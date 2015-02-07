Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 Arsenal: Player Ratings

Below are the Arsenal player ratings from their disappointing 2-1 derby day defeat against Tottenham Hotspur in Saturday's 12.45pm kick-off from White Hart Lane.

David Ospina - 7.5/10:

The Colombian was called into action on a number of occasions throughout the match, and dealt with the danger relatively comfortably upon his goal, especially in the first-half as he denied Rose and Mason from opening the scoring with fierce shots on-goal. Unlucky to have conceded twice in the end; the first was after an initial shot was saved, the second was a quality finish. Although he had a few unconvincing moments, his encouraging display was one to remember for the right reasons.

Hector Bellerin - 6.5/10:

The young Spaniard did not have an standout game, but did not have a poor performance either at The Lane. He was solid defensively, but unable to go on many surging runs that the Arsenal faithful are used to seeing from the fast startlet, who gave Kane a run for his money when he was pushed out to the flanks in the first-half, as well as isolating Eriksen's influence on the game effectively.

Per Mertesacker - 7/10:

Although many have suggested in the past that Mertesacker is not good enough to play week-in, week-out at the highest level for Arsenal, given his distinct lack of pace and the comments made previously that he needs defensive support from midfielders in order to play with confidence, he showed that his maturity and defensive capabilities are still very strong.

His towering figure was constantly a problem for Spurs, they could not get past him and had to resort to counter attacks and playing across the floor with sharp movements to twist past the big German. Solid game, although they were unable to keep a clean sheet.

Laurent Koscielny - 6.5/10:

Showed great defensive qualities at times, especially under pressure but was caught unaware for Kane's winner and perhaps should have done better in truth to outjump the young Englishman and prevent the hosts from winning in the end. A yellow card for a rather rash challenge on Dembele proved his frustrations, as he was eager to be amongst the winning side today.

Nacho Monreal - 7.5/10:

Monreal was defensively solid at the back today, impressive in the way he conducted himself and stayed tight to his marker to ensure that Lamela was relatively isolated on the flank.

Aaron Ramsey - 6/10:

The Welshman looked slightly off the pace at times towards the end of the game at The Lane, but that perhaps suggested his frustrations at a lack of goal-mouth action for the visitors. He was comfortable in possession when he had it, disclipined in midfield as he ensured that he did not push forward and leave gaps for the Spurs players to exploit.

Francis Coquelin - 7/10:

The French midfield enforcer did exactly what was asked of him today; acted as a defensive screen in-front of the back four, and made a few important interceptions and clearances when Spurs got forward in numbers. Another impressive display, his tussle with Dembele for the majority of the game was intriguing to watch - both were getting one over on the other.

Santi Cazorla - 6/10:

The Spanish magician was unable to weave his creative magic as much as he would have possibly wanted to, instead having to focus on tracking back for the team and getting involved in defensive duties. His one real goal-scoring opportunity was a curling effort which Lloris tipped past the post in the second-half, other than that, Cazorla was relatively quiet going forward.

Mesut Ozil - 7/10.

A lovely opener, which a world-class goalkeeper of Hugo Lloris' stature could simply do nothing about in truth. Was isolated on the flank as he did not see much of the ball, but managed to create a few half-chances for team-mates such as Giroud, who was unable to convert his opportunities on the day. Forced to do a lot of defensive tracking back, and it must be said that he has improved significantly defensively since his exploits earlier on in his Arsenal career.

Danny Welbeck - 6.5/10:

Welbeck was a surprise inclusion into the starting eleven before kick-off, making his first start since late December in the process. He enjoyed a physical battle with English compatriot Danny Rose throughout the majority of the game on the flank, got a yellow card as Rose went down theatrically before the break and proved a handful going forward for the hosts in truth. Got the better of Rose for Ozil's opener, put in a defensive shift aswell, as "Dat Guy Welbz" got a solid 80 minutes or so under his belt.

Olivier Giroud - 6/10:

Perhaps should have done better with his goal-scoring chances when they eventually came to him, but Giroud's assist for Ozil's finish was a perfect ball and you could not fault him for that, whether it was intended for a shot or actually a pass.

He was able to hold up the ball several times, frustrating the Spurs players in essence as he waited for team-mates in space to pass to, whilst frustration got the better of him and he was booked for a rather harsh challenge towards the end of the game.

Substitutes:

Tomas Rosicky - 6.5/10:

The energetic Czech creative midfielder perhaps should have started the game ahead of Ramsey in midfield, and showed bursts of the same energy and tirelessness that ensures he is considered a living legend amongst most Arsenal supporters. Created some neat passes in possession, chased down the Spurs players and worked hard for the team despite losing 2-1.

Theo Walcott - N/A.

The quick forward was perhaps brought on too late, as he did not have an impact on the match as he replaced Welbeck but did not see much of the ball in truth.

Chuba Akpom - N/A.

The young striker was unable to make his mark on the game, replacing Coquelin with just a few minutes left to go, Spurs time-wasting and trying to hold onto possession whenever they could. He'll be hoping for more opportunities to prove his worth in the future.