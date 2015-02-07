North London Derby 2015 - Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal: As it happened

14:57. I'll be back with another live commentary soon, but until next time, have a nice Saturday afternoon! Thanks for joining me as always, goodbye for now.

FT: Tottenham 2-1 Arsenal. Harry Kane scores a second-half brace to seal all three points for Mauricio Pochettino's men, in the North London derby! Dramatic stuff. The MOTM award also goes to the young English striker, whose two goals mean that Spurs leapfrog their local rivals into the top four, as Arsene Wenger's men falter late on and concede defeat; moving down into 6th place.

90+4: The referee blows his whistle, and that's it! The game is over, Arsenal manage to let another winning position fall from their grasp as they lose to their north London rivals away from home.

90+4: Ryan Mason jogs off the pitch to a warm reception from the home supporters; Paulinho comes on in his place for the final few seconds.

90+2: Bentaleb and Ramsey are both booked for respective fouls, as the time winds down.

90: The fourth official signals for four minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the match. Four minutes, for Arsenal to get an equaliser, after being in a winning position earlier on.

86: Ospina was flat-footed, but in essence there was nothing really he could do to stop the young Englishman, who has been clinical in a relatively frustrating game up until now really.

85: GOAL!! TOTTENHAM MAKE IT 2-1! Harry KANE with his second of the afternoon, a glancing header beyond Ospina into the top corner of the net.

83: Giroud gets a yellow card for a late touch on Mason as he cleared the danger, the follow-through.

80: Ten minutes left plus stoppage time to go now, it's nicely poised at 1-1.

79: Chadli goes on the counter attack with pace, finding Eriksen unmarked on the flank, curls the ball towards the box... Lamela opens up his body but his effort is well wide of the mark. Poor, wasted chance there.

77: Arsenal SUB - Danny Welbeck OFF, Theo Walcott ON.

75: Tottenham SUB - Moussa Dembele OFF, Nacer Chadli ON.

73: Ozil cuts the ball past his marker, before curling a teasing cross towards goal... Giroud heads wide of the mark though. Frustrated sighs.

72: Eriksen steps forward to take the free-kick now, 25 yards out... just over the bar!

71: Giroud with a lazy trip on Mason, free-kick for Spurs in serious Eriksen territory.

66: Arsenal SUB - Santi Cazorla OFF, Tomas Rosicky ON.

62: An action-packed last few minutes following the equaliser, Koscielny is unmarked at a corner-kick delivery but his free header is smothered comfortably by Lloris, who averts the danger after making a top stop to deny Welbeck's curling effort towards goal moments beforehand.

57: Not the best of goals, but Spurs fans will not mind at all. They've gone wild!

56: GOAL! SPURS EQUALISE! WHO ELSE? HARRY KANE! Ospina makes an initial stop, reaching high towards the top corner to deny Dembele from scoring - but as he goes down, he is not protected well enough from his team-mates as Kane bundles an effort from close range into the back of the net. 1-1, game on.

54: Better delivery from Eriksen, but his team-mates are unable to latch onto the effort in the end.

53: Koscielny is the third Arsenal player to go into the referee's book with a yellow card after an attempted sliding challenge on Dembele is nowhere near the ball in the end.

49: GOOD SAVE BY LLORIS! The French goalkeeper had to be alert to deny Cazorla's curling effort goalwards, tipped around the post and out for a corner-kick.

47: Welbeck bodychecks Rose to the turf in another tussle for the ball between the two Englishmen, Rose appeals for a foul but the referee only signals a Spurs throw-in...

13:47. The two teams are back on the field of play, ready for the start of the second-half now.

HT: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal. The Gunners have taken their only real goal-scoring opportunity of the game, something that Spurs have so far been unable to do. Their overall play has been encouraging, but the final ball simply has not been good enough to warrant an equalising goal as of yet.

45+2: The referee blows the whistle, to signal the half-time interval. Arsenal lead, and Spurs have dominated - scenes from Manchester City away?

45+1: Welbeck is booked, very harsh indeed after a tussle with Rose who goes down rather theatrically. Welbeck calls him a diver, Rose walks away happily winning a free-kick in his favour.

