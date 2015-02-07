As it happened: Everton 0-0 Liverpool Live Commentary of EPL 2015

19:40. Thank you for tuning into the coverage today, sadly there wasn't a goal to bring you but there was plenty of excitement. Liverpool play Spurs next Tuesday at 8:00pm and Everton travel to Stamford Bridge were Chelsea await on Wednesday at 7:45pm.

19:35. Jordon Ibe was named Man of the Match on his Merseyside Derby debut.

19:30. In other news, Liverpool loanee Sheyi Ojo was awarded the Man Of The Match in Wigan Athletic's 1-3 loss to Bournemouth.

19:27. Liverpool and Everton both stay where they started before the start of play. Brendan Rodgers' side just three points off Arsenal in sixth and three points ahead of West Ham who are in eighth. Everton stay twelth just one point ahead of Crystal Palace who play tomorrow.

The Full Time Whistles blows, the game finishes goal-less. The two Merseyside teams share the spoils for the second time this season. Liverpool created the btter of the chances but they couldn't get past the Everton defence.

92' Lambert fouls Jagielka, Everton go short to Stones, Barkley tries to flick round to Lukaku but Skrtel intercepts

There will be a minimum of 3 minutes added time.

90' Everton on the attack, Coleman to Lukaku, Lukaku to Barkley, Barkley finds Lennon, Lennon's had to stretch for his cross and Mignolet catches

1 minute of normal time left.

88' Barkley mis controls, Gerrard to Sturridge, back to Gerrard! Wide of the mark.

87' Everton counter, Barkley finds Coleman in acres of space, great save from Mignolet.

85' Double Change for Evertom: Ross Barkley and Antolin Alcaraz come on for the booked Steven Naismith and Muhamed Besic

84' Sturridge, flick from Gerrard, Lambert turns and shoots.. easy save for Joel.

83' Lambert chests down, composes and shoots.. Shot blocked.

82' Substitution for Liverpool, Raheem Sterling Rickie Lambert

82' Ibe fizzes a ball in, bodies fly towards the ball but its Gareth Barry who intercepts. Corner Liverpool, Gerrard delivers, Everton clear.

79' Angry confrontation between the players following Besic and Ibe's tackle, then Henderson and Naismith had some words then it all kicked off. Anthony Taylor sorts things. Naismith, Besic Henderson gets booked. Steven Naismith Jordan Henderson Muhamed Besic

76' Can tries too much, knocks it back into Lukaku's path, Henderson's back and concedes a corner. Oviedo delivers, Skrtel clears to Lennon but the assistant already flagged for a free kick.

Last 15 minutes of the game.

Liveprool have had 15 attemps with 5 on target, Everton have had 4 with none on target.

74' Quick free kick from Jagielka, Liverpool left open, Can recovers well and tries beating Lukaku three times before being brought down for a free kick by Liverpool's corner flag on the far side infront of the Gwaldy's Street end.

73' Gerrard to deliver, he curls it but its cleared. He gets it back, looks for Sturridge, offisde.

72' Ibe bursts through, Oviedo brings him down, he thought he wins the ball. Taylor books Oviedo. Bryan Oviedo

71' Liverpool again now, Can rides 1... 2.. 3.. plays it back to Sterling, Lennon reads it but it comes to Moreno! High and wide from the left back.

70' Moreno skips past Barry, looks for Sturridge Jagielka clears, Liverpool still have it, Ibe now, cuts back deflected to Moreno who flicks to Sturridge shot blocked.

69' Sturridge goes diagonal to Moreno, Moreno goes to Allen, Allen looks for Sturridge it's dummied by Sturridge, Jagielka was equal to it, so close to an opening for Gerrard.

67' Lennon to Coleman, Coleman moves out to the wing to deliver looking for Lukaku but Skrtel heads clear, the Belgian was adjudged offside. Free kick in Liverpools eighteen yard box.

66' Joe Allen fouls Steven Naismith, free kick is whupped in but Henderson is there to head clear.

65' Sakho's pass little tame for Skrtel but he recovers well to clear, slight scare for Liverpool.

62' Lot of passing from Liverpool players, not in the right area but they advamce, Henderson looks for substitute Sturridge but Coleman read it and sticks a foot out to intercept.

61' Jordan Henderson spots the run of winger Jordon Ibe but his pass to the winger is over hit and Joel see's it out for a goal kick.

59' Kevin Mirallas Aaron Lennon

59' Romelu Lukaku fouls Emre Can in front of the centre circle.

57' Everton loan signing Aaron Lennon waiting to come on for Everton.

