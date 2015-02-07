West Ham United - Manchester United: Faltering Hammers face well-placed Reds

Many teams have struggled heading to Upton Park this season with the Hammers' having reached the healthy heights of fourth this season. Yet Manchester United have rarely succumbed to the claret and blue of West Ham when traveling to London.

TEAM NEWS

West Ham

Allardyce's side are in the midst of a defensive crisis with their two regular centre-backs stuck on the injury table.

James Collins and Winston Reid are both strong doubts for Sunday's meeting with hamstring injuries.

The physios at Upton Park also have hamstring injuries to Doneil Henry, Diego Poyet and Andy Carroll to contend with. Guy Demel also has a calf injury making the West Ham squad that were contending for a top four place just months ago very weak against third place United.

Diafra Sakho is available once more after issues surrounding international duty.

Sam Allardyce: "Winston Reid, James Collins, Guy Demel, Doneil Henry, Diego Poyet and Andy Carroll lie in our medical room at the moment so we are not so sure how many of those are going to make Sundays game,"

"Could they all be out? Definitely."

Manchester United

While West Ham were strongly competing for the third and fourth place that Manchester United are chasing for, Louis van Gaal's side were in their own injury crisis. At one point the list read a total of 11 players including key names like Falcao, Di Maria and Carrick.

Now, though, it just reads Michael Carrick - the former West Ham player.

One question arises whenever Manchester United play. That question is how an earth they manage to sit in third despite consistently playing poorly aside from a small eight game spell.

Yet they are third and they are only five points off Manchester City in second place. They have won 9 of their last 12 games and haven't lost away from, contrary to the cynical side of my memory, since November against City.

Louis van Gaal seems to be struggling to find his best starting XI but his side are five places and seven points above the Irons.

Last 5 Games Liverpool 2-0 West Ham United Bristol City 0-1 West Ham United West Ham United 3-0 Hull City West Ham United 2-2 Everton (WHU win on penalties) Swansea City 1-1 West Ham United

Last 5 Games Manchester United 3-0 Cambridge United Manchester United 3-1 Leicester City Cambridge United 0-0 Manchester United Queens Park Rangers 0-2 Manchester United Manchester United 0-1 Southampton

PREDICTION

Manchester United should see off an injury-stricken Hammers side and secure a third consecutive win and stay in the top four. West Ham have won just two of their last five and the Hammers' indifferent form won't be helped by the absence of their regular defensive line.

Colombian journalists suggest that Falcao has finally got used to van Gaal's strict training regime and that he felt better than ever after scoring versus Leicester last weekend. The on-loan forward can cause havoc and with Juan Mata or Angel Di Maria behind him he should have plenty of chances to add to his average goal tally.

United must ensure they attack with speed and with frequency unlike against Leicester City. They put in a professional performance against Cambridge in the FA Cup Fourth Round replay but there was nothing special against the League Two side.

Final Score: West Ham 1-2 Manchester United

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester United are unbeaten in their last 12 top-flight games against West Ham, winning 11 of those matches.

West Ham's last win came on 29 December 2007 when Anton Ferdinand and Matthew Upson scored late goals after Cristiano Ronaldo gave United an early lead -but then missed a penalty.

West Ham United

The Hammers have 17 more points than at this stage last season - despite having half as many clean sheets (five instead of 10).

They have scored a league-high 14 headed goals in the Premier League this season.

Only Chelsea (8) have scored more Premier League goals from corners than West Ham (7) in 2014-15.

West Ham's next defeat will be their 300th in the Premier League.

Manchester United

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last six Premier League away matches (W3, D3).

United could keep back-to-back clean sheets in Premier League away matches for the first time this season.

Wayne Rooney has 10 goals in his last nine Premier League games against West Ham, while Robin van Persie has netted six times in his last five top-flight appearances against them.

Radamel Falcao has been involved in seven goals in nine league starts for Manchester United (four goals and three assists).