45: The fourth official signals for two minutes of stoppage time to be added on, at the end of the first-half of action at White Hart Lane.

44: The final ball is yet again lacking for the hosts, who seem to have done most things right so far today but have not scored as of yet.

43: Eriksen with the resulting free-kick delivery, teasing towards Ospina's goal... Welbeck does well to head the ball away from goal, out for a corner-kick.

42: Walker darts down the flank, trying to speed past Monreal... the Spaniard shifts his body position towards his path and the Englishman goes down, expecting contact from the left-back. A yellow card is brandished to Monreal, perhaps for the intention to block Walker, although there was barely any contact. A very harsh booking.

39: Dembele skips past his marker near the edge of the Arsenal area, but in the end the visitors push them backward once more away from their goal.

37: Ramsey goes down now, after a high foot from Bentaleb in a 50-50 challenge for the ball.

36: Harry Kane is the first player to go into Martin Atkinson's book with a yellow card for a lunging tackle on Olivier Giroud, who seemed to be struggling with an ankle knock earlier on in the game.

33: Close! Lamela goes close with a sliding effort inside the box after a cross is deflected off the foot of Monreal into his path, but the Argentinian rushes the shot and it does not trouble Ospina.

32: Bellerin's cross into the box is comfortably held by Lloris - Giroud tries to latch onto it, but the Frenchman is alert.

31: Eriksen has an audacious effort from range, but his contact with the ball is too powerful as it swerves well wide of Ospina's goal, and flies into the crowd behind the goal.

30: Eriksen with another corner-kick delivery... headed away as Arsenal continue to press their opponents off-the-ball.

29: Good stop by Ospina! The Colombian 'keeper makes an acrobatic dive to deny Ryan Mason's audacious effort, from long-range, which was goal-bound.

28: Kane tries to weave his way past the Arsenal defence on the edge of the area, evades two challenges but Coquelin sees the danger out, partially cleared as Spurs keep possession in the Gunners half.

27: A tussle between Welbeck and Rose is clearly forming now, as the Arsenal forward attempts to flick the ball beyond his English compatriot; Rose has none of it and clears the danger.

26: Good comfortable catch from Ospina, who jumps highest and collects the corner-kick delivery before hoofing the ball clear once his team-mates disperse back into their positions.

25: Bellerin pushes Eriksen wide of the flank, a corner-kick to take now for Spurs, the Dane lining it up.

24: Dembele goes on the ball towards the edge of the area, Lamela screams for the ball, the Belgian ignores him and attempts to cut the ball back with a skill, before a sliding challenge intercepts the danger.

22: Rose bombs down the wing once more, making Welbeck track back to catch him, before his teasing cross into the box is veered wide of the goal and out for a goal-kick for Ospina to take.

21: Close! Danny Rose almost creates an assist! He gets beyond his marker for pace, before hitting a power strike goalwards, Ospina dives towards the effort but it beats him and is past the post. Tottenham have been played well so far today, just not a goal to show for it.

20: A neat passing move comes to no avail, as Bentaleb hits a teasing low drive, 25 yards out - Ospina is not troubled as it spins wide of the post.

18: A corner-kick is seen away to safety once more from Arsenal; Bellerin presses Kane into making a mistake in the area and the ball comes back out of the box.

16: Coquelin deals with the danger with a pass into midfield as a Spurs delivery from Kyle Walker is dealt with.

15: A tame handball shout from the Arsenal players and fans in the ground, the referee waves play on as the ball bobbles off Dier's hand with Ramsey lurking inside the box.

13: Another good stop from Ospina, who gets down low to parry away a stinging drive by Danny Rose - danger is partially cleared, but out for a corner-kick.

11: GOAL! ARSENAL AHEAD! MESUT OZIL! The German creative midfielder scores his third goal in three games with a side-footed finish past Lloris into the corner of the net, after a quick counter attacking move which was fed through by Giroud from a Welbeck cross.

10: Rose wins the ball perfectly past Welbeck with a sliding block, and in an important position as well on the flank!

9: Danny Rose with a teasing delivery into the box from the flank... parried and eventually smothered by Ospina who deals with the teasing ball effectively.