56' Philippe Coutinho Daniel Sturridge

55' Besic gets it on the wing, he's looking for Mirallas but they were not on the same wavelength.

53' Allen picks up, see's Coutinho, Coutinho gets it he looks for Moreno. Coleman concedes a throw in. Throw in taken quickly, Coutinho slips through Sterling, his shoot straight at Joel. Coutinho delivers, Sakho rises, its headed in the air Gerrard with the bicycle kick!? Deflected over. Corner awarded, Cotuinho takes and it's cleared.

52' Daniel Sturridge is preparing to come on. Coutinho to Sterling, he shoots but its straight at Joel.

51' Stones touch poor, Moreno intercepts and passes to Coutinho, Coutinho looks for Gerrard but he's offside.

50' Barry gives it away Coutinho's touch is poor, Stones clears it off Coutinho. Free kick awarded.

48' Joe Allen brings down Steven Naismith, free kick awarded. Mirallas steps over it, very speculative.. He shoots... Mignolet ushers it wide.

45' The second half has resumed, Liverpool get us underway

Daniel Sturridge is warming up for Liverpool.

Half Time Everton 0-0 Liverpool.

48' Liverpool play it around the box no gaps appearing to make a goal opportunity, Gerrard looks for Ibe over the top, Oviedo clears and Anthony Taylor brings the half to a close.

47' Barry to Lukaku, Skrtel clears high and Mignolet catches, no pass back intended.

46' Coutinho returns to the field, groggily.

Referee has indicated there will be a minimum of two minutes of added time.

45' Coutinho down this time for Liverpool following Besic's tackle, seems to have twisted it. Barkley is back to his seat on the bench now.

44' Everton have had 47% possession compared to the 53% of their bitter rivials.

44' Barkley still preparing to come on.

42' Ibe again on this near side, he looks to take on Oviedo but he has Besic backing him up, Besic conceded a corner. Coutinho's cross poor, but as is Stones' clearance, Coutinho gets a second chance to cross, again its poor and Everton push out with possession.

41' Ross Barkley preparing to come on as a substitute. Naismith seems to be in some discomfort.

40' Jordon Ibe is founed by Oviedo. Gerrard to deliver, he goes to Can his chips looking for a red shirt but Barry clears.

39' Joe Allen is dispossed Kevin Mirallas. But he recovers well and wins a goal kick.

37' First yellow card of the match, James McCarthy wipes out Philippe Coutinho. McCarthy's fifth booking of the season. James McCarthy

36' Moreno, to Coutinho he goes one way, stops goes back, then back the other way wrong-footing stones, shoots.. easily saved by Joel, not quite the magic he produced against Bolton, earlier this week.

33' Liverpool play it round Everton again, brillaint passing here, Coutinho, Sterling, Sterling opens up and shoots, his shot blocked.

32' Long ball from Barry sets Lukaku off, its a race between Skrtel and Lukaku, the defender comes out on top this time.

29' Sakho is dispossed again, Mirallas bombs down the wing he cuts back looking for Naismith but Henderson is equal to it. Good spell for Everton!

27' Ibe runs through from the half way line, twisting and turning Bryan Oviedo and he shoots... OFF THE POST!

24' Play resumes and Naismith returns to the field.

22' Henderson's pass is intercepted by McCarthy, Mirallas skips over one tackle, Can mis-judges the header, Naismith is free! His touch let him down, Mignolet picks up. Naismith is down injured, not entirely sure what the injury could be but January loan signing Lennon is warming up.

20' Naismith and Lukaku play it well between themselves, Lukaku sets Naismith for a shot! It's blocked, and Sakho plays it back to Mignolet who clears.

18' Corner is delivered, Jagielka wins it but he has no power on his header and Sterling goes long. Besic jumps with Henderson, Anthony Taylor deems that to be a foul. Free Kick to Liverpool.

18' Down at the other end now, great hold up from Lukaku, Naismith looks to play it back to the Belgian, it hits Sakho into his Naismith's path but Joe Allen meets it. Corner to Everton, this time.

17' Moreno runs through plays it to Sterling, he plays it thriugh it takes a deflection, Ibe is there!? Great save from Joel, Corner to Liverpool. The corner is cleared.

15' Liverpool's first substitution of the night: Lucas Leiva Joe Allen

14' Lucas is down, a substitution is iminent. It does not look good. Liverpool to play with ten men for the time-being.

13' Brilliant play by Besic and McCarthy, Besic drives into space looks for Lukaku but Can read it and Liverpool steadily advance out of their 18-yard box.

