent tribute to the victims and their families. On the pitch, the two sets of players will go the extra length to win, in a game that becomes a hate-ridden affair - but off of it, the two sets of supporters often still come together.