8: Giroud attempts to hold-up the play, and gets bodychecked by Eric Dier who gives away a foul in the process. The home supporters are less than happy with the decision, but it was a free-kick nonetheless, taken quickly.

6: The referee Martin Atkinson temporarily halts play, to assess whether or not Ospina is in need of treatment as he clutches his thigh after getting up from the save. The physio comes on, asks him if he's okay, Ospina desperate to soldier on as the resulting corner-kick delivery is headed clear by Bellerin.

5: GREAT STOP BY OSPINA! He makes a fingertip save to parry away a curling effort towards goal from Harry Kane, out for a corner-kick.

4: Good sliding clearance away to safety by Bellerin, who intercepts the danger down the right wing and deals with the issue.

3: Mertesacker heads the ball out clear for a throw-in, under the challenge from Harry Kane near the flank.

2: Koscielny was alert, and had to be to stop an attempted through ball from Lamela towards the box.

12:45. KICK-OFF! TOTTENHAM VS ARSENAL, and it's LIVE!

12:43. Pre-match handshakes being completed as I type this, the atmopshere is unsurprisingly loud from the home supporters - you can still see many fans trying to rush into the ground before kick-off!

12:40. Both teams patiently waiting in the tunnel now, five minutes to go.

12:39. A lot seems to be riding on this match. It's not only about the bragging rights, but also a stern test for the rivals - will either prevail? Time to find out.

12:37. Given their approach, plus the significance of the match and the fact that they are away from home, Arsenal are expected to play in the same vein that they did against Manchester City, sealing an emphatic 2-0 win in the process. They were defensively disclipined, did not commit too many men forward, and made fewer mistakes than their opposition. Can they emulate that super performance again today?

12:34. STAT - Santi Cazorla has scored against Tottenham both in the FA Cup and in the Premier League; has six goals in his last nine appearances (including 5 penalties), gradually becoming one of Arsenal's most important players.

12:32. STAT - Christian Eriksen is the only Spurs player to have played ALL of their Premier League matches so far this season. How will he fare, against the likes of Coquelin and Ramsey in midfield today?

12:30. 15 minutes until kick-off, both teams finishing their warm-up sessions now. Spurs players being pictured, raring to go for the first whistle of the match.

12:20. Nacer Chadli, who scored the opener in the previous fixture between the two sides, is on the substitutes' bench for today's 12.45pm kick-off. The Belgian forward has scored nine goals and created five assists so far during the campaign, he was given compassionate leave for a family bereavement after their 2-1 away victory over Crystal Palace back on the 10th of January.

12:15. With the likes of Alexis Sanchez, Oxlade-Chamberlain and Jack Wilshere all ruled out with respective injuries, it will be time for Mesut Ozil and Santi Cazorla to step up away from home today. The latter has been consistently performing well throughout the campaign, the German creative midfielder has gradually improved over the past few weeks; after a three-month injury lay-off back in October.

12:05. STAT - Since Santi Cazorla joined Arsenal back in 2012, he has created more assists (25) than any other player during that time period. (source: Squawka)

12:00. 45 minutes left until kick-off now! A picture from inside the ground, if you will.

11:55. Quote from French goalkeeper and Spurs number one Hugo Lloris, as seen on Tottenham's official Twitter account a few minutes ago -

11:53. Eric Dier and Nabil Bentaleb return to the starting line-up for the hosts; the latter after his African Cup of Nations duty with Algeria.

11:50. Interesting team line-ups for both; Arsenal welcome back Danny Welbeck in the starting eleven as Walcott drops to the bench; Rosicky and Akpom are amongst the bench. Spurs meanwhile, boast the likes of Eriksen, Lamela and Kane going forward for the hosts today. Promises to be a cracking game.

ARSENAL: Ospina, Bellerin, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Coquelin, Ramsey, Welbeck, Cazorla, Ozil and Giroud. Subs - Szczesny, Gabriel, Gibbs, Flamini, Rosicky, Walcott and Akpom.

TOTTENHAM: Lloris, Walker, Dier, Vertonghen, Rose, Bentaleb, Mason, Dembele, Eriksen, Lamela and Kane. Subs - Vorm, Davies, Fazio, Chadli, Paulinho, Stambouli and Soldado.