12' Long ball from Coleman, Naismith challenges with Skrtel, he wins the duel but the ball runs through to Simon Mignolet.

12' Liverpool play the ball around the middle of the pitch, Can's first touch poor and he takes it out of play, sloppy from the visitors.

10' Liverpool play the corner short, they play it round the corner, Henderson's pass too hot to control for Sterling, throw in Everton.

9' Gareth Barry fouls Coutinho at the edge of the box. Shooting distance for Liverpool Captain, Henderson steps over it with him, Gerrard steps up.. well tipped over the bar by the Spaniard.

8' Ibe to Gerrard, Gerrard through to Sterling, Joel comes out and stays there, Sterling beats Coleman he looks to shoot but the angle was closed by Joel and a goal kick is awarded.

8' Mirallas' cross is well intercepted by Mignolet

7' Sakho loses the ball as Liverpool try playing it out from the back, foul awarded to Liverpool for a foul on the Frenchmen

3' Free kick for a foul on Lucas. Cleared by Stones, Lucas missed the ball and Lukaku plays it to Mirallas, Everton counter with the Belgians leading the attack, Lukaku over runs the pass and he can't quite get the ball into his stride. Lucas regains possession for Liverpool.

2' Early pressure from Liverpool, they're allowed to have some space and play. Sterling plays it out wide to Moreno who plays it back but Everton had enough bodies behind the ball and block the shot.

1' Free kick cleared by Can and McCarthy is penalised for a high tackle.

1' Everton kick off, kicking from right to left. Early free kick for Everton foul by Alberto Moreno.

Kick off moments away.

17:25. Captain Steven Gerrard's kit set out ahead of his 33rd Merseyside Derby

17:01. JUST IN-Roberto Martinez: "Baines had a knock against Crystal Palace and had a fitness test this morning, but he's not fully fit."

17:00. Everton have today unveiled a Goodison Park plaque in memory of the 96 fans who died at Hillsborough.

16:55. Full Time around the grounds in the Premier League:

Tottenham Hostpur 2-1 Arsenal

Aston Villa 1-2 Chelsea

Leicester City 0-1 Crystal Palace

Manchester City 1-1 Hull City

QPR 0-1 Southampton

Swansea 1-1 Sunderland

16:30. EVERTON SUBS: Griffiths, Gibson, Kone, Barkley, Lennon, Browning, Alcaraz.

16:30. EVERTON team to play LIVERPOOL: Joel, Oviedo, Jagielka (c), Stones, Coleman, Besic, Barry, McCarthy, Mirallas, Naismith, Lukaku.

16:30. LIVERPOOL SUBS: Ward, Johnson, Lovren, Lambert, Sturridge, Allen, Markovic

16:30. LIVERPOOL team to play EVERTON: Mignolet, Can, Skrtel, Sakho, Lucas, Henderson, Gerrard, Moreno, Ibe, Coutinho, Sterling

16:30. TEAM NEWS IS IN:

16:00. The stage is set for the 224th Merseyside Derby, an hour and a half till kickoff.

"I'll focus on [Saturday's game] exactly how I have done in the previous derbies I've played in. It's a bit different from a normal league game, but I'm looking forward to that one and hopefully I can add to my good derby record."

"I love the banter with Everton fans," said the 34-year-old. "It's what it's all about. It's about rivalries and big games of football.

"I'm up for all that. I don't mind it at all. Bring it on as far as I'm concerned. I've got respect for all the Everton players and the Everton fans. I think they're a terrific football club, but once that whistle goes I want to beat them. That's a good problem for me."

15:45. Steven Gerrard - "It's the fixture that I look for at the beginning of the season," Gerrard told Liverpoolfc.com. "I love playing against Everton. I've got friends and family members who are big Blues and it's all about the bragging rights in the city.

"Derbies mean everything. When the Blues get three points against the Reds obviously it’s great for all the fans, getting to put one over on them.

"My first derby was the 3-3 draw last season. The crowd are behind you and you need to put in a performance because you are playing against your local rivals."

"It’s great the way the fans are, wanting you to put challenges in, get goals and that’s what I live for; big games"

“It’s going to be really important that we carry on our momentum. We need to push on and get more points and keep the ball rolling."

"The lads at the back have been putting in solid performances. They set the standards at the back and the attacking players, like Rom [Lukaku], have been doing well and we have got to try to put the ball in the back of the net.

"It would mean everything to win. I haven’t been on the winning side in a derby yet so I am really hoping I am on Saturday."