11:45. Just an hour away from kick-off now, I'm sure you know what that means! CONFIRMED Tottenham - Arsenal line-ups!

11:40. LOOK BACK: Tottenham 0-1 Arsenal, 16th of March 2014. A solo effort from Tomas Rosicky, and what a thunderous 25-yard strike it was, to settle the fixture back in March of last year at White Hart Lane in the opening minutes from kick-off. Will we see any heros today for either side?

11:35. Pre-match reading? Why not! Have a look at the preview, as written by Roberto Rojas, here.

11:30. Predictions ahead of today's game? Spurs have the home advantage, as well as the likes of Hugo Lloris, Christian Eriksen and Harry Kane who are all in-form in their own right; but Arsenal will be expected to beat their rivals today, no matter how hard it may turn out to be for them. Mesut Ozil, Santi Cazorla and Francis Coquelin are all expected to play pivotal roles. Tweet me at @Football365Mo, with your views!

11:25. STAT - Tottenham have failed to finish above Arsenal since Wenger became the Gunners manager back in 1996.

11:18. And on the story of Emmanuel Adebayor, who could possibly feature against his former employers later today: "Yes, it's important that the fans forget the past - we are in a key moment, we need to put out the bad things, the bad energy, need to try to help each other and try to get the success. He is a long way towards recovering his confidence and that is our job; he is in a good mood."

11:15. His opposite number, Argentinian manager Mauricio Pochettino had the following to say, in his pre-match comments: "It's difficult for me to imagine the next season; 18 years! This is why I admire Arséne so much because it's not easy for a manager to stay in the same place. I think Wenger was perfect because always he gives the balance; young, medium and experienced players."

11:07. However, in his pre-match press conference, Wenger had this to say on the situation: "He wants to play, of course, he is very keen. He feels he can defy the medical people because he is so keen to play that he thinks he can get over strains. I don't now yet (as to whether he will feature), I need medical advice on that and I need to see what he can do in training as well."

11:06. The 26-year-old has been a standout performer in a rather topsy-turvy season for The Gunners, and although he is a hard-worker, many have suggested that he is working too hard and Wenger is trying to rest him to avoid the potential symptoms of burnout - playing too many matches in a short period of time.

11:05. A notable absence amongst many in the Arsenal set-up, is expected as in-form Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez is a doubt for the match; after it was reported that he has suffered some tightness in his hamstring before their 5-0 rout over Aston Villa last weekend.

11:02. NOTE: Confirmed team line-ups as well as substitutes will be announced at around 11:45am.

Arsenal: Ospina, Mertesacker, Koscielny, Monreal, Bellerin, Ramsey, Coquelin, Cazorla, Walcott, Ozil and Giroud.

Tottenham: Lloris, Walker, Rose, Vertonghen, Fazio, Lamela, Dembele, Mason, Bentaleb, Eriksen and Kane.

11:00. Predicted starting line-ups ahead of kick-off are as follows!

The game finished with a 1-1 draw, and despite the fact they managed to come back from a losing position, many critics suggested Arsenal's lack of urgency in-front of goal cost them all three points in the end.

10:55. PREVIOUS MEETING: English youngster Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain scored an equaliser for The Gunners after Belgian forward Nacer Chadli pounced on a loose mistake from Mathieu Flamini to put the visitors ahead at The Emirates.

10:53. A win for either side will ensure that pressure is put on the teams above them in the league table at the moment, with Manchester United and Southampton currently sitting in 3rd and 4th respectively before the start of play today.

10:51. Only two points separate the two sides going into the match, with Arsene Wenger's men above their local rivals. All of this could change mind you, if Spurs manage to pull off a victory today - which is very possible, especially with the home advantage.

10:50. The battle for a top four spot in the Premier League has already begun to hot up, just over halfway through the 2014-15 campaign; where both Tottenham and Arsenal have endured similiar struggles and enjoyed success in stages throughout the season.

10:45. Hello again everyone, and welcome to my latest live commentary. My name is Mosope Ominiyi, and I will be covering the heavily anticipated North London derby this afternoon between Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal at White Hart Lane.