15:43. Ross Barkley - "I can’t wait for the game,” Barkley told Everton's official club website. "It’s going to be a massive game and its a big three points that we need.

15:41. Goodison Park is the home of Everton FC, the stadium was built in 1892 and holds 39,572 spectators. This evening, it will hold 39,000+ firery spectators looking for three points from their team in the red of Liverpool or in the blue of Everton. They last hosted Liverpool at Goodison in November 2013 where it finished 3-3.

There are slight injury doubts over Lazar Markovic, Adam Lallana and Lucas.

15:39. Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge could make his first club start since August, having played twice as a substitute since his comeback from injury.

Everton could give a debut to Aaron Lennon, who joined the club on loan from Tottenham on the final day of the transfer window.

Midfielder James McCarthy is set to return after six weeks out with a hamstring injury.

15:37. The game looks to be too soon for Tim Howard (calf) to make his comeback, and Leon Osman (foot), Steven Pienaar (knee) and Tony Hibbert (unspecified) remain sidelined.

"The only thing that matters to us is the game we can effect and that is the one in front of us. I always said if you want to grow as a team you need a strong rival and a strong rivalry. We had that last season. I think that going forward, looking to the future we can benefit from each other’s ambitions."

15:35. Tonight's home side manager Roberto Martinez, "I’m not too concerned what has been the record for the last 20 years, I’m more concerned about what the record is going to be in the next 20 years," said the Everton boss. "I’m looking forward and working ahead rather than looking back at the derbies

15:33. Romelu Lukaku has scored four goals in his last five Premier League games against Liverpool.

15:31. Daniel Sturridge has scored five goals in his last six Premier League appearances against Everton. Only against Newcastle United (6) has Daniel Sturridge score more Premier League goals than he has mustered versus Everton (5).

15:29 Steven Gerrard has five goals and two assists in his last six Premier League appearances against the Toffees.

15:27 Everton have won just three of their last 12 Premier League games at Goodison Park (W3 D5 L4).

15:25. The Reds have won four of their last five Premier League away matches.

15:23. Daniel Sturridge has now scored in five of his seven league appearances for Liverpool from the bench.

15:21. Tonight's hosts Everton, domestically haven't been going well for Roberto Martinez's side. Their win over Alan Pardew's Palace took them seven points clear off the relegation zone, but they sit 12 points behind bitter rivals Liverpool and a huge 16 points off of 4th placed Southampton - whilst they were only four points off the position at the same time last season.

15:19. Liverpool have not lost once in their last 13 games in all competitions- since a 3-0 thrashing away at Manchester United in mid-December. Given their previous strong second-half run-in in the last two seasons under Rodgers, they are tipped to maintain a late surge towards the top four in the coming months, and they will be looking for a result tonight to give them a timely morale-boost as they get a difficult month underway.

Total: Liverpool - 73 wins, Draws - 61, Everton - 57 wins.

At Goodison Park: Everton - 34 wins, Draws - 29, Liverpool - 32 wins.

At Anfield: Liverpool - 41 wins, Draws - 32, Everton - 23 wins.

Most recent meeting: Liverpool 1-1 Everton, 27th September 2014.

Last meeting at Goodison: Everton 3-3 Liverpool, 23rd November 2013.

15:15. This fixture has seen more red cards (20) than any other in Premier League history, but there have been none in the last six meetings – the longest run without one since 1996. Liverpool have lost only one of their last 16 Merseyside derbies in the Premier League (W8 D7 L1).

15:13. Everton's last home match was against West Bromwich Albion, the game finished 0-0. Everton really should've won the game but when Kevin Mirallas missed a penalty in the first half you knew it wasn't going to be the Blues' night under the lights at Goodison.

15:11. And in case you wanted to see what the Brendan Rodgers' said before the game, read our man Charlie Malam's article on pre match comments.

15:09. Make sure you check out Charlie Malam's preview of the game between the Red and the Blue half of Merseyside, to get your fix before the game at 5:30. Be sure to read Ollie Emerson's five things to expect from this crucial Merseyside Derby.

15:07. These two teams last met in September at Anfield, the game finished one a-piece. Two stunning strikes from Gerrard via a brilliantly curled free kick before in stoppage time a magnificent Phil Jagielka half volley flew in off the cross bar to share the spoils, an unstoppable strike from the defender.

15:05. Hello and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute match coverage and commentary of this evening's game. Tonight, Saturday 7th February, sees Everton host fierce rivals Liverpool in the Barclays Premier League. Tonight's game kicks off at 5:30pm, but until then - we'll have plenty of pre-match build-up, commentary and analysis. Make sure you stay following.